Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3560 on: July 22, 2021, 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 22, 2021, 10:33:22 am
BBC saying itll be 31 degrees in Liverpool today. Given that theyve underestimated the temperature every day over the past week, I wouldnt be surprised if it ended up being 35. Not a huge fan.
Sounds like you're gonna need a huge fan.........

Here's something to remember - the temperatures that you hear quoted are what in layman's terms are called "in the shade" - what this actually means is "ambient air temperature", as measured by WMO-approved equipment inside a Stevenson's screen, which needs to meet very specific structural and positional criteria.

What you most often 'feel' in the city is a combination of reflected radiation off windows, buildings, mirrors, etc, along with the mix of short and long wave radiation, all of which can add c10 deg C on top of the ambient reading.

Contrary to popular belief, it's not the sun that heats the air around you, it's the ground, which absorbs the sun's radiation waves (iirc it's long wave) and then pushes back out (iirc short wave) radiation into the air, which is then warmed. It's the reason why it's often said, "It's coldest after dawn" because the ground is still releasing it's latent heat and the sun hasn't yet reversed the cycle described above.

(and, especially at night, you have artificial heating caused by the so-called 'heat island' effect - the difference in ambient air temperature in, say, Williamson Square, will be very different to that felt on, say, Otterspool Prom.....)

I know none of this helps your armpits ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3561 on: July 22, 2021, 01:05:50 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 22, 2021, 10:45:47 am
Sounds like you're gonna need a huge fan.........

Here's something to remember - the temperatures that you hear quoted are what in layman's terms are called "in the shade" - what this actually means is "ambient air temperature", as measured by WMO-approved equipment inside a Stevenson's screen, which needs to meet very specific structural and positional criteria.

What you most often 'feel' in the city is a combination of reflected radiation off windows, buildings, mirrors, etc, along with the mix of short and long wave radiation, all of which can add c10 deg C on top of the ambient reading.

Contrary to popular belief, it's not the sun that heats the air around you, it's the ground, which absorbs the sun's radiation waves (iirc it's long wave) and then pushes back out (iirc short wave) radiation into the air, which is then warmed. It's the reason why it's often said, "It's coldest after dawn" because the ground is still releasing it's latent heat and the sun hasn't yet reversed the cycle described above.

(and, especially at night, you have artificial heating caused by the so-called 'heat island' effect - the difference in ambient air temperature in, say, Williamson Square, will be very different to that felt on, say, Otterspool Prom.....)

I know none of this helps your armpits ;D

You wanna try driving a truck in the heat, you get out the cab at a warehouse and its like Dubai. I've seen exactly what you describe, pull through the gates with the temp gauge telling me its 23c, park up and its suddenly 32c
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3562 on: July 22, 2021, 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 22, 2021, 10:45:47 am
Sounds like you're gonna need a huge fan.........

Here's something to remember - the temperatures that you hear quoted are what in layman's terms are called "in the shade" - what this actually means is "ambient air temperature", as measured by WMO-approved equipment inside a Stevenson's screen, which needs to meet very specific structural and positional criteria.

What you most often 'feel' in the city is a combination of reflected radiation off windows, buildings, mirrors, etc, along with the mix of short and long wave radiation, all of which can add c10 deg C on top of the ambient reading.

Contrary to popular belief, it's not the sun that heats the air around you, it's the ground, which absorbs the sun's radiation waves (iirc it's long wave) and then pushes back out (iirc short wave) radiation into the air, which is then warmed. It's the reason why it's often said, "It's coldest after dawn" because the ground is still releasing it's latent heat and the sun hasn't yet reversed the cycle described above.

(and, especially at night, you have artificial heating caused by the so-called 'heat island' effect - the difference in ambient air temperature in, say, Williamson Square, will be very different to that felt on, say, Otterspool Prom.....)

I know none of this helps your armpits ;D

I've experienced this when I've been night fishing.  It's been lovely and warm all night then as it starts to get light its suddenly freezing cold or feels like it is.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3563 on: July 22, 2021, 02:34:06 pm »
So, the wife wants to know what the weather will be like the weekend of the 7th/8th of August?
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3564 on: July 22, 2021, 03:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 22, 2021, 10:33:22 am
BBC saying itll be 31 degrees in Liverpool today. Given that theyve underestimated the temperature every day over the past week, I wouldnt be surprised if it ended up being 35. Not a huge fan.

