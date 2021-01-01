Not sure which ones we can see as they're right on the horizon and usually shrouded in mist but every so often the sun is directly on them and they stand out like beacons as clear as anything.



The other night, cos it was so clear we could see the lights on them.



Very strange weather here now. It's beautiful blue skies, very windy and freezing cold but I'm sat inside on my sun lounger, in shorts, at the patio doors watching the birds feeding and I'm on fire 😂



It's probably Gwynt y Môr wind farm you can see. It's 14km off the North Wales coast, north of Colwyn Bay.The closest to us is Burbo Bank wind farm, and that's just 6km out in Liverpool Bay. You can actually see the red lights on top of them from Skelmerdale and probably beyond on a clear night.We had rain overnight. It's cool and cloudy now. I'm just finishing off installing a new Heron net over the pond my Dad built years ago in my Mum's back garden. It feels like Autumn is back.Anyway, it sounds like you have a nice place there. We stayed a few nights at The Trecastell on Bull Bay Road a while back. Just west of Amlwch. It's a lovely little island. I've never seen so many sheep in my life though. It was nice seeing the birds nesting on the cliffs too.