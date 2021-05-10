Picked the safest place to shelter







I know. We didn't have much choice though. We were in a wooded area feeding squirrels when it came over. We managed to move away from the big trees and stayed down low as it went overhead. We didn't fancy being out in the open either, so stayed put.Similar to the poor lad who was killed by lightning in Blackpool today whilst playing football, I know of two people who have been hit in the past out in the open. One lad by Crosby beach and another fella jogging in Rimrose Valley.I do love watching storms, but they are scary to be right under. We once got caught in an absolute humdinger of a storm while horse riding on a wooded mountainside above Olu Deniz in Turkey. Forked lightning coming down all over the place. Torrential rain and seriously spooked horses.