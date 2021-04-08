« previous next »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  7, 2021, 01:11:23 pm
If you get the chance to purchase a Fierce Beer grab it, they are unreal.
Fierce are great. As a little experiment, the landlord at our local pub decided last year to get some cans in for sale from a few of the more crafty breweries in case people fancied a bit of a change from the usual cask or keg beer on offer, and Fierce was one of the breweries he chose to get stock from. They really stood out and quickly gained a good rep, so whenever he got them in they sold out really quickly. Still a bit strange buying a can in a pub! But made a nice change at the end of the night. Hope hes still doing it from next week so I can have the odd Fierce Beer again soon.
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  7, 2021, 12:31:20 pm
I'm from Aberdeen, so BrewDog is in our blood up here. Another amazing Aberdeen Brewery is Fierce Beer.
They are celebrating 5 years this month, and are launching 6 amazing Beers (4 Collab Beers & 2 new) to celebrate.



https://www.fiercebeer.com/item/314/fiercebeer/5th-Birthday-Beers-Preorder.html

Brewdog rub me the wrong way, they play on this "independent, punk" company when in reality they are a huge entity that is happy to cosey up to the Government
Brewdog beers are about as ordinary as it gets really, although their bars sometimes have some decent guest ales.  My brother bought me some shares in their Equity For Punks scheme a couple of years back, Ive used the discount twice.  That said, £4 for 8 beers cant be sniffed at.

For those in Bristol, New Bristol Brewery are thoroughly recommended.  Mainly deal in stouts and IPAs, 12 440ml cans for £36 if you collect (fairly sure they deliver nationwide but at a price per can rate).  I used to drink their beers in my local, didnt realise the brewery is less than five minutes walk from my house until lockdown.

I have a few of their double hopped IPAs in the fridge, although at 7% I need to pace myself.  Im really lucky where I am, there are probably five decent breweries all within walking distance.
Quote from: ToneLa on March 20, 2021, 11:56:57 am
That Birra Moretti orange thing is all fuckin right!



Got some Staropramen and Warsteiner for later

Where are you getting those beauties from?!

Takes me back to sitting in the sun in Sienna  8)
Just had a bottle of Scam-Cat Photofusion - liquorice ale with pineapple top.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2021, 10:15:20 pm
Just had a bottle of Scam-Cat Photofusion - liquorice ale with pineapple top.

Thasts a mouthful, bitter sweet?
Quote from: Sarge on April 16, 2021, 10:16:17 pm
Thasts a mouthful, bitter sweet?

Kind of pukey, but comes in a cool can. 
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2021, 10:17:04 pm
Kind of pukey, but comes in a cool can. 

Nice ;D

I love an ale to be honest, largers are fine but that Cobra above is a nice beer.
Quote from: Sarge on April 16, 2021, 10:18:27 pm
Nice ;D

I love an ale to be honest, largers are fine but that Cobra above is a nice beer.

Eclectic tastes Sarge. Got to admire that!

Some of these 'beers' though. They're like beer for folks who don't really like beer!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2021, 10:29:38 pm
Eclectic tastes Sarge. Got to admire that!

Some of these 'beers' though. They're like beer for folks who don't really like beer!

True, some of the age old pump stuff is rank.
You Brits all able to get out for a pint?
Quote from: Sarge on April 16, 2021, 11:20:26 pm
You Brits all able to get out for a pint?

Pubs are open outside.

Most places need a booking. I walked past a pub this morning just before 10am with about ten fellas stood outside. Turns out it opens at 10am and first come, first served.... Got me thinking...
Not in Scotland yet.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 17, 2021, 12:10:19 pm
Pubs are open outside.

Most places need a booking. I walked past a pub this morning just before 10am with about ten fellas stood outside. Turns out it opens at 10am and first come, first served.... Got me thinking...

Ahh so not fully.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 17, 2021, 12:16:43 pm
Not in Scotland yet.

Oh i thought is was all across Britain.
Just gonna pure sit off on me doorstep knocking back Stella

this the right thread??

DOOT DOOT DOOT STARING OUT MY FRONT DOOR
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 17, 2021, 12:16:43 pm
Not in Scotland yet.

Apologies. Didn't realise things were still closed north of the border
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 17, 2021, 09:14:41 pm
Apologies. Didn't realise things were still closed north of the border

No worries!  ;D

Couple of weeks to go I think up here.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  7, 2021, 11:56:02 am
Thanks for this, ordered my crate. Do you wait for postage to cancel or can you cancel straight away?

Slight mingebaggery on my part  ;D

Have you received your case yet?
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April 21, 2021, 02:57:26 pm
Have you received your case yet?
Funny, was just thinking about that this morning. Nothing yet and no contact from them since the original sign up. Might end up ticking into next month and having to pay £20 for a case at this rate. Wouldn't be the worst thing but I'd rather not.

Maybe would serve me right for trying to get free beer.

Anyone else had theirs?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 21, 2021, 02:58:45 pm
Funny, was just thinking about that this morning. Nothing yet and no contact from them since the original sign up. Might end up ticking into next month and having to pay £20 for a case at this rate. Wouldn't be the worst thing but I'd rather not.

Maybe would serve me right for trying to get free beer.

Anyone else had theirs?

Another PR win for Brewdog. Honestly the absolute pits in my mind
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 21, 2021, 03:02:02 pm
Another PR win for Brewdog. Honestly the absolute pits in my mind

Actually, I received mine last week.

My guess is I ordered mine on release day and Drinks Sangria ordered his a few week later.

BrewDog are superb in my eyes, Find them an easy target for others however I can understand why.
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April 21, 2021, 03:17:26 pm
Actually, I received mine last week.

My guess is I ordered mine on release day and Drinks Sangria ordered his a few week later.

BrewDog are superb in my eyes, Find them an easy target for others however I can understand why.

Over two weeks for delivery and you're ok with that?

Fair does
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 21, 2021, 03:23:22 pm
Over two weeks for delivery and you're ok with that?

Fair does

It's a Beer Club, which they only launched 27.03 and started sending out on the 16.04, I got 8 beers for free sent to me so yeah over the moon mate.
Not got mine yet either.

Brewdog like to overpromise and under deliver - see their initial attempts at hand sanitiser.
Tesco on Allerton now does Alhambra



Get some if you go, it's incredible and I'll be taking all their stock on my next visit  :wave
Had a can of Aldi's Vanilla Stout last night. Not bad at £1.50 a can but nothing special. A bit over-carbonated for a stout.
23rd Scottish Beer Festival has started at Aldi Scotland, Fierce Beer have several in it at an unreal price of £1.79





Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 03:36:54 pm
23rd Scottish Beer Festival has started at Aldi Scotland, Fierce Beer have several in it at an unreal price of £1.79




Just in Scottish stores I'm assuming?
I've recently moved to Birmingham and are sampling local brewery.

Eagerly awaiting delivery from Attic Brew hopefully tomorrow before the Bank Holiday.

Hearing from some acquaintances Brewdog are throwing collaborations into the May box, trying to keep the subscriptions ticking over.

Edit. They must post on here. Just arrived  ;D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:37:49 pm
Just in Scottish stores I'm assuming?

Yeah mate.
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 04:02:34 pm
Yeah mate.
Ah well! Would've got on that otherwise.

On another note, I still haven't had my brewdog selection or an email to say it's been dispatched. Did think I'd have it by now.
