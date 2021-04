We were at Thurstaston Country Park this afternoon. Lovely if you were sheltered from the wind, but the windchill cut you to bits if you were exposed to it.

The good thing was the cold kept all the idiots at home (me excluded, of course 😄) and it was just the hardy walkers and dog walkers out, so it was lovely.



Fish and chips in West Kirby to round off the day, but we had them in the car seeing as it was freezing on the front. ❄️