Poll

Well?

Tea total
8 (7%)
Cigarettes/alcohol occasionally
12 (10.5%)
Cigarettes,alcohol frequently
10 (8.8%)
One of the above plus cannabis (including all its various forms)
27 (23.7%)
One of the above plus occasional ecstasy/cocaine/LSD etc
41 (36%)
One of the above plus ecstasy/cocaine/LSD etc regularly
11 (9.6%)
I'm all out of needles, do you have a spare dozen?
5 (4.4%)

Total Members Voted: 109

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drugs: How far have you gone?  (Read 3223 times)

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #80 on: July 18, 2021, 06:21:35 pm »
Microdots are the strongest thing I've ever done, but I'm told DMT is another level up, wouldn't mind giving it a go myself, not today though, have to be up at half five tomorrow.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #81 on: July 18, 2021, 06:28:56 pm »
I don't smoke, but if I'm forced back the office I'm having a regular businessman's lunch break

Vape some DMT outside with the smokers and spend the next fifteen minutes talking to God upside down in an alien spaceship. Boom - done & dusted, back to haggling about insurance in the Aviva callcentre
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #82 on: July 18, 2021, 06:38:49 pm »
I love anything trippy,only time I've had a bad one was the 1st time I tried it,didn't really plan it well as I was 17 & at a rave having already taken X and speed for only the 2nd time.

I would trip every weekend if my life allowed,love it in any setting but especially the bedroom (after the peak),often go for a bike ride or walk,love it in the bath & swimming or even just an hour stood in front of the mirror lol.I also have a collection of films that are perfect for when you are at the peak

But the morning after is just as good as the trip,I don't know about everyone but for me it always feels like I've taken a power washer to my brain,everything seems better.

As for the other stuff I've had a dabble with most apart from the brown (even though I do like opioids) but the only other drug that I've stuck with is the sticky stuff,I rarely even drink,cut right back on that when I was in my late 20s.

Given the chance I would definitely give DMT a go & another & another & another,purely for scientific purposes  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #83 on: July 18, 2021, 07:12:08 pm »
Haven't done drugs for years, stopped doing them when i moved to the States and got out away from that inner circle when i lived in London.

Was doing Weed and trips in the latter years of high school, tried mushrooms a couple of times as the fields near my school, the mushrooms grew there in abundance after summer, so did some skiving lessons in the afternoon and going on adventures in the nearby woods on the mushrooms  ;D, then when i was 17 i moved to London discovered Ecstasy, then my asthma returned in my early 20's due to the Weed no doubt and became a Coke/Ecstasy user on weekends, was a regular visitor to MOS and Fabric , i always knew when to limit myself, never had any issues with doing to much.

I haven't had any drugs for 11-12 years now, i live in almost rurul part of Lancashire now and prefer my weekends sat on sofa watching tv/movies with a few glasses of wine with the other half.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,432
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #84 on: July 18, 2021, 07:48:56 pm »
I tried E and Speed at uni. E did nothing for me, maybe I was sold a fake pill. Speed did what speed does, it was neither here nor there for me.

Weed was something I did on and off for many years, I stopped smoking weed only because I wanted to give tobacco up. What made me pack cigarettes in for good was reading Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis. The habits and rituals of a junkie were horribly similar to those of a tobacco addict. Now I have a glass of whisky on Friday night, a couple of beers at the weekend and nothing else.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #85 on: July 18, 2021, 10:29:51 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on July 18, 2021, 07:48:56 pm
I tried E and Speed at uni. E did nothing for me, maybe I was sold a fake pill. Speed did what speed does, it was neither here nor there for me.

Weed was something I did on and off for many years, I stopped smoking weed only because I wanted to give tobacco up. What made me pack cigarettes in for good was reading Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis. The habits and rituals of a junkie were horribly similar to those of a tobacco addict. Now I have a glass of whisky on Friday night, a couple of beers at the weekend and nothing else.


It's shit like this that makes me worry for humanity.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #86 on: July 18, 2021, 10:34:10 pm »
Pure MDMA is like your first love

There's no going back
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,722
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #87 on: July 18, 2021, 10:44:48 pm »
The first time I tried MDMA I had been in a very bad place, starting to slowly recover after my young adulthood had basically just been poor mental and physical health. It honestly gave me a completely new perspective and made me fully realise how much my mind had been oppressing me if that makes sense.

