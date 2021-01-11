« previous next »
Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 11, 2021, 12:44:40 pm
Agreed, great watch and the guy clearly knows his stuff - really interesting to watch for someone like me who loves that side of Beer but knows very little about it.

It's very easy - as with wine - to come across as pretentious and full of shite. He is informative without being patronising or pretentious in the slightest.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 24, 2021, 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January  7, 2021, 02:13:20 pm
Explains why I've never liked a Witbier as I can't stand coriander.

 :D

My go-to hot summer day beer is witbier or Hefeweizen. Come back to comment witbier if you ever get a chance to taste Allagash White (I believe, it's the B in Garrett "If we would not have more beers to taste, I would finish this glass" Oliver,'s witbier test). 
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 27, 2021, 07:29:54 pm
Just started drinking Zia.  It's a stout, but has this incredible rich, iced chocolate mocha flavour.  Only problem is it's 9.2, so I'm completely wasted after less than two cans. ;D
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 27, 2021, 08:30:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on January 27, 2021, 07:29:54 pm
Just started drinking Zia.  It's a stout, but has this incredible rich, iced chocolate mocha flavour.  Only problem is it's 9.2, so I'm completely wasted after less than two cans. ;D

I'm slowly discovering the beers that are over 7% that actually taste great.

Dangerous territory
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 27, 2021, 09:08:47 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 27, 2021, 08:30:43 pm
I'm slowly discovering the beers that are over 7% that actually taste great.

Dangerous territory

It's six of one, half a dozen of the other.

I could piledrive my way through four pint cans of Fosters (don't hate me, I do actually like that piss) and still want more.  Or I can have a two or three cans of some seriously tasty but mega strong ale and be done.

From a calorie standpoint it makes sense, and honestly I can drink a whole bottle of wine at 14%.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 28, 2021, 10:40:18 am
Quote from: Red Berry on January 27, 2021, 07:29:54 pm
Just started drinking Zia.  It's a stout, but has this incredible rich, iced chocolate mocha flavour.  Only problem is it's 9.2, so I'm completely wasted after less than two cans. ;D
Where can you get this mate? Stouts and Porters are right up my alley.

Quote from: Red Berry on January 27, 2021, 09:08:47 pm
It's six of one, half a dozen of the other.

I could piledrive my way through four pint cans of Fosters (don't hate me, I do actually like that piss) and still want more.  Or I can have a two or three cans of some seriously tasty but mega strong ale and be done.

From a calorie standpoint it makes sense, and honestly I can drink a whole bottle of wine at 14%.
I'm the same, I can smash a bottle of wine no problem or several lagers, but put a couple of pints of powerful porter or stout and I'll enjoy it more and be done after two pints, maybe three at a push. It just seems to satisfy any craving for a beverage that I have, much better than alternative choices.

I don't drink much really, I'll go three or four weeks without a drink and then buy a case and have a couple every other night or a few at the weekend. During lockdown anyway. Typically I don't drink in the week, then every other Friday have a fair few in the pub with some mates.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 28, 2021, 11:14:05 am
You can occasionally get Zia in Tesco believe it or not (not sure if that's  where red berry picked it up from).

I can kill a bottle of wine too. 😂
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 28, 2021, 12:01:01 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 28, 2021, 11:14:05 am
You can occasionally get Zia in Tesco believe it or not (not sure if that's  where red berry picked it up from).

I can kill a bottle of wine too. 😂
Cheers, will take a look when we do the big shop this weekend. I can see why we both do so much running now Mark!  ;D Just looked on the website, that Tiramisu Pastry Stout looks amazing!

As I've gotten older I've progressed into finding Stouts and Porters far more to my liking than IPAs or lagers. Don't get me wrong, still love a good lager, especially on holiday when it's hot, but you just can't beat a really rich, deep porter for me.

