It's absolutely beautiful here.The sea's like a mill pond, not a breath of wind, clear blue sky but despite my new patio furniture arriving today, I ain't sitting outside yet!!
Oh look at me i'm so great we have sunshine.
We do and a fab view of the snow on the mountains too
We'll get our own back in winter
Missus just put the heating on for a bit.
Its snowing in Manc
As the synop sequence currently stands, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see snow showers as far south as Liverpool by the end of the week.It's May.Let that sink in.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]