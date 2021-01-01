Yeah sorry I agree in case that wasn't clear!



Adolf and Rudolph Dassler weren't the greatest blokes but people still wear Adidas and Puma



Apologies. The nuances are sometimes are a little difficult to read online.Well quite. But are they still in charge of the company? Attempting to defend themselves from the criticism (rightly) received?No. Adidas and Puma are a different entity now.Brewdog aren't. They are still run by the same twats they always have been (as far as I'm aware).A odious company who attempt to be punk and alternative while licking the arsehole of a conservative government.I sincerely hope they lose every penny