It's my birthday soon and I know my Ma's got me a case of Plum Porter Grand Reserve from Titanic Brewery - an absolute favourite of mine and a stunning ale.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 31, 2021, 03:49:43 pm
They've got them in my Tesco. Grabbed one yesterday for the game today .
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 2, 2021, 05:19:18 pm
Obviously not hated by my team at work, my birthday is coming up and they've sent me a box of yet unknown goodies from Titanic Brewery. They will be gladly cracked open this weekend! Hoping the cappuccino stout is in there, a favourite of mine.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 31, 2021, 03:49:43 pm
They've got them in my Tesco. Grabbed one yesterday for the game today .
Didn't have any at mine unfortunately mate, will keep an eye out though. You should try the above cappuccino stout if you ever get the chance, cracking stuff. Bit pricey Titanic ale but always hits the spot.

https://www.titanicbrewery.co.uk/shop/cappuccino-stout/

Could spend some serious money on there, which is why I try not to venture on too often! £22 for a case of 12 for the main stock isn't bad, but all the reserve stuff is £35 for 12, and we're talking 330ml bottles.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 14, 2021, 07:13:06 pm
Some excellent stuff on Beer52.com.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 14, 2021, 07:46:16 pm
Quote from: liversaint on February 14, 2021, 07:13:06 pm
Some excellent stuff on Beer52.com.

Im going to sound annoying here, but beer52 are a bit shite. Yes theres some half decent beers on the list but the stuff you get in their subscriptions is not worth the money imho and you can do a lot better going to independent beer shops or breweries direct. Sorry liversaint, dont mean to be a nob about it and if youve had good beers off them fair play to you.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 14, 2021, 08:42:28 pm
A few of us get B52 boxes, they do a pretty good job and we can all compare the beers we've got, never anything too challenging and stuff you'd not really get in this country, for instance recently they did a Polish box and a Melbourne box.

I can't wait to get back to nipping into a can shop on a Friday lunchtime for a browse though.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 14, 2021, 10:53:33 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 14, 2021, 07:46:16 pm
Im going to sound annoying here, but beer52 are a bit shite. Yes theres some half decent beers on the list but the stuff you get in their subscriptions is not worth the money imho and you can do a lot better going to independent beer shops or breweries direct. Sorry liversaint, dont mean to be a nob about it and if youve had good beers off them fair play to you.

Agree with you in some respects, particularly with the independents, dont think youre being a nob at all. Ive had some good ipa and pale ales, less good with the stouts and darker beers. If youve any recommendations, pass them on 😎
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 14, 2021, 11:30:04 pm
Quote from: liversaint on February 14, 2021, 10:53:33 pm
Agree with you in some respects, particularly with the independents, dont think youre being a nob at all. Ive had some good ipa and pale ales, less good with the stouts and darker beers. If youve any recommendations, pass them on 😎
I was going to say it depends where you live, but during lockdown Ive had deliveries from all over the place. If you spend enough, delivery is free so it doesnt really matter where the shop is. Had some great beers from Brew by Numbers in London, they were doing lockdown specials 24-can mixed cases, just over a couple of quid a can and free delivery, worth keeping an eye out for. RedWillow in Macclesfield are great too. And Deya in Cheltenham (but they are a bit eye-watering on the prices...the beers are pretty special though). Vocation in Hebden Bridge are decent value. As for independents, the last two deliveries I had were from Heaton Hops (Stockport I think) and Hoptimism in Loughborough. They had loads of Pollys from North Wales at discounted prices due to BBE dates nearly past. The beers were fine though. The choices are endless!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 16, 2021, 10:31:23 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 14, 2021, 11:30:04 pm
I was going to say it depends where you live, but during lockdown Ive had deliveries from all over the place. If you spend enough, delivery is free so it doesnt really matter where the shop is. Had some great beers from Brew by Numbers in London, they were doing lockdown specials 24-can mixed cases, just over a couple of quid a can and free delivery, worth keeping an eye out for. RedWillow in Macclesfield are great too. And Deya in Cheltenham (but they are a bit eye-watering on the prices...the beers are pretty special though). Vocation in Hebden Bridge are decent value. As for independents, the last two deliveries I had were from Heaton Hops (Stockport I think) and Hoptimism in Loughborough. They had loads of Pollys from North Wales at discounted prices due to BBE dates nearly past. The beers were fine though. The choices are endless!
Some great shouts mate - RedWillow a favourite of mine too. Macclesfield is a shoot down the M56 for me and if I'm having to go to Knutsford for work (a couple of times a year) I often pop into Macclesfield to visit.

