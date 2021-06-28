It's tipping down here after a scorchio weekend and it looks like we've got rain for most of the week.
I'm melting.
It was roasting here at 8.30 but the low lying grey stuff has come in now so I'm back needing a jumper on 🙄
It's boiling here,too hot to move.
Weird, it's apparently 20 C here, but a bit overcast and feels coolish in the breeze.
I'm back in Yorkshire till Saturday working so been stuck inside people's kitchens all day rather than being out in my garden 😔My hotel room sounds like it's on the hard shoulder of the M1 it's that noisy with the window open 🙄
