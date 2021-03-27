I see only as far ahead as Thursday at the moment, with a potential 'nudge' down the east coast - but the 528 partial thickness line (as mentioned a while back in this thread being known as 'the snow line') is still north of Oslo at that time anyway. Looks like not much more than a few cold/breezy days. Remember back in 2011/2012 when we had siberian easterlies all through April....?



This from GFS is for Easter Monday - the 528 line is well to the south of the UKThe 850's are at -10c over almost all the country:UK view of a combined 850hPa temp and 'thickness' shows the thickness is actually around 520dam:The GFS churns out a new run every 6 hours, and some over the past few days have shown an even colder evolution. Most, like the latest run, have shown to straight a northerly flow, so unfortunately snow/soft hail showers will be confined to north-facing coasts - unless some disturbance develops in the flow. But some have shown a NNW'ly, which gives a chance of snow in the west.The ECMWF model is less exciting, as the main thrust of the cold happens further west. All but the SE corner of England is under sub-528dam air, though, with 850's at around -6 to -8 (the ECMWF makes less detail available for free)If either model is right, we should have some clear nights, so I'd expect some harsh frosts (maybe even threatening some day record minimums if the GFS comes off); keep any delicate plants protected.(some of the GFS Perturbations have been really extreme - like, -22c hPa temps over Scotland and around -18c here.