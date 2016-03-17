I think part of it is that he clearly sleepwalks through most of his latter-career rubbish, a few of them are more or less phoned in. And when you look at the overall quality of those films, with Ford taken out of the equation, most are of a standard where that attitude is sort of understandable, and wouldn't really be saved by a powerhouse performance anyway. I reckon at some point he just decided to use his enviable position in his line of work to simply earn $$$ for his new family, while avoiding blockbuster-type deals and maintaining a rather low profile (at least for an acclaimed and hero-worshipped Hollywood leading man), as opposed to treating it with great care and high-standard artistic discernment.



Many stars maintain their strong rep through being quite precious about the projects they agree to appear in, choosing to go with the strongest material and work with the most talented people around at the time. Don't get me wrong, I like to see that, and that strict quality control more often than not results in a fine filmography... but Ford is clearly this very laidback, laconic character, a sort of old-school Alpha stoner, who doesn't ever really get that intense about these things, and actually can barely disguise his simple manly disdain for all the Oscar glitter and Comicon hype and highbrow actorly pretensions. For a period of his late career, none of it has really sparked his interest like the old roles used to, and that's probably still the case now, with one or two exceptions (and I'm pretty sure he has a far greater nostalgic love and respect for the character of Indy than he does Han, but I do still detect a soft spot there even when he's playing up to that grumpy nonplussed image).



He certainly didn't have fun making Blade Runner, it was a hard cold wet depressing slog under a very demanding director that he didn't/doesn't get on with, but he still ultimately produced a committed, note-perfect hardboiled noirish performance. More lately, you'd expect him to prefer to breeze through shooting in far more relaxed settings, and settle for a much less worthy end product - he's cool with that, it's just a job. Sort of a shame, yes, but there you go. Robert de Niro has gone from choosing his roles very carefully and intensely, to showing up in pretty much any old shite for similar reasons - it's easy and it pays well, funds his other endeavours. I wish he hadn't sullied the previously high standards of his filmography like that, but it's his choice and he got himsef in the position to be able to do that by being incredibly boss for many years, so hey ho.





Ford is one who can get away with it, as pretty much all his poor output is very low-key (apart from a couple of obvious exceptions!), and the next time he pulls out a strong performance in a strong film, all that is very easily swept aside. Other previously shining stars are somewhat tainted by their nosediving career portfolio, but that won't happen unless he has an utterly dire uninterrupted run of irredeemable flops, or pulls a Mel Gibson or something.