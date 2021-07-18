« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 151570 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3520 on: July 18, 2021, 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 18, 2021, 01:08:22 pm
It actually started the previous September. The summer of 75 was quite dry and it carried on through the winter and then into 1976.

Wow I don't remember that Rob but that would explain the hosepipe bans coming so early in the year.

I do remember spending most of the summer near water, either fishing at Croston or swimming at the Delph at Eccleston.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3521 on: July 18, 2021, 02:27:35 pm »
It's so busy on the water today.

We had a couple of yachts drop anchor in the bay on Friday that are still there with another that's joined them this morning.

There's dozens out on jet skies, a few speed boats and a couple water skiing.

There's a few other yachts further out that are actually sailing and one or two smaller boats that are more than likely pleasure cruises and fishing day trippers.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3522 on: July 18, 2021, 02:59:08 pm »
Love this weather.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3523 on: July 19, 2021, 12:01:44 am »
it's too hot to sleep.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3524 on: July 19, 2021, 12:04:00 am »
We got about 3 days of this shite left.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3525 on: July 19, 2021, 05:23:32 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on July 18, 2021, 11:33:48 am
Another two months of this and it's 1976 revisited.

Appointment of a Minister of Drought imminent.

Weve had loads of rain this spring though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3526 on: July 19, 2021, 08:31:00 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July 19, 2021, 05:23:32 am
Weve had loads of rain this spring though.

And snow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3527 on: July 19, 2021, 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 19, 2021, 05:23:32 am
Weve had loads of rain this spring though.

We did and the snow as well. But regardless of that, the river levels are extremely low at present. I spent a few days in the Lakes last week and Thirlmere in particular was strikingly low. I'm now getting texts and emails from Northumbria Water Authority - my local water company - advising on how to conserve water. Thankfully, that doesn't include sharing a bath for now.

As for the 1976 reference. That was a bit tongue in cheek. As Debs & Rob have already said, the summer of 76 started in the spring & never relented. I can't remember when it eventually broke, but it was a blessed relief for a lot of people when it did.

The summer of 1975 was indeed another wonderful dry & sunny summer. It would be more memorable if it hadn't been eclipsed by the events of 1976.

And all this with the archaic licensing laws we had back then. Being chased out of a beer garden at 3-00 because the pub had to shut and aimlessly filling in a few hours before it reopened early evening.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3528 on: July 19, 2021, 12:36:34 pm »
Parents have moved back to Anglesey so weve been spending the last few days here, every day has been stunning. Back to Liverpool later today and cant wait to bask on our balcony, will probably head to Crosby tomorrow. Couldnt have picked a better time to be on holiday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3529 on: July 19, 2021, 02:58:14 pm »
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again. ;D
« Reply #3530 on: July 19, 2021, 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 19, 2021, 02:58:14 pm
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again. ;D

Bet the water in the pipe was boiling too. My youngest lad sprayed me yesterday, it was like a hot shower ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3531 on: July 19, 2021, 05:42:57 pm »
I get up, i sweat, sit down, i sweat, blink, i sweat, fart or belch, i sweat, roll on winter
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3532 on: July 19, 2021, 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 19, 2021, 02:58:14 pm
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again. ;D

New balls, please!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3533 on: July 19, 2021, 09:41:18 pm »
So our office have banned desk fans because it blows covid around and since our building is from the 70's the air con will only come in in November when there is a huge blizzard out.

The heat I can deal with. It's the no breeze at all that's the worst.

Every single window and door open in the house and there is just no relief.

>25*C in the UK is just not the same as >25*C when you're abroad
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3534 on: July 19, 2021, 09:54:27 pm »
When is this shite ending?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3535 on: July 19, 2021, 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2021, 09:54:27 pm
When is this shite ending?
If you live in Liverpool, Saturday.

Light rain with a maximum high of 21c.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3536 on: July 19, 2021, 11:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2021, 09:54:27 pm
When is this shite ending?

Itll be winter sooner than later then its 6 months of shite cold so I'm bloody enjoying it
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3537 on: July 19, 2021, 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 19, 2021, 10:47:33 pm
If you live in Liverpool, Saturday.

Light rain with a maximum high of 21c.

Thanks SoS. Fuckin' weekend!

Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2021, 11:00:41 pm
Itll be winter sooner than later then its 6 months of shite cold so I'm bloody enjoying it

<25 degrees is my limit mate.  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3538 on: July 19, 2021, 11:08:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2021, 11:00:41 pm
Itll be winter sooner than later then its 6 months of shite cold so I'm bloody enjoying it
I'm making the most of it too. Lunch at Lady Green garden centre today, followed by a lovely evening walk down the prom at Blundellsands with Mrs S this evening as the high tide lapped the sea wall and a cruise ship went past.

We've got the remaining 11 months and three weeks of any given year to complain about the wind, rain, cold etc. I'm lapping up the few sunny, warm days we get. 🌞😎
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3539 on: July 19, 2021, 11:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2021, 11:06:13 pm
Thanks SoS. Fuckin' weekend!

