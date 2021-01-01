« previous next »
Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread  (Read 134285 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm »
Windy here again and rain starting to piss down.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 pm »
It's dry here now but the wind's picked up again.

We've just been for a walk and seen what looked like the frame of some sort of greenhouse lying upside down on someone's drive.Tree branches everywhere and parts of the pavement have been roped off because of falling slates.
Offline gravy red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm »
Fishguard to Rosslare (Party) boat trip. Happy days .....
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm
I can actually see the ferry from our house,I'll give him a wave.
50 ft wave?
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm »
Offline spen71

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 02:17:48 am »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 12:37:02 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:33:42 pm
There's also a phenomenon whereby the 'cold layer' sinks to ground level which is when you see rain turning into snow - but it's too complicated to explain here (I've forgotten the key mechanical parts of it anyway) and it's usually a localised thing anyway.

Evaporative cooling.

The precipitation starts off as snowflakes and, as it falls and reaches milder air, it melts. But the act of each snowflake melting causes a tiny drop in temperature (commensurate to the energy expanded in the melting process). One or a few snowflakes won't make any noticeable difference to air temp but wiith billions of snowflakes falling and melting, the air is made colder in a process that moves lower and lower. You also need calm conditions for evaporative cooling, to prevent the wind constantly mixing the air.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:37:02 pm
Evaporative cooling.

The precipitation starts off as snowflakes and, as it falls and reaches milder air, it melts. But the act of each snowflake melting causes a tiny drop in temperature (commensurate to the energy expanded in the melting process). One or a few snowflakes won't make any noticeable difference to air temp but wiith billions of snowflakes falling and melting, the air is made colder in a process that moves lower and lower. You also need calm conditions for evaporative cooling, to prevent the wind constantly mixing the air.


That's the puppy, ta la. :thumbup - fascinating piece of science that, even more fascinating to actually watch it happening and report it back to unbelieving ears at an air force base - "It's snowing." - "It's not, it's raining!" - "It's turning to snow." - "Don't be stupid, rain doesn't turn to snow, it's the other way around!" - "Errr, no it isn't and yes it is snowing......." - "Ohshi.............!"
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