I'm not saying it suddenly fixed everything but before this I felt like I hadn't felt happiness in years so the pure euphoria of that first time really made me realise that my mind was capable of feeling better than what I had been going through.

It's a tricky thing to be open about as the same experience for someone else I'm sure could easily lead them down the road of substance abuse and trying to replicate that high. For me at the time of taking I honestly felt like I had an epiphany that although this feeling wasn't normal or natural neither was the oppressive depression I had been suffering with either. It was so incredible and shocking to me just to feel that great after all the shit.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #88 on: July 19, 2021, 02:48:06 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 18, 2021, 10:34:10 pm
Pure MDMA is like your first love

There's no going back

Opium in the Golden Triangle says hello.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #89 on: July 19, 2021, 05:25:29 am »
it would be easier to list what I havent done. I havent tried DMT.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #90 on: July 19, 2021, 05:30:16 am »
Quote from: kesey on July 19, 2021, 02:48:06 am
Opium in the Golden Triangle says hello.

 ;D

Heroin addiction wouldnt be as much of a problem if we legalised opium (and weed, etc). Making opium illegal has just lead to it being refined into a stronger substance to make smuggling easier.

Im not saying opium addiction wouldnt be a problem, but we havent banned alcohol due to alcoholism.

If I had been able to have an occasional opium pipe, I doubt I would have ended up ODing on the floor of a squat in kings cross when I was younger. 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,364
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #91 on: July 19, 2021, 08:07:49 am »
Stopped smoking weed after the first time I tried skunk and couldn't move, just thought this isn't fun.

Got a relative who used to not give a fuck and would try anything, ended up on smack, then ended up on the robbing off the family, living in a skip foraging food out of bins, 3 years in prison route. He's clean now, works etc , but looks fucked.
Logged

Offline sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #92 on: July 19, 2021, 09:24:21 am »
DMT is awesome. Vape it in a setting where you are comfortable.
Logged
If we win, its normal because were Liverpool Football Club
Rafa  25/1/05

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
  • Boss Tha
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #93 on: July 19, 2021, 09:54:30 am »
Theres loads of amanitas and subs (Psilocybe subaeruginosa) growing near me in Melbourne.
The amanitas have never done anything for me. The subs on the other hand are Fuckin boss!

I only have a small amount at a time, but music sounds absolutely incredible on these things. The visuals are a nice bonus!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,533
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #94 on: July 19, 2021, 10:48:03 am »
Stopped smoking tobacco a few years back after 30 years a smoker, but still on the vape.

Did e's regularly for 2-3 years around the mid 90s. Also acid and mushies but not as regularly. The acid could go either way with me. Some good times, some not so good.

Did coke only a handful of times, and never really took to it. Made me too paranoid, and just didn't like the whole vibe. Seen too many people turn into total tossers on it, and/or get badly addicted.
Always drew the line at smack and wouldn't touch it if you paid me. Had a mate who started smoking it and got into real problems with it.

Hash/weed was always my big weakness. Smoked it daily for 20 years, then just occasionally. Still have a little toot in the evenings now and then, but I need to be careful with it these days as it sometimes doesn't help with my anxiety. I miss the hash, as the weed these days is often too trippy for me. I don't need to be plunged into an existential crisis when I just want to chill out and listen to some tunes.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #95 on: July 19, 2021, 12:39:46 pm »
Smack is a bit too lifestyle...  I wouldn't touch it, can't see any positives. The downsides are well documented.  Even in my most miserable times I've never wanted to escape that badly.

Wish this country had a better outlook. When even the USA is further ahead on things like legalising Mary Jane, we seem prehistoric. Portugal's method of dealing with heroin addicts - a health based approach, based on rehabilitation - was proven to work.

https://transformdrugs.org/blog/drug-decriminalisation-in-portugal-setting-the-record-straight

Other stuff...

Basically I think ketamine is the antidepressant of the future.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/ketamine-nasal-spray-can-help-reduce-depression-in-24-hours

You could say the same thing for MDMA and shrooms:

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00187-9

I've been helped by both, wonderful times. I've got more life has been horrible stories than I have drugs have messed me up stories. Appreciate that's not an advert as it's different for everyone.

