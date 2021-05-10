« previous next »
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3120 on: May 10, 2021, 01:02:02 pm »
Its just gone black, pissed it down, thundered and now sunny again !!!!!!!!
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3121 on: May 10, 2021, 01:15:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2021, 01:02:02 pm
Its just gone black, pissed it down, thundered and now sunny again !!!!!!!!
Expect that for the next few days - it's normal for this air mass and usually you get two decaying lows 'dumbbeling' around each other, delaying the inevitable fizzling out - this time I see three - on the synop chart it looks like one of those kids' spinner toys ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3122 on: May 10, 2021, 01:48:37 pm »
Lots of towering clouds with dark bottoms on view from here. No surprise the hailstones have just started falling.

24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3123 on: May 10, 2021, 01:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 10, 2021, 01:48:37 pm
Lots of towering clouds with dark bottoms on view from here. No surprise the hailstones have just started falling.


CB type 9, with low base, high vertical extent - probably already with anvil heads on them (which, when they reach the highest levels, sheer off and create my favourite type of cloud - Cirrus Spissatus Cumulonimbogenitus) - and lots of intense down draughts - have you notice the temperate plummet near them? Amazing effect - as is the precipitation curtain when looking into the side profile from a distance, especially when the sun is shining against the upper parts. Gorgeous.......
RedSince86

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3124 on: May 10, 2021, 02:01:06 pm »
Thunder and lightening and lashing it down for 20 mins, cue blue skies and sunshine for 10 mins and now dark again and thundering. :butt
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3125 on: May 10, 2021, 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 10, 2021, 01:48:37 pm
Lots of towering clouds with dark bottoms on view from here. No surprise the hailstones have just started falling.

Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3126 on: May 10, 2021, 02:09:47 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 10, 2021, 01:53:47 pm
CB type 9, with low base, high vertical extent - probably already with anvil heads on them (which, when they reach the highest levels, sheer off and create my favourite type of cloud - Cirrus Spissatus Cumulonimbogenitus) - and lots of intense down draughts - have you notice the temperate plummet near them? Amazing effect - as is the precipitation curtain when looking into the side profile from a distance, especially when the sun is shining against the upper parts. Gorgeous.......
I'm indoors, so not noticed the temperature drop, but have done previously when been caught out in similar weather.

I'm currently watching a big curtain coming down from another cloud racing towards the Mersey from Cheshire. It's got our name on it...

Edit: It's veered off over Speke instead.
« Last Edit: May 10, 2021, 02:12:52 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3127 on: May 10, 2021, 02:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2021, 02:08:35 pm

I knew someone would post that. 😂
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3128 on: May 10, 2021, 02:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 10, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
I knew someone would post that. 😂

Of course. ;)

Incidentally, I just came from Speke.  I needed to get a new chest of drawers, decided to pop to one of my favourite cafes first.  That's when the downpour happened and I was gloomily anticipating having to eat lunch on a wet seat outside.  Then the police turned up, gave a "polite" warning to the proprietor, who promptly threw a fit and threw everyone out onto the street. ;D 
Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3129 on: May 10, 2021, 03:24:47 pm »
Blowing a gale here,it'd be a lovely day if that wind would piss off.
Jono69

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3130 on: May 10, 2021, 03:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 10, 2021, 02:09:47 pm
I'm indoors, so not noticed the temperature drop, but have done previously when been caught out in similar weather.

I'm currently watching a big curtain coming down from another cloud racing towards the Mersey from Cheshire. It's got our name on it...

Edit: It's veered off over Speke instead.

You sound a right barrel of laughs  ;)
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3131 on: May 10, 2021, 03:34:25 pm »
Hailstones coming down here the size of golf balls, this can't be normal for May.
Jono69

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3132 on: May 10, 2021, 03:39:01 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 10, 2021, 03:34:25 pm
Hailstones coming down here the size of golf balls, this can't be normal for May.

Just been to pick my daughter up from school and it was bright sunshine and next thing hail as well
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3133 on: May 10, 2021, 03:39:11 pm »
......whereas in Tallinn, it just topped 23 deg C  :o
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3134 on: May 10, 2021, 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 10, 2021, 03:39:11 pm
......whereas in Tallinn, it just topped 23 deg C  :o
We were sitting out in glorious sunshine back in March. It never hit 23 degrees though, maybe 19 or 20.  As I type this out it is 14.1 degrees here in Gateshead.
jackh

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3135 on: May 10, 2021, 04:25:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 07:56:58 pm
Why, every shit weekend, does it go sunny at 7:30 on a Sunday evening :no

;D  I went for a run at about half 4 yesterday...did my usual 5 minute walk to 'warm up' and it started raining just as I broke into a run - ran past my local a few minutes later and everyone was getting up & getting off home.

