Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2720 on: March 27, 2021, 02:10:07 pm »
12 deg and sun today........feels great........first day in double figures since late Oct :o
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2721 on: March 28, 2021, 09:13:06 am »
Like the middle of winter here this morning.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2722 on: March 28, 2021, 09:33:50 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 28, 2021, 09:13:06 am
Like the middle of winter here this morning.

Absolutely horrible here too so we're staying indoors to unpack and find a home for the rest of our stuff.

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2723 on: March 28, 2021, 09:41:07 am »
Quote from: Slippers on March 28, 2021, 09:13:06 am
Like the middle of winter here this morning.

Been up since 6 and its been none stop dull and rain, horrible. Mad to think we'll be sunbathing on Tuesday in 20c temps
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2724 on: March 28, 2021, 09:59:01 am »
Quote from: reddebs on March 28, 2021, 09:33:50 am
Absolutely horrible here too so we're staying indoors to unpack and find a home for the rest of our stuff.

The dog will have to be walked but other than that I'll be staying in and catching up with some housework.

What a thrilling conclusion to the week. ::)
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2725 on: March 28, 2021, 10:03:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 28, 2021, 09:41:07 am
Been up since 6 and its been none stop dull and rain, horrible. Mad to think we'll be sunbathing on Tuesday in 20c temps

We were on the beach this time last week,the dog beach ban will probably be in place the next time we have a spot of decent weather.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2726 on: March 28, 2021, 10:19:00 pm »
Tuesday looks set to be the nicest day of the year so far and I'm stuck in because the housing association has decided to overhaul the intercom system that's barely three years old and replace our fobs.  So they want us to physically hand over our current fobs in exchange for the new ones. :butt
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2727 on: March 28, 2021, 11:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 28, 2021, 10:19:00 pm
Tuesday looks set to be the nicest day of the year so far and I'm stuck in because the housing association has decided to overhaul the intercom system that's barely three years old and replace our fobs.  So they want us to physically hand over our current fobs in exchange for the new ones. :butt
I work for a housing association and that sounds like something we'd do.  ;D

Who're you with?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2728 on: March 28, 2021, 11:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 28, 2021, 10:19:00 pm
Tuesday looks set to be the nicest day of the year so far and I'm stuck in because the housing association has decided to overhaul the intercom system that's barely three years old and replace our fobs.  So they want us to physically hand over our current fobs in exchange for the new ones. :butt
Even if you complain, they'll just fob you off.  :P

Horrible day today. High winds and rain. 😢
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2729 on: March 28, 2021, 11:35:10 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on March 28, 2021, 11:18:28 pm
I work for a housing association and that sounds like something we'd do.  ;D

Who're you with?

Plus Dane.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 28, 2021, 11:27:29 pm
Even if you complain, they'll just fob you off.  :P

Horrible day today. High winds and rain. 😢



;D

Cheer up mate. Tomorrow is a new day.  :)
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 08:47:10 am »
Cold,damp and misty today.

Very spring like.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 01:54:06 pm »
...and now it's Spring again.  8)
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 01:59:42 pm »
Just gone through the "Arizona switch" - snow on the mountains last week, 93 degrees by the end of this week. :D 
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 02:23:06 pm »
We're bracing ourselves for a 'polar blitz' this weekend according to our local rag. ::)
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 02:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:23:06 pm
We're bracing ourselves for a 'polar blitz' this weekend according to our local rag. ::)
How long before the "Hotter Than Greece" headline once we get one day with a temperature over 70 degrees?  ::)
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:23:06 pm
We're bracing ourselves for a 'polar blitz' this weekend according to our local rag. ::)


Some of the forecast models over the past few days have shown some really extreme set-ups, with a record-breaking Greenland High advecting a lobe of the Polar Vortex southwards towards us. Most show a glancing blow rather than a full-on freeze, but it'll still be parky for a few days (with potential for a second attempt after a lull of a few days)
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm »
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:41:00 pm
How long before the "Hotter Than Greece" headline once we get one day with a temperature over 70 degrees?  ::)

'Even The Roads Are Melting!!'
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2738 on: Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm »
Cor blimey it's
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm »
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 03:51:27 pm
'Even The Roads Are Melting!!'
"You can fry eggs on the pavements." 😂

I used to love those hot days when I was a little kid, when tar on the road would melt. We'd dig it out with matchsticks, get covered in it, then passers-by would tell us we'd need to put butter on it or it wouldn't come off.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm »
We've had a day of grey, misty, rain and misery with strong winds with little breaks of brightness out at sea.

