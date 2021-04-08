« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place  (Read 186184 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2120 on: April 8, 2021, 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  7, 2021, 01:11:23 pm
If you get the chance to purchase a Fierce Beer grab it, they are unreal.
Fierce are great. As a little experiment, the landlord at our local pub decided last year to get some cans in for sale from a few of the more crafty breweries in case people fancied a bit of a change from the usual cask or keg beer on offer, and Fierce was one of the breweries he chose to get stock from. They really stood out and quickly gained a good rep, so whenever he got them in they sold out really quickly. Still a bit strange buying a can in a pub! But made a nice change at the end of the night. Hope hes still doing it from next week so I can have the odd Fierce Beer again soon.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2121 on: April 9, 2021, 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April  7, 2021, 12:31:20 pm
I'm from Aberdeen, so BrewDog is in our blood up here. Another amazing Aberdeen Brewery is Fierce Beer.
They are celebrating 5 years this month, and are launching 6 amazing Beers (4 Collab Beers & 2 new) to celebrate.



https://www.fiercebeer.com/item/314/fiercebeer/5th-Birthday-Beers-Preorder.html

Brewdog rub me the wrong way, they play on this "independent, punk" company when in reality they are a huge entity that is happy to cosey up to the Government
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2122 on: April 9, 2021, 03:49:12 pm »
Brewdog beers are about as ordinary as it gets really, although their bars sometimes have some decent guest ales.  My brother bought me some shares in their Equity For Punks scheme a couple of years back, Ive used the discount twice.  That said, £4 for 8 beers cant be sniffed at.

For those in Bristol, New Bristol Brewery are thoroughly recommended.  Mainly deal in stouts and IPAs, 12 440ml cans for £36 if you collect (fairly sure they deliver nationwide but at a price per can rate).  I used to drink their beers in my local, didnt realise the brewery is less than five minutes walk from my house until lockdown.

I have a few of their double hopped IPAs in the fridge, although at 7% I need to pace myself.  Im really lucky where I am, there are probably five decent breweries all within walking distance.
Logged

Offline MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2123 on: April 9, 2021, 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 20, 2021, 11:56:57 am
That Birra Moretti orange thing is all fuckin right!



Got some Staropramen and Warsteiner for later

Where are you getting those beauties from?!

Takes me back to sitting in the sun in Sienna  8)
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,759
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 09:05:41 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,735
  • The first five yards........
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm »
Just had a bottle of Scam-Cat Photofusion - liquorice ale with pineapple top.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,759
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
Just had a bottle of Scam-Cat Photofusion - liquorice ale with pineapple top.

Thasts a mouthful, bitter sweet?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,735
  • The first five yards........
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm
Thasts a mouthful, bitter sweet?

Kind of pukey, but comes in a cool can. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,759
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Kind of pukey, but comes in a cool can. 

Nice ;D

I love an ale to be honest, largers are fine but that Cobra above is a nice beer.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,735
  • The first five yards........
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm
Nice ;D

I love an ale to be honest, largers are fine but that Cobra above is a nice beer.

Eclectic tastes Sarge. Got to admire that!

Some of these 'beers' though. They're like beer for folks who don't really like beer!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,759
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Eclectic tastes Sarge. Got to admire that!

Some of these 'beers' though. They're like beer for folks who don't really like beer!

True, some of the age old pump stuff is rank.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,759
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 pm »
You Brits all able to get out for a pint?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 12:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:20:26 pm
You Brits all able to get out for a pint?

Pubs are open outside.

Most places need a booking. I walked past a pub this morning just before 10am with about ten fellas stood outside. Turns out it opens at 10am and first come, first served.... Got me thinking...
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 12:16:43 pm »
Not in Scotland yet.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,759
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:10:19 pm
Pubs are open outside.

Most places need a booking. I walked past a pub this morning just before 10am with about ten fellas stood outside. Turns out it opens at 10am and first come, first served.... Got me thinking...

Ahh so not fully.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:16:43 pm
Not in Scotland yet.

Oh i thought is was all across Britain.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm »
Just gonna pure sit off on me doorstep knocking back Stella

this the right thread??

DOOT DOOT DOOT STARING OUT MY FRONT DOOR
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 09:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:16:43 pm
Not in Scotland yet.

Apologies. Didn't realise things were still closed north of the border
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 09:50:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:14:41 pm
Apologies. Didn't realise things were still closed north of the border

No worries!  ;D

Couple of weeks to go I think up here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 