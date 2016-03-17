« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Indiana jones 4  (Read 21502 times)

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #320 on: March 17, 2016, 07:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on March 17, 2016, 11:42:22 am
The 2nd one was rubbish to be fair.

But that one had so many memorable moments and as a kid i loved it. The female lead was really annoying though.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,419
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #321 on: March 17, 2016, 07:18:24 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on March 17, 2016, 07:16:47 pm
But that one had so many memorable moments and as a kid i loved it. The female lead was really annoying though.
And hugely disappointing. Marion was tough, stood her ground, didn't take any shit. Willie was a screaming, scared bimbo.
Logged

Offline Skidder.

  • Minster. Aka The Censored Baron XII. I remember watching that as a skid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • Kloppite
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #322 on: March 17, 2016, 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Impolite King Brian Blessed on March 17, 2016, 07:18:24 pm
And hugely disappointing. Marion was tough, stood her ground, didn't take any shit. Willie was a screaming, scared bimbo.

Kate Capshaw, Spielberg's squeeze, irritated me though the film too - perhaps that is how she was meant to play it, but she chewed through her lines like a shrill Cat. Karen Allen is a great actor - she was good in Starman and equally good in Scrooged.

I wonder if they will do a reunion of Marion, Billie and... Well, I was going to say Elza, but she is dead.
Logged
Continually on 11,420.

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #323 on: March 18, 2016, 08:15:24 am »
Quote from: Impolite King Brian Blessed on March 17, 2016, 07:18:24 pm
And hugely disappointing. Marion was tough, stood her ground, didn't take any shit. Willie was a screaming, scared bimbo.
Nonsense.
Unless your in your 60's (in which case, I guess you have a point) Willie was just a damsel in distress.
When your a kid, youre not thinking 'God, I wish she'd be quiet'.
Therefore, if it's essentially a kids film, why are we crticising 'Temple Of Doom'? It had everything you want. Including a kid who wasn't annoying and actively took part in the adventure.

Sure, we all prefered Marion (in ROTLA) but Willie was fine. In 1984.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,201
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #324 on: March 18, 2016, 08:40:39 am »
Quote from: the good half on March 18, 2016, 08:15:24 am
Nonsense.
Unless your in your 60's (in which case, I guess you have a point) Willie was just a damsel in distress.
When your a kid, youre not thinking 'God, I wish she'd be quiet'.
Therefore, if it's essentially a kids film, why are we crticising 'Temple Of Doom'? It had everything you want. Including a kid who wasn't annoying and actively took part in the adventure.

Sure, we all prefered Marion (in ROTLA) but Willie was fine. In 1984.

It had some good bits certainly, but for people to have a go at 4 because it wasn't "as good as the Triology" when 1 and 3 were brilliant and 2 was shite is just silly.

So many good bits in 2 ruined by the crap in 2 - if Indy had been on his own, it would have been much, much, much better.
Logged
Poor.

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #325 on: March 18, 2016, 08:46:10 am »
1 was excellent. Will always be.
2 was great. In terms of fun. (If we want to get all grown up about it; 2 had a fantastic score as well)
3 was good/ok. I must say at the time I thought all that 'Junior' stuff was rubbish. But overall, it was fun.
4. COULD have been good and has some moments, but overall it was ruined by CGI and characters that were rubbish and confusing.

It's no longer a trilogy. And you are right that it can't be judged apart.
But it is the weakest (and stupidest of the 4 by a distance).
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,419
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #326 on: March 18, 2016, 12:55:11 pm »
Not sixty, but still think Willie was shite  :wave

I'm with Andy. If Indy had been on his own it would have been much better.
Logged

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #327 on: March 18, 2016, 01:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Impolite King Brian Blessed on March 18, 2016, 12:55:11 pm
Not sixty, but still think Willie was shite  :wave

I'm with Andy. If Indy had been on his own it would have been much better.
:wave

Ideally, it would be Indy on his own all the time.
But we know how these big movies are made and the target audience.
I really can't understand how 'Willie' is always pointed out as the single reason TOD was bad.

It had everything.
It just wasn't as gritty. And the fact that Kate Capshaw is who she is I feel just gives naysayers more ammo.

Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #328 on: March 18, 2016, 01:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on March 17, 2016, 11:42:22 am
The 2nd one was rubbish to be fair.
Bollocks.  ToD is awesome.

KOTCS is good up until Jim from Neighbours turns up.  All the stuff with the alien at Area 51 and the nuke going off all feels like the climax to a better film than what we got after it.  I mean, where do you go after you've had a nuke go off?  Literally blew their load too early.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #329 on: March 18, 2016, 01:04:39 pm »
Was the heart removal edited from the DVD release?
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,078
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #330 on: March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Kidder. on March 16, 2016, 10:51:42 pm
Well yeah... I won't argue that he has the pull - but for every 'good' Harrison Ford name anyone can mention, a 'bad' one can be cited. It is a matter of opinion, of course, but for me, his career took a bit of a dive in 2000's and some of the films I saw him in, he looked like he was jaded.