In my town, there's some alright bars but it's mainly all overpriced cocktails etc, not great for ale drinkers or anyone wanting something a bit different beer-wise. There was a good independent that opened up a few locations with a lot of stuff in stock you couldn't get anywhere in this country, but he ended up selling the name as a franchise and packing it in, which was a massive shame. I think Macclesfield still has one of his bars (in name alone).

I have a couple of cans of Canadian Breakfast Stout on the way from Brew By Numbers, a touch pricey but can't wait.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 16, 2021, 11:15:58 am
It's a shame RedWillow don't seem to do bottles of Tilting Ale for WCML trains any more, always made the journey to Lime Street go faster.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 16, 2021, 02:41:37 pm
I'm pretty lucky in that my friend runs a bar/bottle shop in the market.

Shame I still can't sit in, but popping in and having a brief (socially distanced masked) chat with him about the beers he's got in is a highlight
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 10:06:59 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 16, 2021, 02:41:37 pm
I'm pretty lucky in that my friend runs a bar/bottle shop in the market.

Shame I still can't sit in, but popping in and having a brief (socially distanced masked) chat with him about the beers he's got in is a highlight
Where's this mate if you don't mind me asking? The farmer's one on Lark Lane?

My Canadian Breakfast came this morning, just in time to have a couple tonight. Looking forward to it.

A mate dropped me off a case as a thank you for some work I did for him - mainly lagers and pilsners. Nice little collection of some stuff I've never tried - Some Swinckel's Superieur and Maisel and Friends. One of the ones in there I have had is the Day of the Dead Stone Buenaveza lager, not a fan of that one.

Anyone else got any stout or porter recommendations?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 12:00:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 19, 2021, 10:06:59 am
Where's this mate if you don't mind me asking? The farmer's one on Lark Lane?

My Canadian Breakfast came this morning, just in time to have a couple tonight. Looking forward to it.

A mate dropped me off a case as a thank you for some work I did for him - mainly lagers and pilsners. Nice little collection of some stuff I've never tried - Some Swinckel's Superieur and Maisel and Friends. One of the ones in there I have had is the Day of the Dead Stone Buenaveza lager, not a fan of that one.

Anyone else got any stout or porter recommendations?

I'm in Chester unfortunately fella,  had a chocolate praline stout from Northern Monk from him and it was absolutely unbelievable.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 12:26:23 pm
Anyone got a home beer pump? My wife got me a Phillips Perfect Draft for my birthday in November and I think its great!

Kegs are 6 litres so 10 pints or so and a good selection of German and Belgian Lagers, More typical Belgian beers and IPA.

Does work out slightly more expensive than bottles etc but i like it!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 01:10:52 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 19, 2021, 12:00:52 pm
I'm in Chester unfortunately fella,  had a chocolate praline stout from Northern Monk from him and it was absolutely unbelievable.
Small world mate, I live in Chester (well, within 20 minutes drive) - just always refer to Liverpool as town given my history with the place (from Cheshire originally but lived in Liverpool for several years).

That Praline Stout sounds amazing, would definitely bob in when they're open for a try of one of those.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 01:35:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 19, 2021, 01:10:52 pm
Small world mate, I live in Chester (well, within 20 minutes drive) - just always refer to Liverpool as town given my history with the place (from Cheshire originally but lived in Liverpool for several years).

That Praline Stout sounds amazing, would definitely bob in when they're open for a try of one of those.