This promised nice, calm day tomorrow best happen cause I need to get my spuds in, sort the BBQ area, get my washing line up and find someone with a chainsaw to come and log the massive tree that's fallen.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 08:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm

Some of the forecast models over the past few days have shown some really extreme set-ups, with a record-breaking Greenland High advecting a lobe of the Polar Vortex southwards towards us. Most show a glancing blow rather than a full-on freeze, but it'll still be parky for a few days (with potential for a second attempt after a lull of a few days)
I see only as far ahead as Thursday at the moment, with a potential 'nudge' down the east coast - but the 528 partial thickness line (as mentioned a while back in this thread being known as 'the snow line') is still north of Oslo at that time anyway. Looks like not much more than a few cold/breezy days. Remember back in 2011/2012 when we had siberian easterlies all through April....?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 08:09:51 pm »
We've had a lovely sunny day, just wish that wind would fuck off.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:06:27 pm
I see only as far ahead as Thursday at the moment, with a potential 'nudge' down the east coast - but the 528 partial thickness line (as mentioned a while back in this thread being known as 'the snow line') is still north of Oslo at that time anyway. Looks like not much more than a few cold/breezy days. Remember back in 2011/2012 when we had siberian easterlies all through April....?


This from GFS is for Easter Monday - the 528 line is well to the south of the UK




The 850's are at -10c over almost all the country:




UK view of a combined 850hPa temp and 'thickness' shows the thickness is actually around 520dam:




The GFS churns out a new run every 6 hours, and some over the past few days have shown an even colder evolution. Most, like the latest run, have shown to straight a northerly flow, so unfortunately snow/soft hail showers will be confined to north-facing coasts - unless some disturbance develops in the flow. But some have shown a NNW'ly, which gives a chance of snow in the west.

The ECMWF model is less exciting, as the main thrust of the cold happens further west. All but the SE corner of England is under sub-528dam air, though, with 850's at around -6 to -8 (the ECMWF makes less detail available for free)

If either model is right, we should have some clear nights, so I'd expect some harsh frosts (maybe even threatening some day record minimums if the GFS comes off); keep any delicate plants protected.

(some of the GFS Perturbations have been really extreme - like, -22c hPa temps over Scotland and around -18c here.



Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm »
Impressive resources there. With the 528 line like that, yeah it's gonna be interesting  :wave
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm
Impressive resources there. With the 528 line like that, yeah it's gonna be interesting  :wave

Jeez, that looks like something from 'The Day after Tomorrow'.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Jeez, that looks like something from 'The Day after Tomorrow'.

Those temps aren't ground-level, by the way, rather the temp at ~1.5km up.

The average for Liverpool in early April is around -1c. For the next 3-4 days, they're up around +9c.

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2748 on: Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm
Those temps aren't ground-level, by the way, rather the temp at ~1.5km up.

The average for Liverpool in early April is around -1c. For the next 3-4 days, they're up around +9c.

I thought the average temperatures for Liverpool in early April were 4C, taken into account the overnight temperatures too, there have been times when Easter has been early April & the weather has been cold & wet, quite often the later Easter is in April the better the weather, Easter last year was glorious but everywhere was in lockdown, but Easter 2019 was glorious too that was 21st April, think the latest date Easter can fall on too, certainly one of them.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2749 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm
I thought the average temperatures for Liverpool in early April were 4C, taken into account the overnight temperatures too, there have been times when Easter has been early April & the weather has been cold & wet, quite often the later Easter is in April the better the weather, Easter last year was glorious but everywhere was in lockdown, but Easter 2019 was glorious too that was 21st April, think the latest date Easter can fall on too, certainly one of them.

Sorry, the average 850hPa temp for Liverpool (for comparison to what is on the cards currently for early April)

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 09:20:18 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Jeez, that looks like something from 'The Day after Tomorrow'.
Don't start us on that piece of ridiculous fantasy..... :lmao
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
Meant to be lovely today, just in time for me to do some flagging in the back garden!
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 09:58:05 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:21:47 am
Meant to be lovely today, just in time for me to do some flagging in the back garden!

At least you'll get a bit of a tan.

Gin and sunbathing at 2pm is in my diary today ;D
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Like a summer's day here after a bit of a dull start.

Time to dust the dead spiders off the garden furniture.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2754 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
THE TIME HAS TRULY COME

I HAVE BROKEN OUT THE SHORTS
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2755 on: Today at 10:39:01 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:38:40 am
THE TIME HAS TRULY COME

I HAVE BROKEN OUT THE SHORTS

Been in shorts for 12 months ;D
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2756 on: Today at 10:41:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:39:01 am
Been in shorts for 12 months ;D

 ;D

So it can be done!

Yessir, I am "on holiday" so today will be nothing more than catching some rays, drinking, and blasting out the ... probably not Kanye
