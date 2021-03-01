« previous next »
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2680 on: March 1, 2021, 12:32:18 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 28, 2021, 09:13:35 pm
Friend of mine lives close to the lane and park and suffers with terrible anxiety.  She had a full on meltdown earlier today because is was so busy.  Glad I gave it a swerve, but I usually only go as far as Frieda Mo's of a weekend anyway.  I do my walks elsewhere. 

Did Reynolds Park on Wednesday after saw some chat about it in here.  Good three hour round trip, although I got a bus part way home. :)
Sorry to hear about your friend. Yes, it really was heaving today. I believe Formby and Crosby beaches were the same. People turned around by police had travelled from places like Manchester, Stockport and Leeds. I struggle with crowded aces myself, so would always give such aces a swerve on a weekend or bank holiday regardless of the Covid situation.

It looks like it will be nice again tomorrow. Sunny with 11c. Not exactly balmy, but pleasant for the time of year anyway.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2681 on: March 1, 2021, 07:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  1, 2021, 12:32:18 am
Sorry to hear about your friend. Yes, it really was heaving today. I believe Formby and Crosby beaches were the same. People turned around by police had travelled from places like Manchester, Stockport and Leeds. I struggle with crowded aces myself, so would always give such aces a swerve on a weekend or bank holiday regardless of the Covid situation.

It looks like it will be nice again tomorrow. Sunny with 11c. Not exactly balmy, but pleasant for the time of year anyway.

Better than snow and freezing temperatures at least!

Can't believe people from Manchester et al had the gall to come all the way here.  Glad the police turned at least some people away.  And you'd think the east coast would be nearer for people living in Leeds. :o
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2682 on: March 1, 2021, 07:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  1, 2021, 07:25:48 pm
Better than snow and freezing temperatures at least!

Can't believe people from Manchester et al had the gall to come all the way here.  Glad the police turned at least some people away.  And you'd think the east coast would be nearer for people living in Leeds. :o

They'd have to go to Scarborough or Bridlington and the Police around York have been very strict over people being out, probably thought they'd be less likely to get stopped as they could get all the way to Maghull on the motorways.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2683 on: March 1, 2021, 07:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  1, 2021, 12:32:18 am
Sorry to hear about your friend. Yes, it really was heaving today. I believe Formby and Crosby beaches were the same. People turned around by police had travelled from places like Manchester, Stockport and Leeds. I struggle with crowded aces myself, so would always give such aces a swerve on a weekend or bank holiday regardless of the Covid situation.

It looks like it will be nice again tomorrow. Sunny with 11c. Not exactly balmy, but pleasant for the time of year anyway.

We walked along the Mersey to the cafe and back, nice 4 mile walk, bumped into a mate too, got to have a nice catch up with him. Plenty of walkers and cyclists out, but plenty of space.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2684 on: March 2, 2021, 12:26:56 am »
Very pleasant today (Monday). We just went to the park and fed the squirrels then walked around the lake. Nice in the sunshine, but once the sun went down it was chilly. Down to 3c now with a low later of 1c.

We watched a Woodpecker throwing the beak in on a branch and a Ring-necked Parakeet checking out a hollow for a possible nest site. Cute Tufted Ducks and Little Grebes on the lake too.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2685 on: March 2, 2021, 12:46:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  2, 2021, 12:26:56 am


We watched a Woodpecker throwing the beak in on a branch

Good thing the wind didn't blow it away...
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2686 on: March 2, 2021, 12:51:30 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March  2, 2021, 12:46:18 am
Good thing the wind didn't blow it away...
😁
Offline Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2687 on: March 7, 2021, 08:16:28 am »
Who left the door open and let February back in?
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2688 on: March 7, 2021, 09:20:35 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  7, 2021, 08:16:28 am
Who left the door open and let February back in?

It's been freezing here since Wednesday.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2689 on: March 7, 2021, 09:22:24 am »
It's warming up next week but that also brings the rain
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2690 on: March 8, 2021, 08:08:50 am »
60 mph winds and rain forecast for Wednesday.

Can't wait.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2691 on: March 11, 2021, 02:58:26 pm »
Where has the storm gone, supposed to be 40+ mph winds, all i can see is a little windy but sunny, even in the distance the trees don't look like they're swaying that hard.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2692 on: March 11, 2021, 03:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 11, 2021, 02:58:26 pm
Where has the storm gone, supposed to be 40+ mph winds, all i can see is a little windy but sunny, even in the distance the trees don't look like they're swaying that hard.

Battered us this morning, the wind was howling at half 5, rain bashing off the windows and twigs and branches all over the street. Sunny now but still breezy
Offline Statto Red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2693 on: March 11, 2021, 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 11, 2021, 03:07:02 pm
Battered us this morning, the wind was howling at half 5, rain bashing off the windows and twigs and branches all over the street. Sunny now but still breezy

Yep, i now it was windy overnight but seems to have dies to a breeze, hail forecast until 6pm, i can see a big cloud coming towards my area
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2694 on: March 11, 2021, 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 11, 2021, 03:09:49 pm
Yep, i now it was windy overnight but seems to have dies to a breeze, hail forecast until 6pm, i can see a big cloud coming towards my area

Just walked to school to get my lad, its a lot windier than I though and its bloody freezing too. We'll get that cloud in a couple of hours then.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2695 on: March 11, 2021, 03:30:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 11, 2021, 03:27:01 pm
Just walked to school to get my lad, its a lot windier than I though and its bloody freezing too. We'll get that cloud in a couple of hours then.

