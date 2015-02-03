Panacea Radio.Launched in 2020 but I've only just come across it. All soul funk type stuff from across the decades, really good.
Jazz FM also.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nice.
Planet Rock, listen using tune in radio.On a Saturday if I'm working and I can't listen to Planet Rock (no dab in the trucks) I'll listen to Dermot O'Leary on radio 2. Even though he presents the X Factor, he's got a decent taste in music, got into Rival Sons after hearing them on his show.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Still 6 music but not that happy with the recent changes. Rad Mac at the weekends,Riley and Coe, both should have more airtime.Still listen to Iggy and Craig Charles when i can but not much else grabs me.
Back in the day in Manchester it was 96.2 The Revolution, 2005ish the golden era. Think Clint Boon was something to do with management so all the DJs were him and his mates and it just played 80s, 90s, 00s indie.