...about 90 minutes later I was sat there in the sunshine enjoying a pint!
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 12:06:53 pm »
Just reached 25 deg C here in Tallinn..... it was snowing last week....  :o
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 12:15:57 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 12:06:53 pm
Just reached 25 deg C here in Tallinn..... it was snowing last week....  :o

You jammy bastard
Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm »
I've just been watching the Airbus Beluga fly through the rain curtain falling from another one of those towering clouds over Wirral. A great sight, white aircraft against a dark grey background, and very low as it was coming in to land at Hawarden. Flew right over Sefton Park too.
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:15:57 pm
You jammy bastard
App showed 27 briefly earlier....
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
I've just been watching the Airbus Beluga fly through the rain curtain falling from another one of those towering clouds over Wirral. A great sight, white aircraft against a dark grey background, and very low as it was coming in to land at Hawarden. Flew right over Sefton Park too.
Sounds like you enjoyed that. Did it give you a total hawarden?
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm
App showed 27 briefly earlier....

We hit 13 this morning before the rain started.
afc turkish

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:20:59 pm
Sounds like you enjoyed that. Did it give you a total hawarden?

That's not bad, far better than your usual fare...
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm »
Here comes the thunder...
Damo58

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 04:03:55 pm »
What is going on?! It's been bonkers for ages now.
Craig 🤔

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 04:18:41 pm »
The end is nigh.
rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 04:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 04:03:55 pm
What is going on?! It's been bonkers for ages now.

Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3147 on: Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:20:59 pm
Sounds like you enjoyed that. Did it give you a total hawarden?

It did 😁

But that was dampened a little later as we were caught out in the park by a thunderstorm which was right overhead. Not good being under trees with lightning flashing all around. 😱
Offline rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3148 on: Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm
It did 😁

But that was dampened a little later as we were caught out in the park by a thunderstorm which was right overhead. Not good being under trees with lightning flashing all around. 😱

Picked the safest place to shelter  ::)

Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3149 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm »
It's been a lovely day here,no sign of the rain that was forecast.
Offline rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3150 on: Yesterday at 07:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm
It's been a lovely day here,no sign of the rain that was forecast.

Its been throwing it down here this afternoon. Supposed to be going the tip but cannot be bothered now.
Offline kesey

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3151 on: Yesterday at 08:10:03 pm »
I seen that one coming in from afar and it looked moody .  It looked as though   one of them funnel things was trying it's best to form. 
Offline kesey

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3152 on: Yesterday at 08:12:15 pm »
Offline CHOPPER

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3153 on: Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm »
Walt Disney clouds over ours earlier.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3154 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm »
I see a poor 9yr old lad was hit by lightening in Blackpool and died. Was doing some sort of football training.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3155 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm
Picked the safest place to shelter  ::)



I know. We didn't have much choice though. We were in a wooded area feeding squirrels when it came over. We managed to move away from the big trees and stayed down low as it went overhead. We didn't fancy being out in the open either, so stayed put.

Similar to the poor lad who was killed by lightning in Blackpool today whilst playing football, I know of two people who have been hit in the past out in the open. One lad by Crosby beach and another fella jogging in Rimrose Valley.

I do love watching storms, but they are scary to be right under. We once got caught in an absolute humdinger of a storm while horse riding on a wooded mountainside above Olu Deniz in Turkey. Forked lightning coming down all over the place. Torrential rain and seriously spooked horses.  :o
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 08:55:44 am »
Miserable cold, grey, rainy day here today but supposed to brighten up later.

I hope so as I need to get growbags and canes set up ready for my tomato plants going out and a couple of wigwams built ready for the sweet peas.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 09:00:23 am »
Just seen about the little lad in Blackpool.  How awful 😔

I love watching storms but it's so scary getting caught out in one when they're nowhere safe to shelter.

I've had encounters a few times on gold courses and one really bad one with my then 3yr old granddaughter in Sherwood Forest.  Absolutely not the best place to be in a storm!
