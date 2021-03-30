« previous next »
Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread  (Read 128639 times)

Offline RedSince86

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2760 on: March 30, 2021, 01:19:37 pm »
First bike ride on the MTB trails here in a t-shirt.

Going to plant some Courgettes in the Garden and have a couple of bottles of Birra Motetti.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2761 on: March 30, 2021, 02:01:55 pm »
It won't be long before we hear the first complaints of it being "too hot." 😰
Offline ToneLa

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2762 on: March 30, 2021, 02:05:00 pm »
I LIKE IT HOT BUT NOT THIS HOT THIS IS A DRY HEAT

Aka wrong kind of hot
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2763 on: March 30, 2021, 02:10:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 30, 2021, 01:19:37 pm
First bike ride on the MTB trails here in a t-shirt.

Going to plant some Courgettes in the Garden and have a couple of bottles of Birra Motetti.

Must have sunken about 8 bottles of this Sunday afternoon and felt perfectly fine yesterday. Lovely stuff.
Online Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2764 on: March 30, 2021, 02:13:30 pm »
It's boiling out there. 8)
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2765 on: March 30, 2021, 02:54:04 pm »
Could be a record amount of sunburns and bbqs in England today.
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2766 on: March 30, 2021, 03:04:39 pm »
Absolute belter of a day here.

Nice warm 20 degrees. Dusted the shorts off for the first time.

That'll do me.
Offline y2w902

« Reply #2767 on: March 30, 2021, 03:04:57 pm »
This is my ideal weather in the UK, loving it.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2768 on: March 30, 2021, 03:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 30, 2021, 02:01:55 pm
It won't be long before we hear the first complaints of it being "too hot." 😰

Moaning arsed bastards.

I've struggled to come back into work, was sat in the garden sunbathing while sipping a double G&T .
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2769 on: March 30, 2021, 03:12:42 pm »
Yeah I've just spent an hour in the garden laying everything for when the flags get delivered on Thursday and I struggled to get back into the house to do work!
Offline liverbloke

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2770 on: March 30, 2021, 03:16:49 pm »
flippin eck what a day

even took my thermal vest off

...but not me socks
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2771 on: March 30, 2021, 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 30, 2021, 03:16:49 pm
flippin eck what a day

even took my thermal vest off

...but not me socks

T shirt off this avvy, but the front room is cold so back wearing hoodie now.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2772 on: March 30, 2021, 03:28:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 03:19:36 pm
T shirt off this avvy, but the front room is cold so back wearing hoodie now.

be careful - you'll catch a chill
Offline ToneLa

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2773 on: March 30, 2021, 03:48:39 pm »
Had my fav glass - a big fuck off German style tankard thing - on the ground half full, and knocked it slightly dancing, causing it to fall sideways a height of four inches high and it smashed into a thousand pieces, Estrella seeping into the very grass

No matter! I've got other glasses and I've still got ale but much rarer I've still got sunshine!

It is impossible to be depressed drinking in the sun. That's why goths avoid it. Spoils the mystique

Didn't think to bring a bottle opener in the garden so opening bottles fetched from the garage (in freezer) on the edge of the shed door. THE PURE LIFE
(yes I've got the La's on.)
Offline liverbloke

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2774 on: March 30, 2021, 06:09:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 30, 2021, 03:48:39 pm
Had my fav glass - a big fuck off German style tankard thing - on the ground half full, and knocked it slightly dancing, causing it to fall sideways a height of four inches high and it smashed into a thousand pieces, Estrella seeping into the very grass

No matter! I've got other glasses and I've still got ale but much rarer I've still got sunshine!

It is impossible to be depressed drinking in the sun. That's why goths avoid it. Spoils the mystique

Didn't think to bring a bottle opener in the garden so opening bottles fetched from the garage (in freezer) on the edge of the shed door. THE PURE LIFE
(yes I've got the La's on.)

sorry to hear that man - but you've got sunshine as you say  8)
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2775 on: March 30, 2021, 06:20:43 pm »
Back home to catch the last of the sun with a vodka lemonade on the balcony, lovely stuff.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2776 on: March 30, 2021, 07:08:15 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 30, 2021, 03:28:39 pm
be careful - you'll catch a chill

And chilblains - always threatened with getting them in the cold as a kid.

Never found out what they were.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2777 on: March 30, 2021, 07:18:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2021, 02:10:26 pm
Must have sunken about 8 bottles of this Sunday afternoon and felt perfectly fine yesterday. Lovely stuff.
I ended up having 5, other half not happy she had to leave stables early to do the school run. ;D

Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2778 on: March 30, 2021, 07:26:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 30, 2021, 07:08:15 pm
And chilblains - always threatened with getting them in the cold as a kid.

Never found out what they were.
Very relaxed street magicians?
Offline afc turkish

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2779 on: March 30, 2021, 07:28:12 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 30, 2021, 07:26:26 pm
Very relaxed street magicians?

Manic chilblains?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2780 on: March 30, 2021, 07:32:05 pm »
Sefton Park was absolutely heaving today. Pretty much still is actually.

