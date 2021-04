Just got back from the beach.



Beautiful clear blue skies, blowing a gale and there's not a soul in sight.



Apart from the wind and the temperature it's one of the nicest days we've had in terms of how clear everything is. We can see all the contours of the Snowdonia hills and their covering of snow and right across the water to Merseyside. We can even see the massive wind farm out at sea on the far horizon.