Nah, you personally might dislike some of his movies (although suggesting that half of them are "bad" is a huge leap) but he's very rarely made a flop. There was an article about it in Empire I think it was, probably a decade ago, but he has had arguably the most successful movie career of all time, and almost every film he's made has done very well.

Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA
www.twitter.com/AndrewNessy

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #331 on: March 19, 2016, 07:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm
.....Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)

Hanover Street and Force 10 from Naverone are laughably bad.
Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,112
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #332 on: March 19, 2016, 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on March 19, 2016, 07:12:04 pm
Hanover Street and Force 10 from Naverone are laughably bad.

They made a film about Hanover Street? *imagines Harrison Ford acting strolling into Home and Bargain to buy pork curls for a knockdown price of 35p a pack*
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,419
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #333 on: March 19, 2016, 08:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm
Nah, you personally might dislike some of his movies (although suggesting that half of them are "bad" is a huge leap) but he's very rarely made a flop. There was an article about it in Empire I think it was, probably a decade ago, but he has had arguably the most successful movie career of all time, and almost every film he's made has done very well.

Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)
with What Lies Beneath he because the first actor in history to have films in four different decades to gross over $100 million domestically. Of course with TFA that became five. If the new Indy gets pushed out a year, that will be six, which is quite the record.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2016, 08:49:55 pm by Impolite King Brian Blessed »
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #334 on: March 20, 2016, 07:49:44 am »
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm
Nah, you personally might dislike some of his movies (although suggesting that half of them are "bad" is a huge leap) but he's very rarely made a flop. There was an article about it in Empire I think it was, probably a decade ago, but he has had arguably the most successful movie career of all time, and almost every film he's made has done very well.

Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)

Ender's Game
Extraordinary Measures
Crossing Over
Firewall
K-19 The Widowmaker
What Lies Beneath
Random Hearts
Hollywood Homicide
Six Days Seven Nights
The Devil's Own
Paranoia

Probably a part of the reason you can't think of his bad movies is because they're so forgettable and shit.

Not that there's anything wrong with that. Plenty of good actors do a tonne of shit roles.

Harrison Ford hardly seems to get picked up on his shit films though. People mostly only notice it when he makes good movies and somehow just miss the rest entirely. Whereas with someone like Nic Cage, who is a genuinely good actor when he wants to be, every shit film he makes (and he makes a few), people take notice.
Logged

Offline Haemoglobin

  • The Phantom Drive-By Dunker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • Nunca Caminarás Solo
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #335 on: March 20, 2016, 09:20:01 am »
I think part of it is that he clearly sleepwalks through most of his latter-career rubbish, a few of them are more or less phoned in. And when you look at the overall quality of those films, with Ford taken out of the equation, most are of a standard where that attitude is sort of understandable, and wouldn't really be saved by a powerhouse performance anyway. I reckon at some point he just decided to use his enviable position in his line of work to simply earn $$$ for his new family, while avoiding blockbuster-type deals and maintaining a rather low profile (at least for an acclaimed and hero-worshipped Hollywood leading man), as opposed to treating it with great care and high-standard artistic discernment.

Many stars maintain their strong rep through being quite precious about the projects they agree to appear in, choosing to go with the strongest material and work with the most talented people around at the time. Don't get me wrong, I like to see that, and that strict quality control more often than not results in a fine filmography... but Ford is clearly this very laidback, laconic character, a sort of old-school Alpha stoner, who doesn't ever really get that intense about these things, and actually can barely disguise his simple manly disdain for all the Oscar glitter and Comicon hype and highbrow actorly pretensions. For a period of his late career, none of it has really sparked his interest like the old roles used to, and that's probably still the case now, with one or two exceptions (and I'm pretty sure he has a far greater nostalgic love and respect for the character of Indy than he does Han, but I do still detect a soft spot there even when he's playing up to that grumpy nonplussed image).

He certainly didn't have fun making Blade Runner, it was a hard cold wet depressing slog under a very demanding director that he didn't/doesn't get on with, but he still ultimately produced a committed, note-perfect hardboiled noirish performance. More lately, you'd expect him to prefer to breeze through shooting in far more relaxed settings, and settle for a much less worthy end product - he's cool with that, it's just a job. Sort of a shame, yes, but there you go. Robert de Niro has gone from choosing his roles very carefully and intensely, to showing up in pretty much any old shite for similar reasons - it's easy and it pays well, funds his other endeavours. I wish he hadn't sullied the previously high standards of his filmography like that, but it's his choice and he got himsef in the position to be able to do that by being incredibly boss for many years, so hey ho.


Ford is one who can get away with it, as pretty much all his poor output is very low-key (apart from a couple of obvious exceptions!), and the next time he pulls out a strong performance in a strong film, all that is very easily swept aside. Other previously shining stars are somewhat tainted by their nosediving career portfolio, but that won't happen unless he has an utterly dire uninterrupted run of irredeemable flops, or pulls a Mel Gibson or something.
Logged
"under-promise and over-deliver"

Online Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,813
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #336 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Watched the trailer for the new one the other night. It actually think it might be quite good. It's going to be really cliched and probably corny with throwbacks to the previous movies, but having Mads Mikkelson as an evil Nazi sounds great.

Wasn't so keen seeing Harrison Ford on horseback charging up Renfield Street though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 