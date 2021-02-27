« previous next »
Yeah, I think the owner is a Bluenose though so one of them..

Dale has some of the beartown stuff in at times.

I've got a dentist appointment and was going to pop in to have a chat on my way home and will check

No dice on the reserva beartown
You can't beat a great pint of bitter can you? Even out of a bottle sometimes. And there's a Timmy Taylor's Boltmaker in front of me right now. It was Camra's champion ale a couple of years back. Easy to love because it's perfect.
Small world mate, I live in Chester (well, within 20 minutes drive) - just always refer to Liverpool as town given my history with the place (from Cheshire originally but lived in Liverpool for several years).

That Praline Stout sounds amazing, would definitely bob in when they're open for a try of one of those.

Have you and Redmark tried the beer selection at Chester Beer and Wine in Handbridge? They have a great selection and Dave, the beer guy is very knowledgable, but sadly a Blue but one of the more gentlemanly of that breed.

For Xmas my grandson bought me a selection of pale ales from Artichoke on the canal by Harkers (they've opened a small retail outlet during the closure of the bar/restaurant) - Roma Sojourn, Cloudwater Brew and First Chop Hop with a bottle of Tatton Blond for good measure.
You can't beat a great pint of bitter can you? Even out of a bottle sometimes. And there's a Timmy Taylor's Boltmaker in front of me right now. It was Camra's champion ale a couple of years back. Easy to love because it's perfect.
I've lived in Belgium since 1992, great beers that I love, but one thing I do miss is a great pint of Bitter. One of the best I've ever had was Border Bitter, brewed in Wrexham back in the day, sadly the Brewery no longer exists, had a few good ones on my trips to Liverpool,helps a lot when you have Jon Hall pointing you to the good ones...
Have you and Redmark tried the beer selection at Chester Beer and Wine in Handbridge? They have a great selection and Dave, the beer guy is very knowledgable, but sadly a Blue but one of the more gentlemanly of that breed.

For Xmas my grandson bought me a selection of pale ales from Artichoke on the canal by Harkers (they've opened a small retail outlet during the closure of the bar/restaurant) - Roma Sojourn, Cloudwater Brew and First Chop Hop with a bottle of Tatton Blond for good measure.
I havent mate but thank you for the recommendation, absolutely one to try when we can do so.

Yorky - Boltmaker is always a winner. Have you tried Salopians Darwins Origins? Lovely stuff.

Had a bottle of Peach Melbear tonight out of the Beartown stuff my mate got me. Smelt gorgeous, nice light peach flavour but also quite bitter for a golden ale. The Bluebeary is nicer in my opinion, only had a sip of that though as the Missus bee-lined for it.
Spent a good evening in a Thirsk pub last summer alternating between Boltmaker and Double Maxim.
I've not been to Beer and Wine. I follow them on twitter and don't often get out towards Handbridge. I mean I don't often get out anywhere currently obviously  ;D
I've lived in Belgium since 1992, great beers that I love, but one thing I do miss is a great pint of Bitter. One of the best I've ever had was Border Bitter, brewed in Wrexham back in the day, sadly the Brewery no longer exists, had a few good ones on my trips to Liverpool,helps a lot when you have Jon Hall pointing you to the good ones...

I'm not going to shed too many tears Pheeny since Belgium...etc. Border Bitter, I don't know but I was in a bar in Bruges fairly recently and they had Taylor's Landlord on!
I havent mate but thank you for the recommendation, absolutely one to try when we can do so.

Yorky - Boltmaker is always a winner. Have you tried Salopians Darwins Origins? Lovely stuff.


Thanks, it's now on my list!

Do any of you lot brew your own? I've been making small batch all grain stuff for a couple of years now (just on a stovetop, and into a demijohn, nothing too complex or costly) and its hugely enjoyable to drink something you made from scratch.

I'm conscious that, much like everyone thinks their baby/pet/album collection is the most perfect thing ever, there is a tendency to overrate 'your own stuff' but have got to the point of making a decent Belgian ale/imperial stout nowadays. Maybe the wrong thread but I was wondering if any of my fellow rank beer lovers were also dabbling?
Do any of you lot brew your own? I've been making small batch all grain stuff for a couple of years now (just on a stovetop, and into a demijohn, nothing too complex or costly) and its hugely enjoyable to drink something you made from scratch.

I'm conscious that, much like everyone thinks their baby/pet/album collection is the most perfect thing ever, there is a tendency to overrate 'your own stuff' but have got to the point of making a decent Belgian ale/imperial stout nowadays. Maybe the wrong thread but I was wondering if any of my fellow rank beer lovers were also dabbling?
I haven't personally (wouldn't know where to start), but my missus' Dad does, and he's churned out a few nice Porters (mainly vanilla-based flavours) and some wince-inducingly sour ciders. He puts a bit of brewing sugar in each bottle and uses one of those pressure vats (not sure the proper name) to allow it to brew, all in a darkened garage. The porters and the oatmeal stout he made were pretty nice actually, not something I'd turn my nose up at paying £4 for a pint of in the pub.
I've developed a real liking for Sapporo

Hate how lagers have become so hoppy these days (either way too acrid or way too citrussy), and this is deliciously soft and smooth, with that hint of sweetness.

