Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 21, 2022, 05:04:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 21, 2022, 01:00:27 pm
I think it's a mixture of the two, as it often is with etymological origins, that there's some truth in what a few historians have noted, but that it's come into the beer drinking nomenclature via the more common modern application - and as you say, that's pretty much the thought that pops to mind when you see 'session' and that's principally the way in which it's used in a modern context.

Interesting either way. Looks like they've a few interesting beers. In the UK, 'a session' has devolved into 'going on the sesh,' which no longer necessarily means just drinking, it's a term that's got a somewhat pejorative context now in that it means just going out and getting fucked up in a sustained manner, whatever the means, typically a mixture of drink and drugs, regardless of what that drink is.
Kudos for using the word nomenclature DS! One of my faves ;D

Talking of Liverpool breweries (as we werent) has anyone tried any Azvex yet? Ive heard very good things.

https://www.azvexbrewing.com/blog/location-location-location/
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
March 31, 2022, 07:52:14 pm
Dont normally go in for Brewdog stuff as I find it underwhelming, then theres all the ethics surrounding buying their stuff. A client gave me a pack of Elvis Juice as a thank you and I must say its one of their better beers.

Still on a wheat beer kick, but sampling a lot less currently as Im back running and cut down the drinking to just the weekends.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
May 10, 2022, 03:17:19 pm
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
May 23, 2022, 03:17:41 pm
Caines Brewery will begin to restart brewing its beer to its original recipes next week with a few of those originally involved in the previous site involved.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
May 28, 2022, 01:58:31 pm
Erdinger sold out in Sainsburys and Morrisons. Whats going on!?

Picked up a few alternative Weiss beers Ive not tried ahead of tonight.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
May 30, 2022, 06:58:07 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 28, 2022, 01:58:31 pm
Erdinger sold out in Sainsburys and Morrisons. Whats going on!?

Picked up a few alternative Weiss beers Ive not tried ahead of tonight.

There's a huge global shortage of wheat thanks to the war in Ukraine.... wouldn't surprise me if they are strugglng to get any to produce wheat beer.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
May 30, 2022, 07:13:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on May 30, 2022, 06:58:07 am
There's a huge global shortage of wheat thanks to the war in Ukraine.... wouldn't surprise me if they are strugglng to get any to produce wheat beer.
Well now I feel like a twat.

Makes sense though.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
May 30, 2022, 09:56:28 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on May 30, 2022, 06:58:07 am
There's a huge global shortage of wheat thanks to the war in Ukraine.... wouldn't surprise me if they are strugglng to get any to produce wheat beer.

More likely, at this stage, to be supply chain issue than production issue. Many places still experiencing delays with delivery.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 27, 2022, 05:19:52 pm
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 27, 2022, 06:33:22 pm
Quote from: stara on August 27, 2022, 05:19:52 pm
Leffe, go f**k yourself.

https://www.politico.eu/article/brewing-giant-ab-inbev-feels-the-heat-as-iconic-beer-gets-produced-in-russia/
Gang of twats. Love a Leffe but wont be buying any while they still choose to brew over there.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 28, 2022, 02:59:36 pm
Far better Belgian beers around than the mass produced Leffe
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 28, 2022, 03:33:16 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on August 28, 2022, 02:59:36 pm
Far better Belgian beers around than the mass produced Leffe
100% true.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 29, 2022, 08:27:31 am
Quote from: Pheeny on August 28, 2022, 02:59:36 pm
Far better Belgian beers around than the mass produced Leffe
True, but not many of them in the same blonde abbey style are available easily and relatively affordably from any supermarket. Though having said that, I tend to think bottled Leffe is a touch over-sweet (extra brewers sugar? More lactose/yeast content from the bottling process?) so only go for it when its on tap.

Definitely some better ones out there its just finding them. If anyone has bottle recommendations that the supermarket does please let me know.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 29, 2022, 09:24:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 29, 2022, 08:27:31 am
Definitely some better ones out there it’s just finding them. If anyone has bottle recommendations that the supermarket does please let me know.
Loads of choice in the supermarket by me but then again that's probably because I live in Belgium... ;)
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 29, 2022, 09:29:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 29, 2022, 08:27:31 am
True, but not many of them in the same blonde abbey style are available easily and relatively affordably from any supermarket. Though having said that, I tend to think bottled Leffe is a touch over-sweet (extra brewers sugar? More lactose/yeast content from the bottling process?) so only go for it when its on tap.

Definitely some better ones out there its just finding them. If anyone has bottle recommendations that the supermarket does please let me know.



