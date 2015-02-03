« previous next »
Il Capitano

Re: Favourite radio station?
February 3, 2015, 11:53:53 pm
talkSHPORT
Pistolero

Re: Favourite radio station?
February 8, 2015, 10:54:38 am
The Story of Mogwai - 6 Music - 1.00pm today...
Pistolero

Re: Favourite radio station?
February 15, 2015, 06:37:42 pm
Radio heaven on 6 Music today...2 hrs of eclectic bliss with John Cooper Clarke preceded by a terrific documentary about Prestwich's finest...

The Totally Wired World of the Fall

highly recommended

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b052r0l5
John C

Re: Favourite radio station?
November 11, 2023, 06:46:03 pm
Panacea Radio.

Launched in 2020 but I've only just come across it. All soul funk type stuff from across the decades, really good.
Baby Huey

Re: Favourite radio station?
November 11, 2023, 06:53:45 pm
Quote from: John C on November 11, 2023, 06:46:03 pm
Panacea Radio.

Launched in 2020 but I've only just come across it. All soul funk type stuff from across the decades, really good.
Me too for this boss little station playing some great music. Sam Brown's Roots And Reggae Joint is on right now for those who like reggae.

Jazz FM also.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Favourite radio station?
November 11, 2023, 07:32:09 pm
Baby Huey

Re: Favourite radio station?
November 11, 2023, 07:40:26 pm
Samie

Re: Favourite radio station?
November 11, 2023, 07:41:47 pm
Radio 5 Live.


I'm a sad bastard.
rob1966

Re: Favourite radio station?
Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  1, 2015, 04:25:27 pm
Planet Rock, listen using tune in radio.

On a Saturday if I'm working and I can't listen to Planet Rock (no dab in the trucks) I'll listen to Dermot O'Leary on radio 2. Even though he presents the X Factor, he's got a decent taste in music, got into Rival Sons after hearing them on his show.

Still Planet Rock, but trucks now have DAB, so can listen at work of a weekend. Also listen to Absolute Classic Rock now.

Popmaster on Greatest Hits every morning at 10:30
Boston always unofficial

Re: Favourite radio station?
Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm
Still 6 music but not that happy with the recent changes. Rad Mac at the weekends,Riley and Coe, both should  have more airtime.Still listen to Iggy and Craig Charles  when i can but  not much else grabs me.
Chakan

Re: Favourite radio station?
Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm
Sirius XM - 80's 0n 8
Sirius XM - Howard stern
Sirius XM - Chill 53
Sirius XM - Lithium

Usually what i'm listening to in the car.
bradders1011

Re: Favourite radio station?
Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Back in the day in Manchester it was 96.2 The Revolution, 2005ish the golden era. Think Clint Boon was something to do with management so all the DJs were him and his mates and it just played 80s, 90s, 00s indie.
Buck Pete

Re: Favourite radio station?
Today at 08:32:28 am
Dive between Planet Rock, Smooth and Mellow Magic. All depends on the mood.
Lad

Re: Favourite radio station?
Today at 05:43:48 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm
Still 6 music but not that happy with the recent changes. Rad Mac at the weekends,Riley and Coe, both should  have more airtime.Still listen to Iggy and Craig Charles  when i can but  not much else grabs me.

Don Letts on a Saturday night is worth a listen.
rob1966

Re: Favourite radio station?
Today at 06:41:48 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Back in the day in Manchester it was 96.2 The Revolution, 2005ish the golden era. Think Clint Boon was something to do with management so all the DJs were him and his mates and it just played 80s, 90s, 00s indie.

I've heard him on XS Manchester, didn't know he was in the Inspiral Carpets as they're not my taste
