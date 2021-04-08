Brewdog beers are about as ordinary as it gets really, although their bars sometimes have some decent guest ales. My brother bought me some shares in their Equity For Punks scheme a couple of years back, Ive used the discount twice. That said, £4 for 8 beers cant be sniffed at.
For those in Bristol, New Bristol Brewery are thoroughly recommended. Mainly deal in stouts and IPAs, 12 440ml cans for £36 if you collect (fairly sure they deliver nationwide but at a price per can rate). I used to drink their beers in my local, didnt realise the brewery is less than five minutes walk from my house until lockdown.
I have a few of their double hopped IPAs in the fridge, although at 7% I need to pace myself. Im really lucky where I am, there are probably five decent breweries all within walking distance.