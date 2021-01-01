« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread  (Read 132715 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 09:00:13 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:32:21 am
It could well be,you're on Anglesey aren't you?


It's just grey and gloomy here.I'm okay with that though because the garden was absolutely desperate for a slurp.

Yeah we're on Anglesey but wasn't sure if the wind farms are visible from Liverpool.

We've got angry grey skies and strong winds again and I've just had to run across the garden to rescue a valance sheet off the line that was about to turn into a sail and take off 😂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 12:09:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Yeah we're on Anglesey but wasn't sure if the wind farms are visible from Liverpool.

We've got angry grey skies and strong winds again and I've just had to run across the garden to rescue a valance sheet off the line that was about to turn into a sail and take off 😂
From Liverpool we can see all of the wind farms between here and Anglesey.

The Burbo Bank farm is right on our doorstep. North Hoyle is also visible, and on a very clear day it's possible to see Gwynt y Mor too, although those look like tiny dots on the horizon at best.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:09:43 pm
From Liverpool we can see all of the wind farms between here and Anglesey.

The Burbo Bank farm is right on our doorstep. North Hoyle is also visible, and on a very clear day it's possible to see Gwynt y Mor too, although those look like tiny dots on the horizon at best.

Not sure which ones we can see as they're right on the horizon and usually shrouded in mist but every so often the sun is directly on them and they stand out like beacons as clear as anything.

The other night, cos it was so clear we could see the lights on them.

Very strange weather here now.  It's beautiful blue skies, very windy and freezing cold but I'm sat inside on my sun lounger, in shorts, at the patio doors watching the birds feeding and I'm on fire 😂
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,425
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm
Very strange weather here now.  It's beautiful blue skies, very windy and freezing cold but I'm sat inside on my sun lounger, in shorts, at the patio doors watching the birds feeding and I'm on fire 😂
There's a very long and boring scientific explanation for that which I won't inflict upon you - something about a UV rays, angles, solar proximity, tilt of the earth, etc.... - suffice to say, out of the wind, you're always going to find it lovely at this time of year even when the ambient air temperature is low and the cooling effect of the wind takes the edge off the ambient reading.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm
There's a very long and boring scientific explanation for that which I won't inflict upon you - something about a UV rays, angles, solar proximity, tilt of the earth, etc.... - suffice to say, out of the wind, you're always going to find it lovely at this time of year even when the ambient air temperature is low and the cooling effect of the wind takes the edge off the ambient reading.

Whatever the reason I'm loving it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 03:44:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm
Not sure which ones we can see as they're right on the horizon and usually shrouded in mist but every so often the sun is directly on them and they stand out like beacons as clear as anything.

The other night, cos it was so clear we could see the lights on them.

Very strange weather here now.  It's beautiful blue skies, very windy and freezing cold but I'm sat inside on my sun lounger, in shorts, at the patio doors watching the birds feeding and I'm on fire 😂
It's probably Gwynt y Môr wind farm you can see. It's 14km off the North Wales coast, north of Colwyn Bay.

The closest to us is Burbo Bank wind farm, and that's just 6km out in Liverpool Bay. You can actually see the red lights on top of them from Skelmerdale and probably beyond on a clear night.

We had rain overnight. It's cool and cloudy now. I'm just finishing off installing a new Heron net over the pond my Dad built years ago in my Mum's back garden. It feels like Autumn is back.

Anyway, it sounds like you have a nice place there. We stayed a few nights at The Trecastell on Bull Bay Road a while back. Just west of Amlwch. It's a lovely little island. I've never seen so many sheep in my life though. It was nice seeing the birds nesting on the cliffs too.

Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 03:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:44:29 pm
It's probably Gwynt y Môr wind farm you can see. It's 14km off the North Wales coast, north of Colwyn Bay.

The closest to us is Burbo Bank wind farm, and that's just 6km out in Liverpool Bay. You can actually see the red lights on top of them from Skelmerdale and probably beyond on a clear night.

We had rain overnight. It's cool and cloudy now. I'm just finishing off installing a new Heron net over the pond my Dad built years ago in my Mum's back garden. It feels like Autumn is back.

Anyway, it sounds like you have a nice place there. We stayed a few nights at The Trecastell on Bull Bay Road a while back. Just west of Amlwch. It's a lovely little island. I've never seen so many sheep in my life though. It was nice seeing the birds nesting on the cliffs too.

We're 5mins from Amlwch at Dulas, Bull Bay is beautiful.

Yeah I think it's the Colwyn Bay ones we can see, there seems like there's hundreds of them when we can see them properly.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:49:11 pm
We're 5mins from Amlwch at Dulas, Bull Bay is beautiful.

Yeah I think it's the Colwyn Bay ones we can see, there seems like there's hundreds of them when we can see them properly.

Lovely!  8)

I'm sure it will be glorious once the nice weather finally arrives.

EDIT: Gwynt y Môr has 160 wind turbines.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:47 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm
Lovely!  8)

I'm sure it will be glorious once the nice weather finally arrives.

EDIT: Gwynt y Môr has 160 wind turbines.

It's glorious now mate, wild weather or not it all adds to the solitude I've been craving.

Not sure which wind farm it is near here but there's even more going up soon.  As for sheep, we're surrounded on all sides by them but I'll take that rather than people 😂
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 05:21:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm
Not sure which ones we can see as they're right on the horizon and usually shrouded in mist but every so often the sun is directly on them and they stand out like beacons as clear as anything.

The other night, cos it was so clear we could see the lights on them.

Very strange weather here now.  It's beautiful blue skies, very windy and freezing cold but I'm sat inside on my sun lounger, in shorts, at the patio doors watching the birds feeding and I'm on fire 😂

Just plain old freezing here now.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 05:21:38 pm
Just plain old freezing here now.

We're about to find out how cold it is when we take the dogs down to the beach.  They're already grumbling and getting impatient that they've not been yet 🙄
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 08:27:11 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm
We're about to find out how cold it is when we take the dogs down to the beach.  They're already grumbling and getting impatient that they've not been yet 🙄

We took Scout for a walk just after 7 o'clock last night and it wasn't too bad,I think it was colder in the house.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:27:11 am
We took Scout for a walk just after 7 o'clock last night and it wasn't too bad,I think it was colder in the house.

It wasn't the best of walks due to a high tide leaving it quite muddy which of course the dogs loved but although windy it wasn't too bad.

Beautiful again here even though the slight breeze is still chilly it's still good to be out in the garden.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 03:25:02 pm »
Came in here to moan about these north easterlies we've been getting for weeks now and not only has it already been covered, there's explanations too!
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,356
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 03:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:25:02 pm
Came in here to moan about these north easterlies we've been getting for weeks now and not only has it already been covered, there's explanations too!

Might be one for the small things that annoy thread... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,425
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:34:01 pm
Might be one for the small things that annoy thread... :D
Hey!  :nirnir
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,356
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 04:26:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:04:03 pm
Hey!  :nirnir

This from the gent who often acknowledges that some of the finer and more technical points of his posted expertise might be a bit drear... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,425
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 04:30:23 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:26:13 pm
This from the gent who often acknowledges that some of the finer and more technical points of his posted expertise might be a bit drear... ;D
Meteogeek and proud :P
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,356
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 