Yep the clouds are coming in from the west.
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2696 on: March 11, 2021, 03:49:43 pm »
Watch out for part 2 of that tomorrow night and Saturday - looks like Saturday will be a squally day, with a few trough lines rattling through the NW one after the other.

Anyone living in or just past the Cheshire Gap can expect to feel the pinch a bit with the showers, should be a lovely breezy day on the beaches of North Wales, Deeside and Ainsdale, Formby, etc.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2697 on: March 11, 2021, 04:12:09 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 11, 2021, 03:49:43 pm
Watch out for part 2 of that tomorrow night and Saturday - looks like Saturday will be a squally day, with a few trough lines rattling through the NW one after the other.

Anyone living in or just past the Cheshire Gap can expect to feel the pinch a bit with the showers, should be a lovely breezy day on the beaches of North Wales, Deeside and Ainsdale, Formby, etc.

I was going to work, but feeling a bit rough still and so decided to sort out the paint on the bedroom ceiling. Glad I'm not working now, curtainside trailers are not a lot of fun in high winds.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2698 on: March 11, 2021, 05:47:13 pm »
just started hailstoning now
Offline Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2699 on: March 11, 2021, 06:31:17 pm »
Was windy af this morning on my way to church.  There was a smattering of rain about 4pm but it's been dry since then.  Temperature jumps off a cliff once the sun goes down though.
Offline John C

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2700 on: March 11, 2021, 07:43:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 11, 2021, 05:47:13 pm
just started hailstoning now
It's vile here at the moment mate, fucking inclement. Hail, wind, more hail, stronger wind, heavy rain, freezing cold.
FFS.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2701 on: March 11, 2021, 08:06:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 11, 2021, 07:43:20 pm
It's vile here at the moment mate, fucking inclement. Hail, wind, more hail, stronger wind, heavy rain, freezing cold.
FFS.

That weather that hit Old Trafford thankfully missed us, I had to go the shops and it was dry but freezing cold.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2702 on: March 12, 2021, 09:09:07 pm »
Fella at work lives opposite Latchford Locks, the wind was that bad it blew a ship into the lock gates and it hit so hard it buckled the gates and they had to shut the ship canal.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2703 on: March 12, 2021, 09:16:19 pm »
Still enjoying a lovely 'fake spring' here in Chicago  8)

Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2704 on: March 12, 2021, 09:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 12, 2021, 09:16:19 pm
Still enjoying a lovely 'fake spring' here in Chicago  8)



Jammy get, 7c here and pissing down
Offline Statto Red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2705 on: March 12, 2021, 09:52:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2021, 09:32:17 pm
Jammy get, 7c here and pissing down

Add in a bit of wind too, with a storm forecasted for overnight & well into tomorrow too.
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2706 on: March 13, 2021, 11:03:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2021, 09:32:17 pm
Jammy get, 7c here and pissing down

Temperature's the same here but it's dry and sunny.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2707 on: March 20, 2021, 12:38:09 am »
Spring time!!!!

Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2708 on: March 20, 2021, 04:59:00 am »
I can hear the birds singing away this morning
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2709 on: March 20, 2021, 08:45:08 am »
We're in '3rd Winter' right now, having gone through Fool's Spring a couple of weeks back. Minus 9 and lots of snow forecast this weekend. By next weekend, we will have no snow, with temperatures rising but then comes the flooding of the fields and the highest water levels in the rivers ;)

Double figures by 1st week of April.

Oh the birds are beeping again, which is nice. Every weekend my partner and I take a long walk in a different nature place, we have many here, loads of lakes and trails and marshlands with boardwalks, ancient sacred groves too, which appeals to my inner pagan. Wonderful place to live, whatever the weather.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2710 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm »
Ha ha, typical UK weather, sleet forecast for tonight, its cold enough that I've made my dinner for work tomorrow, packed it in my work bag and put it in the car already as its colder than the fridge. Tuesday is forecast to be 19c and sunny ;D
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2711 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
Ha ha, typical UK weather, sleet forecast for tonight, its cold enough that I've made my dinner for work tomorrow, packed it in my work bag and put it in the car already as its colder than the fridge. Tuesday is forecast to be 19c and sunny ;D

We've had sunshine,rain,hail and howling gales today.
Offline reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2712 on: Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
We've had sunshine,rain,hail and howling gales today.

Same here in Anglesey but we've still managed a good few hours in the garden.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2713 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Bloody hailstones in Aintree this afternoon.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2714 on: Today at 05:12:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm
Bloody hailstones in Aintree this afternoon.

Had that then sun, freezing cold though.

Hailstones woke me up around 3am and again just after 4. Stopped raining now and just starting to get light.
