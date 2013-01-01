« previous next »
The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread

Re: The weather
Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 09:27:54 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:39:18 PM
Get a Vaillant or Worcester Bosch, best combi boilers out there.


I was told by a guy who has a heating company that Vaillant & WB are the best boilers.

But he also told me that Vaillant produce Glow Worm boilers, too. Glow Worm are their budget/mid-range offering, but they share many internal components. Vaillant will have more tech on them (like self-diagnosis, etc) and a few components are top-end, but if you want much of the Vaillant reliability at half the price (but without the rinky-dinks) have a look at Glow Worm.

Re: The weather
Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 10:32:04 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:27:54 PM

I was told by a guy who has a heating company that Vaillant & WB are the best boilers.

But he also told me that Vaillant produce Glow Worm boilers, too. Glow Worm are their budget/mid-range offering, but they share many internal components. Vaillant will have more tech on them (like self-diagnosis, etc) and a few components are top-end, but if you want much of the Vaillant reliability at half the price (but without the rinky-dinks) have a look at Glow Worm.

Strangely enough my friend mentioned the Glow Worm boilers, that needs to be added to the list.

Wow, my own thread title I must be moving up on here.  ;D
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 PM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:32:04 PM
Strangely enough my friend mentioned the Glow Worm boilers, that needs to be added to the list.

Wow, my own thread title I must be moving up on here.  ;D
We're just warming you up a little.....
Re: The weather
Reply #2643 on: Today at 12:28:24 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:08:35 PM
I can't get a reliable one in. I only had one guy who was able to fix it before, the others I get keep it saying its too complicated to get the part as its on old system. The guy who I was relying on was dead reliable mostly, but he seems to have fallen off a cliff now. But considering the times we are living in who knows what has happened. I will buy a new boiler in the spring.
At least the weather has improved for you then. Hopefully you get a reliable system in come springtime.

I was just thinking back to when we were kids. This was when windows were single glazed and before central heating. Our bedroom windows would frost over on the inside in winter. We'd scrape our names and LFC in the ice in the morning. That sounds crazy now, doesn't it?

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #2644 on: Today at 12:41:37 AM
-18C here in Dallas. Fuck me its cold
Going to get colder tonight

Most homes without power. Touch wood we arent at that stage
Kitchen tap is frozen as next to outside wall. Rest are ok so heating and hot water good everywhere else in house

People are struggling massively as once in a generation weather

If power goes out we are fucked. Cant drive anywhere as roads screwed
All hotels fully booked as 1000s without electricity

On the bright side beer is cold 🍺
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #2645 on: Today at 01:32:00 AM
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 12:41:37 AM
-18C here in Dallas. Fuck me its cold
Going to get colder tonight

Most homes without power. Touch wood we arent at that stage
Kitchen tap is frozen as next to outside wall. Rest are ok so heating and hot water good everywhere else in house

People are struggling massively as once in a generation weather

If power goes out we are fucked. Cant drive anywhere as roads screwed
All hotels fully booked as 1000s without electricity

On the bright side beer is cold 🍺


Showcase for girls soccer in Austin this weekend has been cancelled. No way teams could safely travel in, never mind playing.

Entire state under a state of emergency.

Hope it warms up for you soon...
