Thought Nicholas Lyndhurst was decent. Not sure about the actor playing Frederick...maybe he needs a few episodes to relax. I think they might have to reduce the role of Niles and Daphne's kid (David i think?). He looks like he's trying to do a bad impression of Sheldon from BBT. His voice is wrong for Niles and they should have picked an actor who is slighter IMO.



I'll keep my fingers crossed that it gets better.



Good tribute to my favourite character from Frasier...Martin. RIP John Mahoney.