My mate (with his wife) runs "That Beer Place" in Chester market. Give them a go if you're ever in Chester. They are open 12-5 every day for take outs
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 01:41:05 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 19, 2021, 01:35:32 pm
My mate (with his wife) runs "That Beer Place" in Chester market. Give them a go if you're ever in Chester. They are open 12-5 every day for take outs
Ahh, never been but might pop in tomorrow and have a nose. Me and the Missus like a pint or two at The Cellar on City Road near The Old Harkers and the Teppanyaki (also recommend).
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 19, 2021, 02:08:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 19, 2021, 01:41:05 pm
Ahh, never been but might pop in tomorrow and have a nose. Me and the Missus like a pint or two at The Cellar on City Road near The Old Harkers and the Teppanyaki (also recommend).

Turn left if you enter where the butcher's are and it's a few shops down.

The Cellar was a favourite of mine for games prior to Covid (in fact it may be the last pub I was in).
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 23, 2021, 12:14:00 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 19, 2021, 02:08:17 pm
Turn left if you enter where the butcher's are and it's a few shops down.

The Cellar was a favourite of mine for games prior to Covid (in fact it may be the last pub I was in).
Good little place isn't it - staff are lovely and there's never any mither or the behaviour you often get in the pubs closer to the city centre at the likes of The Square Bottle.

I met up with a mate for a walk over the weekend - he's from more East Cheshire way and he brought me a few bottles of 'Creme Bearlee' from the Beartown Brewery, which is nice stuff. I'd be tempted to try the Imperial, it's version of a reserve, but given it's £45 for 12 330mls, I don't think it's justifiable.

I know you'd pay that in a pub but for bottled beer you're drinking at home, it has to be extra special for me to spend that kind of money.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 23, 2021, 12:49:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 23, 2021, 12:14:00 pm
Good little place isn't it - staff are lovely and there's never any mither or the behaviour you often get in the pubs closer to the city centre at the likes of The Square Bottle.

I met up with a mate for a walk over the weekend - he's from more East Cheshire way and he brought me a few bottles of 'Creme Bearlee' from the Beartown Brewery, which is nice stuff. I'd be tempted to try the Imperial, it's version of a reserve, but given it's £45 for 12 330mls, I don't think it's justifiable.

I know you'd pay that in a pub but for bottled beer you're drinking at home, it has to be extra special for me to spend that kind of money.

Yeah, I think the owner is a Bluenose though so one of them..

Dale has some of the beartown stuff in at times.

I've got a dentist appointment and was going to pop in to have a chat on my way home and will check
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 24, 2021, 09:07:13 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 23, 2021, 12:14:00 pm
Good little place isn't it - staff are lovely and there's never any mither or the behaviour you often get in the pubs closer to the city centre at the likes of The Square Bottle.

I met up with a mate for a walk over the weekend - he's from more East Cheshire way and he brought me a few bottles of 'Creme Bearlee' from the Beartown Brewery, which is nice stuff. I'd be tempted to try the Imperial, it's version of a reserve, but given it's £45 for 12 330mls, I don't think it's justifiable.

I know you'd pay that in a pub but for bottled beer you're drinking at home, it has to be extra special for me to spend that kind of money.
Tried Creme Bearlee once and its a bit sweet for me. Prefer my stouts to be on the smokey / coffee end of the scale. But its pretty decent. I went to the Beartown tap house last time I was over there. Great little boozer. Your mates spoiled for choice. Beartown are good but The Cheshire Brewhouse is even better. The brewer there really knows his stuff.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 24, 2021, 10:17:10 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 24, 2021, 09:07:13 am
Tried Creme Bearlee once and its a bit sweet for me. Prefer my stouts to be on the smokey / coffee end of the scale. But its pretty decent. I went to the Beartown tap house last time I was over there. Great little boozer. Your mates spoiled for choice. Beartown are good but The Cheshire Brewhouse is even better. The brewer there really knows his stuff.
Never been there mate - next time I'm in that vague area and everything's opened up I will have to try it.

