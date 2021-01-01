« previous next »
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
It's absolutely beautiful here.

The sea's like a mill pond, not a breath of wind, clear blue sky but despite my new patio furniture arriving today, I ain't sitting outside yet!!
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3041 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
It's absolutely beautiful here.

The sea's like a mill pond, not a breath of wind, clear blue sky but despite my new patio furniture arriving today, I ain't sitting outside yet!!

Oh look at me i'm so great we have sunshine.


;D
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3042 on: Yesterday at 07:53:55 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm
Oh look at me i'm so great we have sunshine.


;D

We do and a fab view of the snow on the mountains too :lickin
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:53:55 pm
We do and a fab view of the snow on the mountains too :lickin

We'll get our own back in winter  ;)
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3044 on: Yesterday at 09:27:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm
We'll get our own back in winter  ;)

Oh I'm sure we'll pay somewhere down the line mate 😁
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3045 on: Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Missus just put the heating on for a bit.
24∗7

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3046 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Missus just put the heating on for a bit.
That special one night of the year, is it mate? Enjoy :D
24∗7

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3047 on: Yesterday at 10:50:29 pm
Taxi driver this evening told me a good one......

Man A - "Mate, why are you so pale"
Man B - "Cos I come from Estonia." (that's not the punchline......)
Man A - "Don't they have summer in Estonia then?!"
Man B - "Yes.........but I work on that day."
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3048 on: Today at 07:25:28 am
Its snowing in Manc :butt :no
24∗7

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3049 on: Today at 09:19:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:25:28 am
Its snowing in Manc :butt :no
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  3, 2021, 11:37:08 am
As the synop sequence currently stands, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see snow showers as far south as Liverpool by the end of the week.

It's May.

Let that sink in.
:wave
Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3050 on: Today at 09:25:50 am
Sky's gone black again in Liverpool and it's pissing down. This is great!
