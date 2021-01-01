Are they usually small in height? Our postie does that in the middle of December he wanders around in these shorts. There is something wrong with these people
All of our posties wear shorts twelve months a year.We've got a new one who wears leggings with his but he'll learn.
So long as your upper body is warm, wearing shorts in winter is great, especially if you have to walk a lot.I'm having to wear jeans again today as had to bring the lad to the eye hospital, feels really weird to not be in shorts.
I never had you down as a compulsive shorts wearer Rob, you learn something new everyday.
Permanently in shorts me, the parents at the school all think I'm mad when its -5c and I'm still wearing them. As soon as it got hot enough for them to allow shorts in the office, my legs were on show. I even have my nice shorts for when we go out for a meal in summer
I heard he'd been that way since winning the knobbly knees competition at Maplins. He's reet proud.
Fucking baltic in Liverpool today, properly bone-chilling.
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]