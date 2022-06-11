I live on the Isle of Man and I am very pro TT. It's brilliant to watch. The atmosphere is brilliant. Sadly, the deaths do arrive when they aren't expected as we saw over the past fortnight. The father & son on Friday was absolutely tragic. Incredibly weird feeling to have known I saw them traveling past me only a couple of minutes before they met their demise.



Friday before the sidecars we red flagged I was up on a hedge near the Creg-ny-Baa just off the mountain where I watched the Supersport race in the morning with bikes coming down at around 170mph sat literally 1/2m away from them flying past me. This is the risk that I have chosen to take by sitting there knowing it could go wrong. Spectators lined round the course know very well that if it goes wrong by where you are stood then you are in danger. The 'known spots' deemed highest risk are 'prohibited areas' though where spectators cannot go in order to minimise this.



I suppose if you've not been before to watch / take an interest in it you won't have the same level of understanding as those that do watch. The media are portraying things in a very negative light without looking at the positives.



People above saying that the IOM Gov will never call it off due to the financial implications are absolutely right. The impact to all local businesses would be huge with so many going bust. The business brought in over TT can keep them going for the rest of the year.



The riders sign up for a reason and they are professionals. They can't just turn up and sign up without competing in the slower Manx Grand Prix held later in the year first, plus any newcomers are taken round at slower pace to allow them to see the course. The poster above who advised going to watch the on-bike footage from John McGuinness. Do it. The skill they need and have learnt to be able to do the course is phenomenal. It's not a easy feat and the riders know this. It's what drives them on to do it and they wouldn't want it taken away.