Saying 29c by me, its 30c in the front room, its 35c outside "in the shade" and when the sun hit the thermometer, it hit 45c.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3565 on: July 22, 2021, 03:50:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 03:04:48 pm
[/size]Saying 29c by me, its 30c in the front room, its 35c outside "in the shade" and when the sun hit the thermometer, it hit 45c.
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 22, 2021, 10:45:47 am

What you most often 'feel' in the city is a combination of reflected radiation off windows, buildings, mirrors, etc, along with the mix of short and long wave radiation, all of which can add c10 deg C on top of the ambient reading.
8) :wave
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3566 on: July 22, 2021, 04:21:50 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 22, 2021, 03:50:35 pm
8) :wave

Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 01:05:50 pm
You wanna try driving a truck in the heat, you get out the cab at a warehouse and its like Dubai. I've seen exactly what you describe, pull through the gates with the temp gauge telling me its 23c, park up and its suddenly 32c

:wave

Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 02:34:06 pm
So, the wife wants to know what the weather will be like the weekend of the 7th/8th of August?
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3567 on: July 22, 2021, 04:50:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 04:21:50 pm
:wave

Rob, 32 -23 = 9. :P

Plus yer missus will need to be a little more specific regarding location :lmao
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3568 on: July 22, 2021, 05:08:15 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 22, 2021, 04:50:28 pm
Rob, 32 -23 = 9. :P

Plus yer missus will need to be a little more specific regarding location :lmao

Shit yes, that's me being a dickhead. Rewind Festival, capesthorne hall near Macclesfield
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3569 on: July 22, 2021, 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 22, 2021, 10:45:47 am


Contrary to popular belief, it's not the sun that heats the air around you, it's the ground, which absorbs the sun's radiation waves (iirc it's long wave) and then pushes back out (iirc short wave) radiation into the air, which is then warmed. It's the reason why it's often said, "It's coldest after dawn" because the ground is still releasing it's latent heat and the sun hasn't yet reversed the cycle described above.

(and, especially at night, you have artificial heating caused by the so-called 'heat island' effect - the difference in ambient air temperature in, say, Williamson Square, will be very different to that felt on, say, Otterspool Prom.....)

I know none of this helps your armpits ;D

Yep, i always feel the coolest time if day is hour before until hour after sunrise, as everywhere has had from sunset to cool down, which manifests itself more so in winter with the longer nights, & where i live sunrise from December to early February is after 8am, 08.27 the first couple of weeks in January
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3570 on: July 22, 2021, 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 22, 2021, 05:08:49 pm
Yep, i always feel the coolest time if day is hour before until hour after sunrise, as everywhere has had from sunset to cool down, which manifests itself more so in winter with the longer nights, & where i live sunrise from December to early February is after 8am, 08.27 the first couple of weeks in January

I love those mornings. I'm working Saturday and Sunday this week, I'm usually up about half 4 and it's lovely. Last weekend I had a 7am start but was still up at half 5. The garden is still damp, the air has a nice cool feel to it, then by the time I get to work, its already getting very warm, was 22/23 before it hit 33c for me later that afternoon.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3571 on: July 22, 2021, 05:24:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 05:08:15 pm
Shit yes, that's me being a dickhead. Rewind Festival, capesthorne hall near Macclesfield
Got it - ask me again abar a week beforehand :wave
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3572 on: July 22, 2021, 08:06:05 pm »
Got thunder and its starting to rain. I've just painted the garage door :butt :butt :no :no

Heading East to West.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3573 on: July 22, 2021, 08:21:58 pm »
If you are west of Manchester get ready to get drowned, its pissing down here
Offline afc turkish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3574 on: July 22, 2021, 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 21, 2021, 08:29:23 pm
Thunder is merely the audible manifestation of a lightning strike and, by WMO definition, it's only a thunderstorm when you can hear thunder, which is rarely more than 10km away from the listener. Precipitation is not exclusive to thunderstorms either

Stevie Nicks had it wrong!
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3575 on: July 22, 2021, 09:20:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 08:21:58 pm
If you are west of Manchester get ready to get drowned, its pissing down here

No idea if we'll get it but I've just spent an hour watering the garden 😡
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3576 on: July 22, 2021, 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 22, 2021, 09:20:58 pm
No idea if we'll get it but I've just spent an hour watering the garden 😡

My beloved wife has just done the same, the back garden is flooded now
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3577 on: July 22, 2021, 09:45:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 09:27:27 pm
My beloved wife has just done the same, the back garden is flooded now

Since last week the forecast has been for rain, sometimes heavy, from today on and off till next week so I've just given the pots and baskets a quick spray but not much else.