But I think our, the UK's approach to it is positively caveman while the actual truth is the matter is some of these can help you. I'm anti "crutch".  When my mum died, I was sober for six months. I think the fact is the war on drugs has failed and legality has nothing to do with whether or not you take them. And I think some of these substances have real potential to help people. Which I, and I'm sure others, would admit has been a result I've found for myself...!
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #96 on: July 19, 2021, 12:53:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 19, 2021, 12:39:46 pm
Smack is a bit too lifestyle...  I wouldn't touch it, can't see any positives. The downsides are well documented.  Even in my most miserable times I've never wanted to escape that badly.

Wish this country had a better outlook. When even the USA is further ahead on things like legalising Mary Jane, we seem prehistoric. Portugal's method of dealing with heroin addicts - a health based approach, based on rehabilitation - was proven to work.

But I think our, the UK's approach to it is positively caveman while the actual truth is the matter is some of these can help you. I'm anti "crutch".  When my mum died, I was sober for six months. I think the fact is the war on drugs has failed and legality has nothing to do with whether or not you take them. And I think some of these substances have real potential to help people. Which I, and I'm sure others, would admit has been a result I've found for myself...!

I'm not sure if it has made it into the news down south, but there has been a guy in Glasgow running a safe consumption van, where heroin addicts can go as a safe place to consume, with clean needles and the guy there to help if something happens. It's illegal, but the Scottish government doesn't want to do anything about it as they want the law to be changed so Police Scotland have mostly tolerated it.

Sadly the guy is an addict himself and had a relapse himself a few weeks back, I think due to the pressure and exposure to other users. He's got himself clean again though. The guy is a hero.

https://twitter.com/PeteKrykant_OPC/with_replies (seems to have deleted all his tweets about relapsing).
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #97 on: July 19, 2021, 01:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 19, 2021, 12:53:15 pm
I'm not sure if it has made it into the news down south, but there has been a guy in Glasgow running a safe consumption van, where heroin addicts can go as a safe place to consume, with clean needles and the guy there to help if something happens. It's illegal, but the Scottish government doesn't want to do anything about it as they want the law to be changed so Police Scotland have mostly tolerated it.

Sadly the guy is an addict himself and had a relapse himself a few weeks back, I think due to the pressure and exposure to other users. He's got himself clean again though. The guy is a hero.

https://twitter.com/PeteKrykant_OPC/with_replies (seems to have deleted all his tweets about relapsing).

It never made sense to us that pills could be tested at the club in the Netherlands meaning you knew what was in them, yet here it was pay your money and take a chance.

I'm all for anything that keeps drug use as safe as possible for those using, regardless of the drug.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #98 on: July 19, 2021, 01:36:18 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on July 18, 2021, 06:21:35 pm
Microdots are the strongest thing I've ever done, but I'm told DMT is another level up, wouldn't mind giving it a go myself, not today though, have to be up at half five tomorrow.

Taking LSD is like being slowly let out of a cage . DMT is like being shot out of a cannon.

- Ken Kesey    ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #99 on: July 19, 2021, 01:43:52 pm »
Quote from: kesey on July 19, 2021, 01:36:18 pm
Taking LSD is like being slowly let out of a cage . DMT is like being shot out of a cannon.

- Ken Kesey    ;)

Isn't that the bloke who wrote One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,501
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #100 on: July 19, 2021, 01:46:25 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on July 19, 2021, 01:43:52 pm
Isn't that the bloke who wrote One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest?

Yes, and the one behind the bus FURTHUR that went all over dishing out LSD

Imagine doing that now  ;D in a trippy bus called ONWARD

Daily Mail would crucify you even harder than the law would

Wouldn't be worse than yer average Stagecoach journey though
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #101 on: July 19, 2021, 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on July 19, 2021, 01:43:52 pm
Isn't that the bloke who wrote One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest?
Quote from: ToneLa on July 19, 2021, 01:46:25 pm
Yes, and the one behind the bus FURTHUR that went all over dishing out LSD

Imagine doing that now  ;D in a trippy bus called ONWARD

Daily Mail would crucify you even harder than the law would

Wouldn't be worse than yer average Stagecoach journey though

Yes and yes .

