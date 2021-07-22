BBC saying itll be 31 degrees in Liverpool today. Given that theyve underestimated the temperature every day over the past week, I wouldnt be surprised if it ended up being 35. Not a huge fan.



Sounds like you're gonna need a huge fan.........Here's something to remember - the temperatures that you hear quoted are what in layman's terms are called "in the shade" - what this actually means is "ambient air temperature", as measured by WMO-approved equipment inside a Stevenson's screen, which needs to meet very specific structural and positional criteria.What you most often 'feel' in the city is a combination of reflected radiation off windows, buildings, mirrors, etc, along with the mix of short and long wave radiation, all of which can add c10 deg C on top of the ambient reading.Contrary to popular belief, it's not the sun that heats the air around you, it's the ground, which absorbs the sun's radiation waves (iirc it's long wave) and then pushes back out (iirc short wave) radiation into the air, which is then warmed. It's the reason why it's often said, "It's coldest after dawn" because the ground is still releasing it's latent heat and the sun hasn't yet reversed the cycle described above.(and, especially at night, you have artificial heating caused by the so-called 'heat island' effect - the difference in ambient air temperature in, say, Williamson Square, will be very different to that felt on, say, Otterspool Prom.....)I know none of this helps your armpits