200 fathoms is incredible

thanks
Quote from: Hellrazor on March  2, 2021, 01:15:49 pm
200 fathoms is incredible

thanks
Where do you get this mate? Looks like the kind of thing I love, only place I could find with stock that will do UK delivery, it's £12 for a 500ml bottle! Bit steep that.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  2, 2021, 01:13:36 pm
I've developed a real liking for Sapporo

Hate how lagers have become so hoppy these days (either way too acrid or way too citrussy), and this is deliciously soft and smooth, with that hint of sweetness.
Agreed, do like a bit of hoppiness now and then but it seems to be the predominant flavour in lagers at the moment, an overwhelming hoppiness that subjugates all other flavours. Like you, I'm over everything being citrus too. A trend that's gone too far, despite me liking the odd citrussy lager.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PdwYjFnFoJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PdwYjFnFoJU</a>

 :hally
I love these mad Scandi stouts. You look at the ABV and think its going to be too much, but theyre usually absolutely delicious. You just order a third or half and treat it like enjoying a quality glass of wine!  Amundsen and Lervig spring to mind, had those loads, often see them on tap over here when the bars are open (if you know where to look). But thanks for the other recommendations 👍

Amundsen and Lervig are awesome breweries! Estonian brewery Pohjala make GREAT stouts as do Swedish brewery Omnipollo.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 25, 2021, 10:44:01 am
Good stuff Bennekov! Appreciate the suggestions.

I work closely with a Norwegian gent from Bergen, I just mentioned the Cervisiam to him and he didn't have a clue - more of a wine and lager man. Definitely like the look of some of those though.

Going to Cervisiam's site, they've got some lovely sounding stuff that's right up my street - particularly interested in trying the Banana Waffle and Chocolate Salty Balls Stouts - 12% though! No wonder Red Mist is advocating only having a third! Disappointingly I can't find any UK-based stockists or even the Cervisiam themselves have an online shop, it seems to suggest you need to place a bulk order via email. For someone who just wants to have a try of several different ones, I think that might be prohibitively expensive to import here. Might be wrong though.

Would love to do a craft ale crawl of stuff like the above, just seems like this would be hard to do outside of London in the UK.

Copenhagen has some pretty awesome beer bars where your thirst for crazy Scandi beer can be quenched in full! Warpigs in Copenhagen is owned by Mikkeller and Three Floyds from Chigaco. They make the most crazy good home smoked pork and brew their own beer in the restaurant. I cannot recommend this place enough.
Amundsen and Lervig are awesome breweries! Estonian brewery Pohjala make GREAT stouts as do Swedish brewery Omnipollo.

Copenhagen has some pretty awesome beer bars where your thirst for crazy Scandi beer can be quenched in full! Warpigs in Copenhagen is owned by Mikkeller and Three Floyds from Chigaco. They make the most crazy good home smoked pork and brew their own beer in the restaurant. I cannot recommend this place enough.
Annoyed at myself for not seeking out more variety when we were in Tallinn and Helsinki February last year - kind of just had a few basic local lagers and didn't go out of our way to find anything more adventurous.

In comparison, in Budapest we visited a bar called the Beer Wall that was fantastic, you loaded up money onto a card, then slotted the card into the pumps and poured your own - with so many different ales to try, all varieties and catering to most tastes. There was this mad stout they brewed on the premises that was 12%. Heady stuff.
Hapkin tonight, in the Duvel type beers, although not as good as the original still a nice brew...
+1 for Copenhagen.

Four of us went for a half marathon a few years back. Great city.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v8VBK0RCssk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v8VBK0RCssk</a>

DeLorean owning Duke Erich handed best beer to Martin Luther  :P Ur-Bock is bit too strong for my taste. Not too shabby at all.
This would easy get in my top 10 beers ever:




So smooth.

Asian lagers are generally very good - don't generally have the hoppy bitterness that too many European beers do
Also 650ml is a great size.
Anyone tried Zipfer Urtyp or Wiener lagers?
They are now on the Blade keg list to purchase.
This would easy get in my top 10 beers ever:




So smooth.

Asian lagers are generally very good - don't generally have the hoppy bitterness that too many European beers do
Not a major lager drinker - usually only in hot weather, but Id second that this is a fantastic example of the stuff. Asahi is another Japanese lager Im fond of, as well as Hanoi from Vietnam. They seem generally cleaner and fresher often, the Asian lagers.
That Birra Moretti orange thing is all fuckin right!



Got some Staropramen and Warsteiner for later
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VsqV6hpm-Zg&amp;t=110s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VsqV6hpm-Zg&amp;t=110s</a>

My desert island beer is "ABK Pils 1907".
Tried Beartown's Polar Bitter, the last bottle I got from the gift set I was given from there.