<25 degrees is my limit mate.  ;D
25c is my sweet spot too. 😎

I'm making hay while the sun shines though. 😀
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3540 on: Yesterday at 12:10:54 pm »
Just heard the conversation in my office about how "This is just a one off week", as if it hasn't been happening every summer the last few years. When will people in England realise that extreme weather comes around every year and start to adjust and get the right set ups to counter it. Every time there is bad rain, every time is snows a lot, every time the heat is unbearable, people just thinks it's a freak.  :butt :butt
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3541 on: Yesterday at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:10:54 pm
Just heard the conversation in my office about how "This is just a one off week", as if it hasn't been happening every summer the last few years. When will people in England realise that extreme weather comes around every year and start to adjust and get the right set ups to counter it. Every time there is bad rain, every time is snows a lot, every time the heat is unbearable, people just thinks it's a freak.  :butt :butt
That's the thing with this country. Our weather is changeable, so we get a bit of everything, yet we are geared up for nothing. Heat, snow, heavy rain, storms, high winds etc all catch us with our pants down.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3542 on: Yesterday at 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2021, 09:54:27 pm
When is this shite ending?
It was only May when we were blaming 24/7 for still having the heating on  ;)

It's hot, it's a bit uncomfortable, but I'm bloody enjoying it while I can.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3543 on: Yesterday at 01:34:28 pm »
Honestly just love it. So nice not to be freezing. Summer should always be like this. :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3544 on: Yesterday at 01:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:16:45 pm
It was only May when we were blaming 24/7 for still having the heating on  ;)

It's hot, it's a bit uncomfortable, but I'm bloody enjoying it while I can.
There is more of it coming.......soon we'll be saying how much we miss the cold.......
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 09:15:16 am »
People complaining about the heat are weird.  But from this thread I've learned that some people actually like to have that cold feeling on their skin. Each to their own I guess.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 10:01:11 am »
One dead and one critical in hospital after 5 men pulled from the sea at Crosby.

Anyone know what happened here?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 11:26:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:01:11 am
One dead and one critical in hospital after 5 men pulled from the sea at Crosby.

Anyone know what happened here?
My cousin is an RNLI lifeguard on Crosby beach but I've not seen her to ask as yet.

I heard this last night and, sadly, wasn't surprised. We were on the prom as high tide approached on Monday evening and there were an awful lot of people in the sea. It's madness going in there as it's absolutely treacherous. There's a good reason why it's not declared a bathing beach and has permanent red flags flying. The water temperature, even in a short-lived 'heatwave' like this is really low for swimming in. A current max of just 17c.

It's really sad what's happened, but just looking from the prom on Monday evening I said to my partner that it was a disaster waiting to happen. As soon as the sun comes out, so many people completely ignore all the warning signs and the red flags and go in regardless. I've walked that beach for decades. It has quicksands, gullies, fast tides, you can get cut off on sandbanks by incoming tides, there are deep mudbanks and the water is cold all year round.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 11:29:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:01:11 am
One dead and one critical in hospital after 5 men pulled from the sea at Crosby.

Anyone know what happened here?
Another tragedy which will affect many lives.

I've been meaning to post something on this for a while, but this is a good a place as any.

Over 400 people a year die from accidental drowning. Obviously hot weather often attracts people to the water when things like cold water shock can affect even the strongest swimmers. But the even more scary thing is that almost half of people who drown had no intention of being near water and its often things like taking a short cut home near water after drinking that can lead to death.

Over 80% of drownings are male. Don't let your mates walk home alone after a night out.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 12:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:26:05 am
My cousin is an RNLI lifeguard on Crosby beach but I've not seen her to ask as yet.

I heard this last night and, sadly, wasn't surprised. We were on the prom as high tide approached on Monday evening and there were an awful lot of people in the sea. It's madness going in there as it's absolutely treacherous. There's a good reason why it's not declared a bathing beach and has permanent red flags flying. The water temperature, even in a short-lived 'heatwave' like this is really low for swimming in. A current max of just 17c.

It's really sad what's happened, but just looking from the prom on Monday evening I said to my partner that it was a disaster waiting to happen. As soon as the sun comes out, so many people completely ignore all the warning signs and the red flags and go in regardless. I've walked that beach for decades. It has quicksands, gullies, fast tides, you can get cut off on sandbanks by incoming tides, there are deep mudbanks and the water is cold all year round.


We were at a sheltered cove beach on Anglesey on Sunday. And yes, the water was still bloody cold once you got beyond about 6" deep. Gently-shelving beach, firm sand seabed, like a millpond, no currents, crystal clear water. And still we didn't go in deeper than about stomach/chest deep.

I wouldn't do anything but paddle in the sea anywhere in Liverpool Bay from New Brighton round to Southport.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:26:05 am
My cousin is an RNLI lifeguard on Crosby beach but I've not seen her to ask as yet.

I heard this last night and, sadly, wasn't surprised. We were on the prom as high tide approached on Monday evening and there were an awful lot of people in the sea. It's madness going in there as it's absolutely treacherous. There's a good reason why it's not declared a bathing beach and has permanent red flags flying. The water temperature, even in a short-lived 'heatwave' like this is really low for swimming in. A current max of just 17c.

It's really sad what's happened, but just looking from the prom on Monday evening I said to my partner that it was a disaster waiting to happen. As soon as the sun comes out, so many people completely ignore all the warning signs and the red flags and go in regardless. I've walked that beach for decades. It has quicksands, gullies, fast tides, you can get cut off on sandbanks by incoming tides, there are deep mudbanks and the water is cold all year round.

I cycled along the prom in Crosby yesterday evening. I didn't see anything related to this incident, but there were tons of people. I went north to where the beach ends, and there were people sitting and drinking and having pizza on the stone steps. The tide was in and water was lapping at their feet. Anyone going in the water there will immediatly be packed by the currents, and if the tide is going back out, will be dragged out to sea.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 12:59:06 pm »
A couple of cafe's down here have apologised to customers for having to close 'due to the extreme temperatures in the kitchen'..
