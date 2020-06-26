« previous next »
Author Topic: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place  (Read 165649 times)

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2000 on: June 26, 2020, 06:46:55 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on June 26, 2020, 06:20:21 PM
Erdinger are doing a Klopp special champions edition can, £50 a case of 24.



Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2001 on: June 26, 2020, 07:16:19 PM »
Just bought a couple of those from a bar in town. Collection tomorrow  :D
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2002 on: June 29, 2020, 03:11:08 PM »
Is there anywhere online I can check those out? Actually in general, what are the best places to order fine beers online?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2003 on: June 29, 2020, 03:23:01 PM »
Just ordered a case £50 isnt bad for 24. 24 hour delivery....apparently.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2004 on: June 29, 2020, 04:28:18 PM »
I tried the following in recent days, listed for me in ascending order of quality:

Brewdog IPA - the first IPA I have drank. I appreciate the different smell, texture and flavour but I don't think it's for me. I don't know if this is a particularly renowned IPA or if I should try others (Punk IPA I have seen recommended)
Pilsner Urquell - this reminded me a bit of Harp but nicer. Quite a strong taste, feels a bit "cheap", but I'd still rather have that than tasteless piss like Sol, Miller or Bud
Leffe Blonde - very nice, and actually when poured is probably the nicest-looking beer I have seen - textbook colour and head
Paulanar - highly rated German wheat beer. To me it just needs a slightly stronger flavour but it is very smooth. It does seem to fill me (with wind) more than even other wheat beers such as Franzikanar or Erdinger which keeps it from being more drinkable for me
Duvel - this was fantastic. I just wish it wasn't 8.5-fucking-% because 3-4 of these and I would be on my back. But really, really nice.

Probably would still say the Moretti Siciliana or Tuscana are the nicest bottled beers I have drank (NOT the stuff brewed in Edinburgh by Heinken). I don't know if these are categorized as wheat beers but there is a similarity with some of the German ones I have tried recently.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2005 on: June 29, 2020, 04:36:50 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 29, 2020, 03:11:08 PM
Is there anywhere online I can check those out? Actually in general, what are the best places to order fine beers online?

https://www.shopto.net/en/beer01-the-limited-edition-jurgen-klopp-erdinger-an-p195412/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwoub3BRC6ARIsABGhnyZihsgOO_Oqik1FXjK60uiYdlXx5axjzhN2hweE3bAc_bb08ku0l98aAtc3EALw_wcB

For beers I tend to use Beersofeurope, but I reckon someone on here will have a better site
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2006 on: June 29, 2020, 05:18:36 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 29, 2020, 04:36:50 PM
https://www.shopto.net/en/beer01-the-limited-edition-jurgen-klopp-erdinger-an-p195412/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwoub3BRC6ARIsABGhnyZihsgOO_Oqik1FXjK60uiYdlXx5axjzhN2hweE3bAc_bb08ku0l98aAtc3EALw_wcB

For beers I tend to use Beersofeurope, but I reckon someone on here will have a better site

Cheers for that , just ordered a crate as got a little do at the weekend
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2007 on: June 29, 2020, 05:51:40 PM »
Working in Salford and have found this little place in Prestwich. www.kegcaskbottle.co.uk.

Good selection of bottles, and have had a couple of the cask real ales in the growler fills. Also do a very good Dutch pilsner called Lindeboom.

Worth a look and good value for money.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2008 on: June 29, 2020, 09:17:18 PM »
Does anyone have recommendations for decent low alcohol beers? I just tried Ghost Ship 0.5 which gets good reviews but I'm not keen on the added bitterness. The lagers I've tried have all been so-so or just terrible. 
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2009 on: June 29, 2020, 09:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Devon Red on June 29, 2020, 09:17:18 PM
Does anyone have recommendations for decent low alcohol beers? I just tried Ghost Ship 0.5 which gets good reviews but I'm not keen on the added bitterness. The lagers I've tried have all been so-so or just terrible.

Brewdogs alcohol free beers were game changers for me.... and I'm not a fan of Brewdog at all. The only alcohol free beers that acutally taste decent and don't have that weird taste all others I have tried have.

Nanny State and Punk AF are very good. Haven't actually tasted Hazy AF or Wake Up Call yet.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2010 on: June 30, 2020, 10:53:10 AM »
Is that Erdinger offer actually decent beer? I have drank Erdinger bottles before, but there seems to be so many varieties.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2011 on: July 2, 2020, 07:59:52 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 29, 2020, 09:47:51 PM
Brewdogs alcohol free beers were game changers for me.... and I'm not a fan of Brewdog at all. The only alcohol free beers that acutally taste decent and don't have that weird taste all others I have tried have.

Nanny State and Punk AF are very good. Haven't actually tasted Hazy AF or Wake Up Call yet.

Yeah I've been wanting to try the Brew Dog options for a while now and just haven't been able to track them down in supermarkets near me. I'll keep looking, thanks.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 01:31:32 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vMG4mqjm5Bw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vMG4mqjm5Bw</a>
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 03:13:35 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 29, 2020, 04:28:18 PM

Leffe Blonde - very nice, and actually when poured is probably the nicest-looking beer I have seen - textbook colour and head


The more I drink this, the more I like it. Might be the best beer out there. Still, at 6%+ its tough to drink a lot of it unforunately - 4 of these and I'd be sleeping.