This morning it had changed to no rain till 4th August so it really needed a good soaking as even the trees are starting to die back already 😯
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3578 on: July 22, 2021, 10:12:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 08:21:58 pm
If you are west of Manchester get ready to get drowned, its pissing down here

Weather.com has no rain at all forecast for Liverpool tonight, yet it's caption says "potential disruption due to rain" I guess that's the weekend projection.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3579 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 am »
It's still boiling here but it's cloudy and rain has been forecast for later today and tomorrow.
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3580 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 am »
It's beautiful here, just how I like it.

A bit hazy, we can't see the sea or across the valley, a nice breeze but still warm.

It means I can tackle some of the jobs in the garden I've been lining up without burning.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3581 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:41:52 am
It's beautiful here, just how I like it.

A bit hazy, we can't see the sea or across the valley, a nice breeze but still warm.

It means I can tackle some of the jobs in the garden I've been lining up without burning.

I waited until half nine last night to weed and sweep the drive.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3582 on: Yesterday at 09:54:59 am »
Got a helicopter pleasure flight booked for this morning, weather here is lovely, the bloody helicopter is grounded at its base in Newcastle due to fog :no.  Weather forecast is for the fog to clear, so should hopefully get airborne soon.
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3583 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 09:52:13 am
I waited until half nine last night to weed and sweep the drive.

I'd only just finished watering at that time, took me over an hour as I gave everything a really good soaking and today the begonias, potentilla and spirea have finally flowered 🙄
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3584 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:54:59 am
Got a helicopter pleasure flight booked for this morning, weather here is lovely, the bloody helicopter is grounded at its base in Newcastle due to fog :no.  Weather forecast is for the fog to clear, so should hopefully get airborne soon.

Fog on the Tyne, who'd have thought 😜
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3585 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:58:45 am
Fog on the Tyne, who'd have thought 😜
:lmao
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3586 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 22, 2021, 09:45:21 pm
...I've just given the pots and baskets a quick spray but not much else....
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2021, 09:27:27 pm
My beloved wife has just done the same, the back garden is flooded now
........... :o ;D

Now that wasn't in any forecast......!
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3587 on: Yesterday at 10:14:59 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:58:13 am
I'd only just finished watering at that time, took me over an hour as I gave everything a really good soaking and today the begonias, potentilla and spirea have finally flowered 🙄

It probably took me that long just to water the pots last night,on account of Scout's obsession with the hosepipe and outside tap.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3588 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:06:32 am
........... :o ;D

Now that wasn't in any forecast......!

The lads made the most of it

Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3589 on: Yesterday at 10:38
Change in the temperature tonight, that wind is cold.

Could kill the lad though, he's closed our bedroom window and door so our room is still boiling but the rest of the upstairs is cool. I'm up at 5, so needed a cool room to sleep.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 02:23:23 am »
It looks like the rain forecast for Liverpool this weekend will not be arriving now, although cooler temperatures have kicked in tonight. Still 17°C at almost 2:30am though.  8)
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 05:49:49 am »
I'm loving having no water supply during a heatwave. Take your time fixing it, lads. Not a problem!  :hally
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 07:03:29 am »
Anyone at Latitude festival or camping in the SW? You'd do well to read this. Duck and cover time, folks, this could get horribly messy...


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57945502
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 07:56:40 am »
It's been so windy here overnight it's blown one of the dogs frizbys off the roof that's been up there since May 😯

It's still a lovely morning though it looks like we'll get some rain all next week again now.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 08:42:51 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:56:40 am
It's been so windy here overnight it's blown one of the dogs frizbys off the roof that's been up there since May 😯

It's still a lovely morning though it looks like we'll get some rain all next week again now.
Did he catch it though?
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3595 on: Today at 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:23:23 am
It looks like the rain forecast for Liverpool this weekend will not be arriving now, although cooler temperatures have kicked in tonight. Still 17°C at almost 2:30am though.  8)

Same here,boiling now after a cool and cloudy start.

Yesterday's rain lasted all of the time it took us to remove the cushions from the garden furniture.
