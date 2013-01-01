Get a Vaillant or Worcester Bosch, best combi boilers out there.



I was told by a guy who has a heating company that Vaillant & WB are the best boilers.But he also told me that Vaillant produce Glow Worm boilers, too. Glow Worm are their budget/mid-range offering, but they share many internal components. Vaillant will have more tech on them (like self-diagnosis, etc) and a few components are top-end, but if you want much of the Vaillant reliability at half the price (but without the rinky-dinks) have a look at Glow Worm.