Was about to say what the bleeding hell is up with the weather. I've had to move pots to a different part of the garden and bring all the tomato plants back inside as they're getting absolutely battered from all sides.



I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.



It happened about a decade ago, 2011, and again in 2012 if I recall correctly. A high pressure was positioned for effin weeks in such a way that it drew in winds from the East, which was still in winter, generally speaking.Also, there's another feature called "anticyclonic curvature". This is where the winds whip around a curve in the isobars, like a kind of coriolis effect - imagine an object flying off a spinning disc, like when you were a kid on the roundabout and you'd fly off it when it sped up.Looks like that's been happening - and whilst it looks like that curvature effect lessens in the coming days, the 528 partial thickness line still covers much of the UK, so it's going to stay a bit parky.