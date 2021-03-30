Had my fav glass - a big fuck off German style tankard thing - on the ground half full, and knocked it slightly dancing, causing it to fall sideways a height of four inches high and it smashed into a thousand pieces, Estrella seeping into the very grass
No matter! I've got other glasses and I've still got ale but much rarer I've still got sunshine!
It is impossible to be depressed drinking in the sun. That's why goths avoid it. Spoils the mystique
Didn't think to bring a bottle opener in the garden so opening bottles fetched from the garage (in freezer) on the edge of the shed door. THE PURE LIFE
(yes I've got the La's on.)