It's an odd one the Creme Bearlee - I've had about 4 bottles over the last few days - and the flavour and quality seems a bit inconsistent, which is odd. I know it's a small-scale 'artisanal' brewery in many ways, so not every bottle will be the same (which is great really) but I expect the quality to be broadly good across each try. I had a bottle that similar to you RedMist, was that bit too sweet. I also had one that had virtually no flavour and none of the vanilla flavour you'd expect - but also two bottles that were absolutely spot on.

You should try Canadian Breakfast Stout, that's got some nice coffee flavours to it. Alternatively, a stronger one is the Hitachino Nest Espresso, that's decent stuff but is also 7% and strong-flavoured, I wouldn't have more than a couple!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 24, 2021, 10:44:47 am
Quote from: CaseRed on February 19, 2021, 12:26:23 pm
Anyone got a home beer pump? My wife got me a Phillips Perfect Draft for my birthday in November and I think its great!

Kegs are 6 litres so 10 pints or so and a good selection of German and Belgian Lagers, More typical Belgian beers and IPA.

Does work out slightly more expensive than bottles etc but i like it!
Was just going to ask about this, chatting to a mate yesterday who got one and was raving about it.

Id looked at Beerwulf(SP) but they were always out of stock. Would you recommend the Phillips?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 24, 2021, 11:24:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2021, 10:17:10 am
You should try Canadian Breakfast Stout, that's got some nice coffee flavours to it. Alternatively, a stronger one is the Hitachino Nest Espresso, that's decent stuff but is also 7% and strong-flavoured, I wouldn't have more than a couple!
Nice one DS, will give them a go. Love a pitch black stout with a good coffee hit. Keep meaning to try that Zia one recommended further up this page, but havent been in a Tesco for a while.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 08:59:34 am
For all you stout lovers, here are some of the recent ones I've tried and found to be really good:

https://untappd.com/b/cervisiam-krampus-2-the-ho-ho-ho-ing/3460808

https://untappd.com/b/to-ol-jule-malt-2020/4075584

https://untappd.com/b/amager-bryghus-double-black-mash-2020/3768012

I'm Danish and they're available here of course, but I know both Amager Bryghus and To Øl are exporting their beers so with a bit of detective work they should be available in the UK. Cerevisiam is a Norwegian Brewery. They export as well so it might be available in the UK as well.

Enjoy!!  :hally

Cheers. :scarf
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 09:29:10 am
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on Yesterday at 08:59:34 am
For all you stout lovers, here are some of the recent ones I've tried and found to be really good:

https://untappd.com/b/cervisiam-krampus-2-the-ho-ho-ho-ing/3460808

https://untappd.com/b/to-ol-jule-malt-2020/4075584

https://untappd.com/b/amager-bryghus-double-black-mash-2020/3768012

I'm Danish and they're available here of course, but I know both Amager Bryghus and To Øl are exporting their beers so with a bit of detective work they should be available in the UK. Cerevisiam is a Norwegian Brewery. They export as well so it might be available in the UK as well.

Enjoy!!  :hally

Cheers. :scarf
I love these mad Scandi stouts. You look at the ABV and think its going to be too much, but theyre usually absolutely delicious. You just order a third or half and treat it like enjoying a quality glass of wine!  Amundsen and Lervig spring to mind, had those loads, often see them on tap over here when the bars are open (if you know where to look). But thanks for the other recommendations 👍
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 10:35:52 am
Yeah be careful ordering from overseas currently.

Fella I know got stung with a £63 customs charge on ale
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 10:44:01 am
Good stuff Bennekov! Appreciate the suggestions.

I work closely with a Norwegian gent from Bergen, I just mentioned the Cervisiam to him and he didn't have a clue - more of a wine and lager man. Definitely like the look of some of those though.

