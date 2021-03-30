Got loads done in the garden. Spuds can go in tomorrow, tomatoes and chives seeds are sown and my strawberry plants and raspberry canes arrive sometime this week.



Making lots of plans for things to do in the garden, which bits need fencing to keep the dogs in and what to do with the large concrete area that the previous tenants had kennels on.



A hot tub comes to mind 😁



We were forecast to have rain pretty much every day for the rest of the week but that's disappeared now with lots more sun to come so might have to get some gas and see if the bbq works.