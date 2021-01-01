There's also a phenomenon whereby the 'cold layer' sinks to ground level which is when you see rain turning into snow - but it's too complicated to explain here (I've forgotten the key mechanical parts of it anyway) and it's usually a localised thing anyway.



Evaporative cooling.The precipitation starts off as snowflakes and, as it falls and reaches milder air, it melts. But the act of each snowflake melting causes a tiny drop in temperature (commensurate to the energy expanded in the melting process). One or a few snowflakes won't make any noticeable difference to air temp but wiith billions of snowflakes falling and melting, the air is made colder in a process that moves lower and lower. You also need calm conditions for evaporative cooling, to prevent the wind constantly mixing the air.