Going to Cervisiam's site, they've got some lovely sounding stuff that's right up my street - particularly interested in trying the Banana Waffle and Chocolate Salty Balls Stouts - 12% though! No wonder Red Mist is advocating only having a third! Disappointingly I can't find any UK-based stockists or even the Cervisiam themselves have an online shop, it seems to suggest you need to place a bulk order via email. For someone who just wants to have a try of several different ones, I think that might be prohibitively expensive to import here. Might be wrong though.

Would love to do a craft ale crawl of stuff like the above, just seems like this would be hard to do outside of London in the UK.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 10:19:34 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:44:01 am
Good stuff Bennekov! Appreciate the suggestions.

I work closely with a Norwegian gent from Bergen, I just mentioned the Cervisiam to him and he didn't have a clue - more of a wine and lager man. Definitely like the look of some of those though.

Going to Cervisiam's site, they've got some lovely sounding stuff that's right up my street - particularly interested in trying the Banana Waffle and Chocolate Salty Balls Stouts - 12% though! No wonder Red Mist is advocating only having a third! Disappointingly I can't find any UK-based stockists or even the Cervisiam themselves have an online shop, it seems to suggest you need to place a bulk order via email. For someone who just wants to have a try of several different ones, I think that might be prohibitively expensive to import here. Might be wrong though.

Would love to do a craft ale crawl of stuff like the above, just seems like this would be hard to do outside of London in the UK.

Best place is Manchester in my opinion, just behind Piccadilly you have Track, Alphabet and Cloudwater breweries all based - the Cloudwater tap is the first place I'm heading once all this is over, £3.50 for all beers which is great seeing as you can pay £6+ a can

Once you have done the breweries you can return via the Northern Quarter for a few more great places
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 11:18:35 am
For all you stout lovers, I can recommend this:

March of the Penguins

Smooth Creamy Stout

This creamy dark stout, deep chocolate in colour has a nose of roast malts, coffee, liquorice & orange peel. The aromas carry on into the flavour with a smooth mouthfeel, rich malty start, fresh hoppy middle & a delicious lingering sweet orange after taste. Sure to get you marching again on those cold winter evenings.

https://www.williamsbrosbrew.com/beer/march-of-the-penguins
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 11:52:35 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:18:35 am
For all you stout lovers, I can recommend this:

March of the Penguins

Smooth Creamy Stout

This creamy dark stout, deep chocolate in colour has a nose of roast malts, coffee, liquorice & orange peel. The aromas carry on into the flavour with a smooth mouthfeel, rich malty start, fresh hoppy middle & a delicious lingering sweet orange after taste. Sure to get you marching again on those cold winter evenings.

https://www.williamsbrosbrew.com/beer/march-of-the-penguins
Thanks for the recommendation, will try that out.

Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 10:19:34 am
Best place is Manchester in my opinion, just behind Piccadilly you have Track, Alphabet and Cloudwater breweries all based - the Cloudwater tap is the first place I'm heading once all this is over, £3.50 for all beers which is great seeing as you can pay £6+ a can

Once you have done the breweries you can return via the Northern Quarter for a few more great places
Used to be in Manchester and the NQ all the time a few years back when I did my Masters there, but was younger and didn't take much notice of this sort of place. We tend to go to Liverpool rather than Manchester when we go into a city, as it's closer for us, but would definitely make the extra effort based on what you've said. Cheers for the tip - £3.50 a pint isn't bad at all, started to accept paying nearly a fiver a pint in most places where I live.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 01:31:04 pm
Port Street Beer house would be my go to place in Manchester.

When I did live there I found the city centre a little underwhelming. Style over substance
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 06:41:41 pm
PSBH is great (still have £8 on a £20 bar tab I bought on their app to help them out last March...) as are the taprooms near Piccadilly mentioned. Beer Nouveau, in an arch near Track and ABC, are good and are opening a 'terrace' opposite for when we're allowed in beer gardens.

Anyone been in the newly-refurbished Crown and Kettle in Manchester? Use to love that, not been in since they were taken over last year.

I live in Manchester city centre so do (did) a lot of boozing here and in Liverpool.