When Kesey wrote the novel Mcmurphy was the new him post LSD and Big Nurse was the system he was rebelling against. Kesey was a janitor at a hospital ( Chief ) in 1962 and they were doing experiments with LSD on people and he volunteered and thought what the fuck is this and then stole some and gave it to the hipsters , bohemians on Perry Lane in California and thats how the whole scene began.

I met a few of the Merry Pranksters in 1999 and Jerry Garcia's ( Grateful Dead ) wife ( Mountain Girl ) and his daughter . I had one of the Pranskster's sons stay in ours for a week. I dropped some liquid acid in town with them and got a ride on the bus through town trippin me box off .

 ;D
« Last Edit: July 19, 2021, 02:29:20 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm »
Quote from: kesey on July 19, 2021, 02:26:55 pm

I met a few of the Merry Pranksters in 1999 and Jerry Garcia's ( Grateful Dead ) wife ( Mountain Girl ) and his daughter . I had one of the Pranskster's sons stay in ours for a week. I dropped some liquid acid in town with them and got a ride on the bus through town trippin me box off .

 ;D


 :o

I fucking envy you, mate. That's impressive.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 06:21:11 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on July 19, 2021, 10:48:03 am
Stopped smoking tobacco a few years back after 30 years a smoker, but still on the vape.

Did e's regularly for 2-3 years around the mid 90s. Also acid and mushies but not as regularly. The acid could go either way with me. Some good times, some not so good.

Did coke only a handful of times, and never really took to it. Made me too paranoid, and just didn't like the whole vibe. Seen too many people turn into total tossers on it, and/or get badly addicted.
Always drew the line at smack and wouldn't touch it if you paid me. Had a mate who started smoking it and got into real problems with it.

Hash/weed was always my big weakness. Smoked it daily for 20 years, then just occasionally. Still have a little toot in the evenings now and then, but I need to be careful with it these days as it sometimes doesn't help with my anxiety. I miss the hash, as the weed these days is often too trippy for me. I don't need to be plunged into an existential crisis when I just want to chill out and listen to some tunes.


Some parallels with me. Was lucky to just be old enough to ride the rave train (was 17 in '89) for a few years. Was already regularly smoking weed, then added acid on 'big nights'. Never had many x's though - and never just an x, which I do regret a little. Lots of shrooms, too.

Never took to coke, though. I'm pretty mild-mannered, but that shit makes me aggy without me really being aware of it until after (if that makes sense). I once battered a bloke at a wedding, dragged him outside and kicked fuck out of him. He deserved a slap (he'd bottled one of my mates for talking to his bird), but I went well too far (and I'm not a particularly hard man; I'd normally walk away rather than fight).

Went through a phase of only being able to get green, and it genuinely fucked my brain up - I'd keep loing total track of what I was saying mid-sentence; not great when you're in a meeting with a client. This was about the late-00's/early 10's and over about 5 years. Not hammering it, just a relaxer on a night. I quit for about 6 months and got my noggin back on track, but it shook me up. Then found a guy who still knocks out block, and that's been my poison since (although he does sometimes get Nederhash - he mistakenly calls it 'pollum' - and that's proper headfuck stuff, although doesn't give the longer side effects)

The most fucked-up I've ever been was aged about 18 when me and a mate decided to try inhaling petrol when we were stoned at another mate's house. His dad had a petrol canister for the lawnmower and we tipped some into a couple of sandwich bags, stuck our faces in, and started inhaling. After a minutes or two, for some reason we started doing like a pursuit round the garden, trying to catch the other. Then the trip kicked in. Oh my fucking god. Dunno how long it went on for, 5 or 10 minutes I think, but it was way more intense than any acid or mushroom trip. I literally couldn't control anything in my mind. After I'd come round a bit, I looked at my mate, who looked as shellshocked as me, and we just creased up laughing. Never tried it again, and never will.



Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 18, 2021, 06:38:49 pm

But the morning after is just as good as the trip,I don't know about everyone but for me it always feels like I've taken a power washer to my brain,everything seems better.


That's exactly how I always felt. Some great trips when peaking, but the comedown lasting several hours was the best time. Love the power washer phrase. Described it perfectly.

