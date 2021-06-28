« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 147505 times)

Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3440 on: June 28, 2021, 08:53:20 am »
It's tipping down here after a scorchio weekend and it looks like we've got rain for most of the week.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3441 on: June 28, 2021, 02:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on June 28, 2021, 08:53:20 am
It's tipping down here after a scorchio weekend and it looks like we've got rain for most of the week.

Noooooo...... It's quite pleasant here today.  A bit too warm if you're out of the breeze but bearable otherwise.

Online RedSince86

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3442 on: June 28, 2021, 02:32:32 pm »
Warm here in Lancashire, got cloud cover now after a glorious morning but it's humid.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3443 on: June 28, 2021, 09:21:59 pm »
We managed to get a nice tea in at the Watering Can in Greenbank Park. Back home now and here comes the rain.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 11:19:24 am »
They had a Tornado in London last week

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgM352oC3iM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgM352oC3iM</a>
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 12:15:19 pm »
I'm melting.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:15:19 pm
I'm melting.

It was roasting here at 8.30 but the low lying grey stuff has come in now so I'm back needing a jumper on 🙄
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 02:20:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm
It was roasting here at 8.30 but the low lying grey stuff has come in now so I'm back needing a jumper on 🙄

It's boiling here,too hot to move.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 05:57:46 pm »
Just reading parts of Canada recorded 49.6C yesterday, & temps have been 45C plus the last few days. :o
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 06:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:20:24 pm
It's boiling here,too hot to move.

Weird, it's apparently 20 C here, but a bit overcast and feels coolish in the breeze.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:00:26 pm
Weird, it's apparently 20 C here, but a bit overcast and feels coolish in the breeze.
I invite you to consider the term "ambient air temperature".
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »
Make the most of the next day or so, as it's going to turn unsettled for at least a week from Saturday.

Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm »
Just been lazing on the lounger in the garden while on my dinner - lovely out there.

Working Saturday so weather won't be a bother unless I get piss wet through
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 09:44:43 pm »
I'm back in Yorkshire till Saturday working so been stuck inside people's kitchens all day rather than being out in my garden 😔

My hotel room sounds like it's on the hard shoulder of the M1 it's that noisy with the window open 🙄
Online afc turkish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:44:43 pm
I'm back in Yorkshire till Saturday working so been stuck inside people's kitchens all day rather than being out in my garden 😔

My hotel room sounds like it's on the hard shoulder of the M1 it's that noisy with the window open 🙄

So long as Sir Alex didn't stop by to use his interpretation of the facilities...