We went over for our usual squirrel feed but gave up in the end due to stumbling over numerous fellas and women pissing in the bushes all over the place.  :o

We took in the sun by the lake instead. Lots of nice dogs to pat. Lovely day.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2781 on: March 30, 2021, 08:13:51 pm »
Went for a walk after tea, got back and the lad has suddenly found an interest in footy again after giving up on it a few years ago, so climbed up on the kitchen roof to get the goal down from there and had 30 minutes in the garden with him. Legs are aching now as using muscles that have been dormant for a couple of years, but well worth it.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2782 on: March 30, 2021, 08:54:33 pm »
Got loads done in the garden.  Spuds can go in tomorrow, tomatoes and chives seeds are sown and my strawberry  plants and raspberry canes arrive sometime this week.

Making lots of plans for things to do in the garden, which bits need fencing to keep the dogs in and what to do with the large concrete area that the previous tenants had kennels on.

A hot tub comes to mind 😁

We were forecast to have rain pretty much every day for the rest of the week but that's disappeared now with lots more sun to come so might have to get some gas and see if the bbq works.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2783 on: March 30, 2021, 09:01:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 30, 2021, 08:54:33 pm
Got loads done in the garden.  Spuds can go in tomorrow, tomatoes and chives seeds are sown and my strawberry  plants and raspberry canes arrive sometime this week.

Making lots of plans for things to do in the garden, which bits need fencing to keep the dogs in and what to do with the large concrete area that the previous tenants had kennels on.

A hot tub comes to mind 😁

We were forecast to have rain pretty much every day for the rest of the week but that's disappeared now with lots more sun to come so might have to get some gas and see if the bbq works.

Hot tubs are brilliant but cost a fortune to run. We hired one at Chrimbo, it was brilliant, until I saw the gas bill for filling it  :o
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2784 on: March 30, 2021, 09:08:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 09:01:46 pm
Hot tubs are brilliant but cost a fortune to run. We hired one at Chrimbo, it was brilliant, until I saw the gas bill for filling it  :o

I know they're not cheap but I'd have thought once filled and heated they're economical to run?  My brother has one but it's kept hot all the time which is how they're meant to be.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2785 on: March 30, 2021, 09:16:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 30, 2021, 09:08:49 pm
I know they're not cheap but I'd have thought once filled and heated they're economical to run?  My brother has one but it's kept hot all the time which is how they're meant to be.

Mate of mine got rid of his as it was costing about £600 a year to run it and he said it wasn't worth it for the amount of use it got.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2786 on: March 30, 2021, 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 30, 2021, 09:16:17 pm
Mate of mine got rid of his as it was costing about £600 a year to run it and he said it wasn't worth it for the amount of use it got.

No point if it's barely used but they use theirs pretty much every day.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2787 on: March 30, 2021, 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 30, 2021, 09:08:49 pm
I know they're not cheap but I'd have thought once filled and heated they're economical to run?  My brother has one but it's kept hot all the time which is how they're meant to be.



We've had one of those cheap Lay-z-Spa inflatable jobs the last 4 years, put it out from April/May through to September'ish under a gazebo. We use the multifunction chemical tabs plus pH adjuster but still empty, clean and refill a couple of times.

Never noticed a major jump in any bills.

Best memory was sploshing into it last June 25th night to drink beer, watch/listen to the fireworks, and drink much beer.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2788 on: March 31, 2021, 10:12:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2021, 11:00:32 pm



We've had one of those cheap Lay-z-Spa inflatable jobs the last 4 years, put it out from April/May through to September'ish under a gazebo. We use the multifunction chemical tabs plus pH adjuster but still empty, clean and refill a couple of times.

Never noticed a major jump in any bills.

Best memory was sploshing into it last June 25th night to drink beer, watch/listen to the fireworks, and drink much beer.

That sounds like a good option then.  Cheers for that 👍
Online Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2789 on: March 31, 2021, 02:20:00 pm »
Scorchio here after a misty start.
Online Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2790 on: April 3, 2021, 03:49:01 pm »
Like the middle of summer now but we had to scrape ice off the car at half seven this morning.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2791 on: April 3, 2021, 04:18:18 pm »
It's only 12c here at the moment, but feels nice in the sunshine.

Back down to 7c-8c on Monday and Tuesday though.

The fish are playing about in the pond, so the water must be warming up nicely now.

Bob the frog was pottering about the other week when we had that heavy rain, so he's up and about too.
Online John C

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2792 on: April 3, 2021, 06:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April  3, 2021, 03:49:01 pm
Like the middle of summer now but we had to scrape ice off the car at half seven this morning.
Lovely this avvy here in Liverpool, friggin freezing now though.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2793 on: April 3, 2021, 06:54:06 pm »
Need to paint the garage door exterior so hoping for it to be dry and warm enough tomorrow, or it'll have to wait for a week or so.

Lovely to see clear blue skies and sunshine.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
Light snow here :no
Online Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 08:23:27 am »
Cold and grey here,proper bank holiday weather.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 08:43:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:11:38 am
Light snow here :no

Blue skies here. Serves you right for moving to Mancland. :)

(Probably freezing out though, not been out)
Online L4Red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 08:44:26 am »
Bright blue skies over County Road, lovely stuff
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 08:51:31 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:43:55 am
Blue skies here. Serves you right for moving to Mancland. :)

(Probably freezing out though, not been out)

Amazing what you'll do for lust.

Just nipped out for milk, its 2c out there.
