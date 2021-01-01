« previous next »
Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Online Just Elmo?

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2160 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm
red_Mark1980:
They've not sold out to a major beer manufacturer.

They've been shown to be absolute terrible people despite them continuing to market themselves as "punk" individuals.

If you're attempting to defend them over this, god only knows what they'd have to do to incur your wrath.

They are part owned by a private equity firm.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2161 on: Today at 08:37:41 pm
Just Elmo?:
They are part owned by a private equity firm.

Yeah, their "punk" ownership is a crock of crap.

My point is this issue is about them being terrible lads. Not about innocent selling to coca cola
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2162 on: Today at 08:39:05 pm
red_Mark1980:
Yeah, their "punk" ownership is a crock of crap.

My point is this issue is about them being terrible lads. Not about innocent selling to coca cola

Yeah sorry I agree in case that wasn't clear!
Online Welshred

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2163 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm
red_Mark1980:
Yeah, their "punk" ownership is a crock of crap.

My point is this issue is about them being terrible lads. Not about innocent selling to coca cola

Adolf and Rudolph Dassler weren't the greatest blokes but people still wear Adidas and Puma
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2164 on: Today at 08:58:28 pm
Just Elmo?:
Yeah sorry I agree in case that wasn't clear!

Apologies. The nuances are sometimes are a little difficult to read online.

Welshred:
Adolf and Rudolph Dassler weren't the greatest blokes but people still wear Adidas and Puma

Well quite. But are they still in charge of the company? Attempting to defend themselves from the criticism (rightly) received?
No. Adidas and Puma are a different entity now.

Brewdog aren't. They are still run by the same twats they always have been (as far as I'm aware).

A odious company who attempt to be punk and alternative while licking the arsehole of a conservative government.

I sincerely hope they lose every penny