We ended up one summer on the dunes at Ainsdale to experience the dawn. There was a low-lying mist and every dune looked like an island in a milky sea. We all sat atop our own island  :lmao

Love
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 06:24:29 pm »
Petrol 🤣🤣

Can we add that to the poll please.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,960
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm »
Tea Total.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:21:11 pm

Some parallels with me. Was lucky to just be old enough to ride the rave train (was 17 in '89) for a few years. Was already regularly smoking weed, then added acid on 'big nights'. Never had many x's though - and never just an x, which I do regret a little. Lots of shrooms, too.

Never took to coke, though. I'm pretty mild-mannered, but that shit makes me aggy without me really being aware of it until after (if that makes sense). I once battered a bloke at a wedding, dragged him outside and kicked fuck out of him. He deserved a slap (he'd bottled one of my mates for talking to his bird), but I went well too far (and I'm not a particularly hard man; I'd normally walk away rather than fight).

Went through a phase of only being able to get green, and it genuinely fucked my brain up - I'd keep loing total track of what I was saying mid-sentence; not great when you're in a meeting with a client. This was about the late-00's/early 10's and over about 5 years. Not hammering it, just a relaxer on a night. I quit for about 6 months and got my noggin back on track, but it shook me up. Then found a guy who still knocks out block, and that's been my poison since (although he does sometimes get Nederhash - he mistakenly calls it 'pollum' - and that's proper headfuck stuff, although doesn't give the longer side effects)

The most fucked-up I've ever been was aged about 18 when me and a mate decided to try inhaling petrol when we were stoned at another mate's house. His dad had a petrol canister for the lawnmower and we tipped some into a couple of sandwich bags, stuck our faces in, and started inhaling. After a minutes or two, for some reason we started doing like a pursuit round the garden, trying to catch the other. Then the trip kicked in. Oh my fucking god. Dunno how long it went on for, 5 or 10 minutes I think, but it was way more intense than any acid or mushroom trip. I literally couldn't control anything in my mind. After I'd come round a bit, I looked at my mate, who looked as shellshocked as me, and we just creased up laughing. Never tried it again, and never will.



That's exactly how I always felt. Some great trips when peaking, but the comedown lasting several hours was the best time. Love the power washer phrase. Described it perfectly.

We ended up one summer on the dunes at Ainsdale to experience the dawn. There was a low-lying mist and every dune looked like an island in a milky sea. We all sat atop our own island :lmao

Love
That looks visually awesome and funny AF at the same time..
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:12:46 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm
Tea Total.

Smoke it? Inject it?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,055
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:35:39 am »
Haven't taken anything in ages, but tried loads in my youth. All sorts of cannabis variations (hash is the best), speed, ecstasy, coke, acid, various pills, halucinogenic plants and I snorted heroin for a while - which I'm immensely lucky to have kicked out of pure fear of just how much I liked it. These days I don't even drink and gave up tobacco for vaping. So I'm as clean as I've ever been in the last 25 years. There is value in taking drugs in my opinion - but looking back I'd have preferred not to touch cannabis before I was out of my adolescence - as it doesn't play well with developing minds.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm

 :o

I fucking envy you, mate. That's impressive.



It ain't bad , is it ?

It's nearly up there with having a chillum with the Sadhus in Laxmanjula by Rishikesh in 2002 .


BOM SHIVA .

 ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:00:01 pm »
I'm surprised nobody has mentioned TV.

 ;)

' Television is by nature the dominator drug par excellence. Control of content, uniformity of content, repeatability of content make it inevitably a tool of coersion, brainwashing, and manipulation ' .

- Terence Mckenna
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:05:08 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:52:13 pm
It ain't bad , is it ?

It's nearly up there with having a chillum with the Sadhus in Laxmanjula by Rishikesh in 2002 .


BOM SHIVA .

 ;)

Lost count of how many times and places I've had chillums with Sadhus
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:06:33 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:00:01 pm
I'm surprised nobody has mentioned TV.

 ;)

' Television is by nature the dominator drug par excellence. Control of content, uniformity of content, repeatability of content make it inevitably a tool of coersion, brainwashing, and manipulation ' .

- Terence Mckenna

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hD9pJzZ1XGI
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #113 on: Today at 11:41:17 pm »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 