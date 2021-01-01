« previous next »
Got a bit of a tan Saturday sat outside

Yesterday evening got hailed/snowed on the walk home from work

Great innit
Quote from: jillc on April  6, 2021, 06:45:17 pm
Are they usually small in height? Our postie does that in the middle of December he wanders around in these shorts. There is something wrong with these people  ;D

So long as your upper body is warm, wearing shorts in winter is great, especially if you have to walk a lot.

I'm having to wear jeans again today as had to bring the lad to the eye hospital, feels really weird to not be in shorts.
Fucking baltic in Liverpool today, properly bone-chilling.
In Altrincham, its cold but blue skies and clouds, looks like the start of the simpsons
Nice Spring Day in Aberdeen
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:42:49 am
All of our posties wear shorts twelve months a year.We've got a new one who wears leggings with his but he'll learn.

Leggings? Wow.  ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:39:29 am
So long as your upper body is warm, wearing shorts in winter is great, especially if you have to walk a lot.

I'm having to wear jeans again today as had to bring the lad to the eye hospital, feels really weird to not be in shorts.

I never had you down as a compulsive shorts wearer Rob, you learn something new everyday.  ;D
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:44:40 pm
I never had you down as a compulsive shorts wearer Rob, you learn something new everyday.  ;D

Permanently in shorts me, the parents at the school all think I'm mad when its -5c and I'm still wearing them. As soon as it got hot enough for them to allow shorts in the office, my legs were on show. I even have my nice shorts for when we go out for a meal in summer :D
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:44:40 pm
I never had you down as a compulsive shorts wearer Rob, you learn something new everyday.  ;D


I heard he'd been that way since winning the knobbly knees competition at Maplins. He's reet proud.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:09:23 pm
Permanently in shorts me, the parents at the school all think I'm mad when its -5c and I'm still wearing them. As soon as it got hot enough for them to allow shorts in the office, my legs were on show. I even have my nice shorts for when we go out for a meal in summer :D

Yikes I can't get that picture out of my head now!  ;D

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:18:56 pm

I heard he'd been that way since winning the knobbly knees competition at Maplins. He's reet proud.


It's all becomes clear now. Those knobbly knees contests have a lot to answer for.  ;)
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:41:19 am
Fucking baltic in Liverpool today, properly bone-chilling.

Walked into town along Park Road and St James Street today.  Thought it was better than it had been the last couple of days.  Although I had switched back to my heavy coat, so that might have had something to do with it. ;D
yeh thermals back on today - even got snowed on this savvy

Typical isn't it, remember this time last year when the weather was glorious, but unless you had a garden couldn't enjoy it because of lockdown, last week has felt like winter has returned. :no
