Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
I was at the coast yesterday (Seaham) and it was glorious . . . o'hh and I built a tower. https://www.udrop.com/5vVZ/IMG_5273x.jpg
Running the synop sequence today was...... uninspiring.....can't even be arsed to write about what it shows..... you already know.....
Perpetual Autumn.
^Good old Justin. Shocking today, isn't it?Sad last week in the park too. A tree the Heron used to nest in on the island was blown down into the lake. The tree looked rotten at the bottom but was still in leaf. Suppose the wind was too much for it.
Looks like it's going to be a lovely day,the sun has highlighted all the dog's nose art on the dining room doors.
I don't want to get anyone's hopes up but the synop sequence suggests good news - and good weather - from Friday onwards. Highs all round, with the lows dissipating as they cross the Atlantic and hit a wall of high. There's another low racing across the Atlantic by the end of the week but it looks like it might be squeezed north by the effect of the now-better-established Azores high - summer's on the way, maybe........
The long range forecasts the wife has been looking at have said the same.We're off next week, Lanzarote got cancelled, so just having trips out/lying in the garden - that'll do for me
I think I'll go a bit mad and take the cover off the garden furniture.
We used to call this the "milk bottle forecast" - when middle aged men rush into their gardens to try and tan their legs in the first decent sunshine of the summer
Steady.
Rob's are tanned all year round.
Not as good as normal due to not going abroad in 15 months Missus has got to go and tidy the garden at her Ma's house Sunday, my plan is to sit in a lounger and get working on the tan again (not being lazy, her Ma is now in a home and her siblings can get to fuck if they think I'm helping them do anything and missus agrees)
Enjoy it mate. You work more than hard enough.
There's always someone who jumps the gun, isn't there?
There is this strange glowing round object in the sky and I can feel heat coming off it. Is it an alien spaceship?
