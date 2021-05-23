« previous next »
The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3240 on: May 23, 2021, 03:08:06 pm
I was at the coast yesterday (Seaham) and it was glorious . . . o'hh and I built a tower.   :lickin

https://www.udrop.com/5vVZ/IMG_5273x.jpg
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3241 on: May 23, 2021, 03:42:03 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 23, 2021, 03:08:06 pm
I was at the coast yesterday (Seaham) and it was glorious . . . o'hh and I built a tower.   :lickin

https://www.udrop.com/5vVZ/IMG_5273x.jpg
Lovely Paul.

I build those little towers on beaches wherever we go on holiday. 😎
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3242 on: May 23, 2021, 03:43:32 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 23, 2021, 02:58:32 pm
Running the synop sequence today was...... uninspiring.....can't even be arsed to write about what it shows..... you already know.....
:sad
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3243 on: May 23, 2021, 07:09:50 pm
And just like that, it's lashing down again.

Grateful the sun came out yesterday when I was in Skipton.  Got some awesome pictures.
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3244 on: May 23, 2021, 07:21:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 23, 2021, 02:56:34 pm
Perpetual Autumn.  :-\

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dJbp_GjD9VE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dJbp_GjD9VE</a>
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3245 on: May 23, 2021, 07:33:33 pm
^
Good old Justin.  :)

Shocking today, isn't it?

Sad last week in the park too. A tree the Heron used to nest in on the island was blown down into the lake. The tree looked rotten at the bottom but was still in leaf. Suppose the wind was too much for it.
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3246 on: May 23, 2021, 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 23, 2021, 07:33:33 pm
^
Good old Justin.  :)

Shocking today, isn't it?

Sad last week in the park too. A tree the Heron used to nest in on the island was blown down into the lake. The tree looked rotten at the bottom but was still in leaf. Suppose the wind was too much for it.

That's a crying shame. :(  I saw a tree in the park that had toppled over years ago, but it's root system was still intact and it's branches had shifted upwards towards the light, alllowing it to still bloom.  Trees are resilient creatures.  There was even a nest of rats in its root system.
Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 07:17:00 am
Looks like it's going to be a lovely day,the sun has highlighted all the dog's nose art on the dining room doors.

rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 08:28:31 am
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:17:00 am
Looks like it's going to be a lovely day,the sun has highlighted all the dog's nose art on the dining room doors.

;D

Still overcast, dull and cold here, max 13c today. Looks a lot better from tomorrow though.
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 09:04:09 am
I don't want to get anyone's hopes up but the synop sequence suggests good news - and good weather - from Friday onwards. Highs all round, with the lows dissipating as they cross the Atlantic and hit a wall of high. There's another low racing across the Atlantic by the end of the week but it looks like it might be squeezed north by the effect of the now-better-established Azores high - summer's on the way, maybe........
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 09:27:17 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:04:09 am
I don't want to get anyone's hopes up but the synop sequence suggests good news - and good weather - from Friday onwards. Highs all round, with the lows dissipating as they cross the Atlantic and hit a wall of high. There's another low racing across the Atlantic by the end of the week but it looks like it might be squeezed north by the effect of the now-better-established Azores high - summer's on the way, maybe........

The long range forecasts the wife has been looking at have said the same.

We're off next week, Lanzarote got cancelled, so just having trips out/lying in the garden - that'll do for me :thumbup
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:27:17 am
The long range forecasts the wife has been looking at have said the same.

We're off next week, Lanzarote got cancelled, so just having trips out/lying in the garden - that'll do for me :thumbup
We used to call this the "milk bottle forecast" - when middle aged men rush into their gardens to try and tan their legs in the first decent sunshine of the summer :D
Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 am
I think I'll go a bit mad and take the cover off the garden furniture.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:03:05 am
I think I'll go a bit mad and take the cover off the garden furniture.

Steady.
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 04:33:23 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:04:09 am
I don't want to get anyone's hopes up but the synop sequence suggests good news - and good weather - from Friday onwards. Highs all round, with the lows dissipating as they cross the Atlantic and hit a wall of high. There's another low racing across the Atlantic by the end of the week but it looks like it might be squeezed north by the effect of the now-better-established Azores high - summer's on the way, maybe........
Well, the Echo are already saying ''we will be basking in warm temperatures by weekend'' and that ''highs will soar to 20°C.''

BBC weather forecasting 21°C on Sunday and Monday and high teens through the coming week. Dodgy stuff said to be getting blocked off by high pressure and sent up towards Greenland.

We shall see...
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:50:16 am
We used to call this the "milk bottle forecast" - when middle aged men rush into their gardens to try and tan their legs in the first decent sunshine of the summer :D
Rob's are tanned all year round.  :-*
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 04:34:55 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:44:01 pm
Steady.
There's always someone who jumps the gun, isn't there?  :D
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 04:46:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
Rob's are tanned all year round.  :-*

Not as good as normal due to not going abroad in 15 months  :(

Missus has got to go and tidy the garden at her Ma's house Sunday, my plan is to sit in a lounger and get working on the tan again (not being lazy, her Ma is now in a home and her siblings can get to fuck if they think I'm helping them do anything and missus agrees)
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:46 pm
Not as good as normal due to not going abroad in 15 months  :(

Missus has got to go and tidy the garden at her Ma's house Sunday, my plan is to sit in a lounger and get working on the tan again (not being lazy, her Ma is now in a home and her siblings can get to fuck if they think I'm helping them do anything and missus agrees)
Enjoy it mate. You work more than hard enough.
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
Enjoy it mate. You work more than hard enough.

Cheers mate. Its 3 Saturdays off on the run for me, feels weird.
Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:34:55 pm
There's always someone who jumps the gun, isn't there?  :D

There'll be no stopping me now.
reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 07:47:01 pm
Beautiful here this evening at last and I'm heading back to Yorkshire for 3 days work 🙄

Eldest granddaughter is coming back with me for a few days whilst it's school hols so 🤞 it stays nice till at least next Thursday.
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
There is this strange glowing round object in the sky and I can feel heat coming off it. Is it an alien spaceship?
MichaelA

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 08:02:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
There is this strange glowing round object in the sky and I can feel heat coming off it. Is it an alien spaceship?

I, for one, welcome our new heat giving overlords.
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3264 on: Yesterday at 08:10:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
There is this strange glowing round object in the sky and I can feel heat coming off it. Is it an alien spaceship?

No, it's Donald Trump's indignant rage.
Statto Red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3265 on: Today at 06:45:22 am
We finally have something that resembles May, which is erm sunshine, with hardly a breath of wind, although chance of rain forecasted for tomorrow, but looks glorious from Sunday.
