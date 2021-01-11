Tried Creme Bearlee once and its a bit sweet for me. Prefer my stouts to be on the smokey / coffee end of the scale. But its pretty decent. I went to the Beartown tap house last time I was over there. Great little boozer. Your mates spoiled for choice. Beartown are good but The Cheshire Brewhouse is even better. The brewer there really knows his stuff.



Never been there mate - next time I'm in that vague area and everything's opened up I will have to try it.It's an odd one the Creme Bearlee - I've had about 4 bottles over the last few days - and the flavour and quality seems a bit inconsistent, which is odd. I know it's a small-scale 'artisanal' brewery in many ways, so not every bottle will be the same (which is great really) but I expect the quality to be broadly good across each try. I had a bottle that similar to you RedMist, was that bit too sweet. I also had one that had virtually no flavour and none of the vanilla flavour you'd expect - but also two bottles that were absolutely spot on.You should try Canadian Breakfast Stout, that's got some nice coffee flavours to it. Alternatively, a stronger one is the Hitachino Nest Espresso, that's decent stuff but is also 7% and strong-flavoured, I wouldn't have more than a couple!