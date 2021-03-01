We're in '3rd Winter' right now, having gone through Fool's Spring a couple of weeks back. Minus 9 and lots of snow forecast this weekend. By next weekend, we will have no snow, with temperatures rising but then comes the flooding of the fields and the highest water levels in the riversDouble figures by 1st week of April.Oh the birds are beeping again, which is nice. Every weekend my partner and I take a long walk in a different nature place, we have many here, loads of lakes and trails and marshlands with boardwalks, ancient sacred groves too, which appeals to my inner pagan. Wonderful place to live, whatever the weather.