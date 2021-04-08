Brewdog beers are about as ordinary as it gets really, although their bars sometimes have some decent guest ales. My brother bought me some shares in their Equity For Punks scheme a couple of years back, Ive used the discount twice. That said, £4 for 8 beers cant be sniffed at.



For those in Bristol, New Bristol Brewery are thoroughly recommended. Mainly deal in stouts and IPAs, 12 440ml cans for £36 if you collect (fairly sure they deliver nationwide but at a price per can rate). I used to drink their beers in my local, didnt realise the brewery is less than five minutes walk from my house until lockdown.



I have a few of their double hopped IPAs in the fridge, although at 7% I need to pace myself. Im really lucky where I am, there are probably five decent breweries all within walking distance.