Disappointing. A bit overly bitter for my taste, the predominant flavour was that of burnt treacle and it wasn't pleasant. Wouldn't have again.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  2, 2021, 01:36:20 pm
Where do you get this mate? Looks like the kind of thing I love, only place I could find with stock that will do UK delivery, it's £12 for a 500ml bottle! Bit steep that.

sorry for delay, i was probably pissed typing that

its probably not far off that for a bottle.

i bought a few before xmas, only release so many a year

comes out once a year. i usually keep the previous years one and with the current year i have both as an xmas eve tipple and bust one open on special occasions

i have two left at present. one for christmas eve and one for some other time

its probably sold out everywhere
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2021, 04:33:05 pm
sorry for delay, i was probably pissed typing that

its probably not far off that for a bottle.

i bought a few before xmas, only release so many a year

comes out once a year. i usually keep the previous years one and with the current year i have both as an xmas eve tipple and bust one open on special occasions

i have two left at present. one for christmas eve and one for some other time

its probably sold out everywhere
No problem, I did some digging and yeah, it's pretty much gone - the only place with stock was £12 for a 500ml, extremely steep but I was still going to go for it, but then delivery was £18 on top so I binned the order. Will keep my eyes peeled for later this year because it sounds absolutely boss.
« Reply #2109 on: March 26, 2021, 05:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2021, 04:36:54 pm
No problem, I did some digging and yeah, it's pretty much gone - the only place with stock was £12 for a 500ml, extremely steep but I was still going to go for it, but then delivery was £18 on top so I binned the order. Will keep my eyes peeled for later this year because it sounds absolutely boss.
yeah its great but i wouldnt pay 30 quid for one

it was 11 euro when i got it which is steep enough

if i think of it later in year ill let you know

galway bay brewery will announce it on twitter
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 11:30:18 am
Brewdog offering a free case of 8 cans, just pay 3.95gbp p&p then cancel when posted.



https://www.brewdog.com/uk/brewdogandfriends?utm_source=forum&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=bdfriends&_ga=2.55458478.405627374.1617616620-2018057920.1614873975
Thanks for this, ordered my crate. Do you wait for postage to cancel or can you cancel straight away?

Slight mingebaggery on my part  ;D
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:56:02 am
Thanks for this, ordered my crate. Do you wait for postage to cancel or can you cancel straight away?

Slight mingebaggery on my part  ;D

If you do wish to cancel before we dispatch your free trial box, we will cancel that delivery and refund your delivery payment if you raise a support ticket with us HERE.

If you're looking to cancel your ongoing subscription, you can do this after receiving your trial box via the cancellation button in the customer portal. The cancellation button will appear in your account at that stage but not before.

Please note, customers must cancel by 04:59 GMT on the 2nd of each month in order to cancel auto-renewal.

*If you are participating in the free trial box and you wish to cancel the following month's subscription, then you would need to do this after you receive your box in April and before the first payment is taken on 2nd May.

This is what it says on their website
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:56:02 am
Thanks for this, ordered my crate. Do you wait for postage to cancel or can you cancel straight away?

Slight mingebaggery on my part  ;D

No problem, first box is posted on April 16th, once you get your email cancel.

However as a big Brewdog fan I'll keep it on and see what the offer.
Cheers guys. I like a lot of Brewdog's stuff but I'm also saving every penny I can for a house move, so not sure how well a £20 a month beer subscription would go down!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:21:30 pm
Cheers guys. I like a lot of Brewdog's stuff but I'm also saving every penny I can for a house move, so not sure how well a £20 a month beer subscription would go down!

I'm from Aberdeen, so BrewDog is in our blood up here. Another amazing Aberdeen Brewery is Fierce Beer.
They are celebrating 5 years this month, and are launching 6 amazing Beers (4 Collab Beers & 2 new) to celebrate.



https://www.fiercebeer.com/item/314/fiercebeer/5th-Birthday-Beers-Preorder.html
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 12:31:20 pm
I'm from Aberdeen, so BrewDog is in our blood up here. Another amazing Aberdeen Brewery is Fierce Beer.
They are celebrating 5 years this month, and are launching 6 amazing Beers (4 Collab Beers & 2 new) to celebrate.
A few of those sound lovely - the stouts would be up my alley. Again the tight arse side is coming out though - £45 for 6 tins would be a special occasion purchase in my book.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:09:03 pm
A few of those sound lovely - the stouts would be up my alley. Again the tight arse side is coming out though - £45 for 6 tins would be a special occasion purchase in my book.

Totally understand being a tight arse, I'm Scottish! However I have ordered this.

If you get the chance to purchase a Fierce Beer grab it, they are unreal.
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 01:11:23 pm
Totally understand being a tight arse, I'm Scottish! However I have ordered this.

If you get the chance to purchase a Fierce Beer grab it, they are unreal.
Will keep an eye out!

Tried a Brewdog Clockwork tangerine last night, IPA. Smelt lovely but underwhelmed on flavour. Pretty bland. Would be drinkable enough under the sun in a beer garden but can't fully recommend.
Another Aberdonian here. I'm not a fan of Brewdog as a company (lots of stories about their behaviour but also know people that have worked with James Watt), but I'll happily get a crate of 8 beers for 4 quid off them.  ;D

Another shout out for Fierce Beer though, they are brilliant - you should all give them a try.
