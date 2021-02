Tried Creme Bearlee once and it’s a bit sweet for me. Prefer my stouts to be on the smokey / coffee end of the scale. But it’s pretty decent. I went to the Beartown tap house last time I was over there. Great little boozer. Your mate’s spoiled for choice. Beartown are good but The Cheshire Brewhouse is even better. The brewer there really knows his stuff.



Never been there mate - next time I'm in that vague area and everything's opened up I will have to try it.It's an odd one the Creme Bearlee - I've had about 4 bottles over the last few days - and the flavour and quality seems a bit inconsistent, which is odd. I know it's a small-scale 'artisanal' brewery in many ways, so not every bottle will be the same (which is great really) but I expect the quality to be broadly good across each try. I had a bottle that similar to you RedMist, was that bit too sweet. I also had one that had virtually no flavour and none of the vanilla flavour you'd expect - but also two bottles that were absolutely spot on.You should try Canadian Breakfast Stout, that's got some nice coffee flavours to it. Alternatively, a stronger one is the Hitachino Nest Espresso, that's decent stuff but is also 7% and strong-flavoured, I wouldn't have more than a couple!