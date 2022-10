Honourable mention for one of my favourites, Bruges Zot. The blonde one.



Although available in bottles in the UK, until fairly recently the only place I found it on draught was at Lowlander, the 'continental' cafe off Covent Garden. That was until a small deli, come cafe opened in Amble on the Northumberland coast. They have an array of European beers on draught, one of which is Bruges Zot. Pleased to say that whenever I'm in - which is often - the place is packed with happy drinkers.