One dead and one critical in hospital after 5 men pulled from the sea at Crosby.



Anyone know what happened here?



My cousin is an RNLI lifeguard on Crosby beach but I've not seen her to ask as yet.I heard this last night and, sadly, wasn't surprised. We were on the prom as high tide approached on Monday evening and there were an awful lot of people in the sea. It's madness going in there as it's absolutely treacherous. There's a good reason why it's not declared a bathing beach and has permanent red flags flying. The water temperature, even in a short-lived 'heatwave' like this is really low for swimming in. A current max of just 17c.It's really sad what's happened, but just looking from the prom on Monday evening I said to my partner that it was a disaster waiting to happen. As soon as the sun comes out, so many people completely ignore all the warning signs and the red flags and go in regardless. I've walked that beach for decades. It has quicksands, gullies, fast tides, you can get cut off on sandbanks by incoming tides, there are deep mudbanks and the water is cold all year round.