2 nicker a bottle at the Asda.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 29, 2022, 09:34:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 29, 2022, 09:29:16 pm



2 nicker a bottle at the Asda.
The champagne of Beer they call it in Belgium. I like it, but once in a while. Its not an easy drinkable one like Leffe. Its about 8% too isnt it?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 29, 2022, 09:34:16 pm
Asahi or Moretti are my go too beers at the moment.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 29, 2022, 09:36:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 29, 2022, 09:34:09 pm
The champagne of Beer they call it in Belgium. I like it, but once in a while. Its not an easy drinkable one like Leffe. Its about 8% too isnt it?
8.5 but smooth as can be.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 30, 2022, 04:50:30 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 29, 2022, 09:29:16 pm



2 nicker a bottle at the Asda.

https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/306651832
If you like a good tasty strong Belgian brew, try Karmeliet Triple - go carefully though eh?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 30, 2022, 12:30:55 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on August 30, 2022, 04:50:30 am
https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/306651832
If you like a good tasty strong Belgian brew, try Karmeliet Triple - go carefully though eh?
Yeah thats the stuff, love a good Tripel. The Karmeliet is a really moreish abbey-style ale. Lovely.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 31, 2022, 05:56:48 pm
Duvel is my everyday beer, when I was still in the cycling club we used to have a team from the Duvel brewery join us each year for a ride, good bunch of lads.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
August 31, 2022, 07:10:12 pm
I sampled a Heady Topper a couple of weeks back.It's a double IPA 8% ABV. It's still a big nope for me,just to much ultra grapefruit taste>i think it's supposed to be one of the best of it's style but never again.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
September 12, 2022, 02:42:25 pm
Not a fan of anhything too fruity.
Anything Cloudwater is an absolute must though.. IPA, DIPAs...
The Other Shore: https://www.curatorsofcraft.co.uk/cloudwater/the-other-shore @ 7.5% is a STOMPER! Bit heavy on price but some discount codes float around.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
September 12, 2022, 03:32:43 pm
One of my best mates runs a small craft bar, he managed to get me a box of 36 beers from Deya at trade price.  I haven't had many of their beers, but Steady Rolling Man is an absolute diamond of a beer.  They have a beer called 'Jason, Man United On The Telly' which I'd imagine is helpful getting through the 90 minutes.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm
Its really hard to find good Belgian beer where I live. I came across a store near my house that sells some Belgian strong beer, and scored myself Westmalle Tripel and Straffe Hendrik Quadruple.

Westmalle is my second favorite brewery after Rochefort (never seen that sold in Canada) and the tripel is just so tasty and easy to drink.

Never tried the Quadruple from Straffe Hendrik but I have liked some of their other beers.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
Great stuff Max, the Tripel is cracking. Im lucky in that theres a few good beer places in town but they charge for the good stuff.

It sounds underwhelming but Morrisons has a reasonable selection of Abbeys, Blondes and Belgian Tripels for anyone in the UK that way inclined.

I used to know a bloke whod do beer runs on the ferry across the Belgium and stock up on Kasteel Rouge , Lindemans and some really obscure Belgian ales but he got sick of running bars and packed it in, which was a shame because hed put me some good stuff aside.

I tried Aldis rip off of Hoegaarden at the weekend, really poor imitation with none of the typical strength of coriander and orange in the proper stuff. Aldi tend to be decent at recreating Lagers and Pilsners but hopeless at Stouts and Belgians. Theyre not bad beers they just dont taste anything like that which theyre trying to imitate. Would rather pay the extra for the real deal.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
Seen Sapporo mentioned here before. Tesco's was selling it and have stopped literally a week later.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
There are several places close to me that sell all sorts of Belgian beers...
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 09:21:26 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
There are several places close to me that sell all sorts of Belgian beers...
Over the border in France Pheeny?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 12:54:56 pm
Booths supermarkets in the North of England have an absurd selection of beers - German, Belgian, Craft Beers, Local Ales.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 03:01:02 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on August 28, 2022, 02:59:36 pm
Far better Belgian beers around than the mass produced Leffe

Is correct!!
https://www.visitflanders.com/en/themes/belgian-beer/belgian-beer-styles/belgian-trappist-and-abbey-beer/index.jsp

Check out the best of Belgium in the link above. There are twelve Trappist breweries in the world of which SIX are in tiny Belgium!! Westmalle, Westvleteren, Achel, Chimay, Orval and Rochefort. I have tasted 3 of the 6. Westmalle, Chimay and Orval. Trappist Westmalle Dubbel one of my very favourites from my time working in both Vlaanderen and in Wallonie.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 06:31:54 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:54:56 pm
Booths supermarkets in the North of England have an absurd selection of beers - German, Belgian, Craft Beers, Local Ales.
Used to live near a Booths in Lancaster (couldnt afford to shop there) and looking now my closest is Knutsford or Ormskirk. Might pop in next time Im in that direction.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 08:37:58 pm
Just got back from travelling around Italy - some great craft bars in Turin, one really good one in Bologna (but the landlord was an arsehole) and a fantastic one in Rimini. Don't usually think of craft beer in Italy but it seems to be growing.
