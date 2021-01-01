« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Isle of Man TT tragedy  (Read 4604 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,815
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:56:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
You are just explaining how this should not be legal. My point was that the entrants pretty much know that someone is going to die. Its not 50/50 like the example I gave and neither of them wanted to die either.

You cannot live other people's lives for them, just because you don't want to do it doesn't mean they can't. Yes it's dangerous, yes you risk your life, yes it takes a certain type of nutter to do it, but they want to do it. I risk my life everytime I wheel my bike out of the garage and ride on the roads, but I refuse to stop as its a part of me (in fact most racers will tell you they don't ride on the road as its too dangerous,). Bikers, both road and race are a strange bunch, we don't like being told what to do by people too scared to do what we do. The racers at the TT missed the event during covid, they couldn't wait to get back, it's the pinnacle of the sport for them.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • NS
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:33:21 am »
Its a terrible cliche, but its true - those that have lost their lives to road racing died doing what they loved. You have to love it to keep coming back. Michael Dunlop has lost three family members but continues to race.

If they banned it, Im not sure what would happen, but Ive a fair idea that people would still race the circuit in some unregulated/unofficial format.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:51:46 am »
Just to echo everyone else in here, of course its horrible when people die, but things like the TT are a purely personal choice. As SoS said it is not like the Grand National where horses who have no real choice are getting put down every year from broken legs. Everyone involved in the TT, from the riders down to the medical teams who have to recover them, are there by choice because they love the event.

Otherwise you might as well ban mountain climbing, sky diving, wing suits, free climbing, base jumping, big wave surfing, and all the other crazy and dangerous stuff that people do and always have done entirely of their own accord - if only for the thrill of knowing its danger and the pushing of human limits. Yet these things also represent some of the most incredible and inspiring human feats.

People die. It´s the saddest and yet also most inevitable part of life. But people die daily from all sorts of mundane things, or things they have no choice in. These people are doing this entirely of their own free will, fully knowing all of the risks. You can´t ban the possibility of death. And if you tried, these people would still get their kicks doing some other legal or illegal dangerous activity.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:13 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:41:01 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm
You also have Bathurst in Australia but that's something very different. Much shorter.

Yeah Bathurst is nothing like the IOM course really.  They say it's a public road but really it's a race course where a few people live.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • Sound
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
I genuinely have no idea how the riders get on their bikes comfortably with the great big brass balls they have swinging in their undies, fair fucks
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:59:43 am »
Its incredible stuff I get it. When you see the helmet footage its mind blowing. However theres not many racing sports or event locations that take as many risks as the TT. When spectators are getting killed also you have to question the safety measures and they for sure need adjusting for this race.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,378
  • Linudden.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 09:41:01 am
Yeah Bathurst is nothing like the IOM course really.  They say it's a public road but really it's a race course where a few people live.

Bathurst is amazing but at the same time it's just an extended Turn 2 runoff and techpro barriers away from being technically able to host a Formula 1 race. Especially now that they've opened Pandora's box by licensing Baku and Jeddah. For motorbikes it will be lethal though but you're far less likely to fly head first into the wall there than at the Isle of Man TT course.

They do race motorbikes at the Macau street circuit though which is absolutely mental and has seen quite many fatalities. It's extremely narrow and if you crash you will hit a barrier with the body and bike colliding with it simultaneously at high speed.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:30:31 am by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,815
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:09:00 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 10:59:43 am
Its incredible stuff I get it. When you see the helmet footage its mind blowing. However theres not many racing sports or event locations that take as many risks as the TT. When spectators are getting killed also you have to question the safety measures and they for sure need adjusting for this race.

Spectators aren't dying though, there have only ever been 2 fatalities involving spectators and that was in 2007. The father and son who died this year were actually competitors who died when their sidecar crashed. You do get deaths on the open road, but that is usually people riding on the wrong side of the road, they forget we ride/drive on the left not the right.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:27:48 am
Bathurst is amazing but at the same time it's just an extended Turn 2 runoff and techpro barriers away from being technically able to host a Formula 1 race. Especially now that they've opened Pandora's box by licensing Baku and Jeddah. For motorbikes it will be lethal though but you're far less likely to fly head first into the wall there than at the Isle of Man TT course.

They do race motorbikes at the Macau street circuit though which is absolutely mental and has seen quite many fatalities. It's extremely narrow and if you crash you will hit a barrier with the body and bike colliding with it simultaneously at high speed.

Macau is seriously scary, the on bike stuff from there scares the shit out of me.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm »
For those wondering how riders learn the TT...it goes something like this. Could've typed it up myself but this is lifted from an online forum to save a bit of time:

The IOM TT course is the ultimate road racing course you build up experience elsewhere before you attempt it.

IOM TT newcomers are not newcomers to road racing, they will have competed at the smaller events in Ireland and N.Ireland and the mainland, so they are not wet behind the ears road racing virgins. Guy Martin moved to Ireland for a few years, entering the road racing championships, (and winning them), before he attempted the TT course.

They have been talking about this subject, on the radio.
The newcomers are coached by a few people, ex riders, they're taken around in cars and told where they should be on the road, they drive or ride the course as many times as they can. In any spare time they have they watch on board laps over and over again.

To race at the TT, first you must race in the Manx GP, on the TT course. The newcomers to the Manx GP do their first couple of practice laps under controlled conditions, they are lead around at a slower pace, by either a travelling marshal or a more experienced rider.
They are then let loose on the course, however they are told to keep a steady pace and not to expect to get any faster until they've completed fifty odd laps, this could take a few years!
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,815
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
If you ever wonder how nuts these fellas are, and how addicted to speed some of them are, Guy Martin broke his back at the Ulster GP when he came off at 130mph headbutted the road then careered into a field, bouncing off all kinds. A week later he was back at work as an HGV mechanic and is currently trying to do a standing mile at 300mph on a bike. The fella who holds the record of 297mph died on a subsequent run.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:20 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:19:12 pm »
Completely agree with your general sentiment on the TT Rob. Didn't comment until before as I was avoiding this thread for fear of spoilers. Been watching the highlights about a day after they've been broadcast for most of the past week.

It's a different level of insane.

The footage of Guy Martin's accident is crazy, especially given his subsequent recovery. Love the bloke to bits. Read two of his books. Worms to Catch is great insight into his mindset when detailing his account of racing across the USA on a mountain bike in a mental competition and sleeping rough. Admire his frankness about being on the Asperger's spectrum and how it unconsciously and then consciously shaped his life.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:04 pm
If you ever wonder how nuts these fellas are, and how addicted to speed some of them are, Guy Martin broke his back at the Ulster GP when he came off at 130mph headbutted the road then careered into a field, bouncing off all kinds. A week later he was back at work as an HGV mechanic and is currently trying to do a standing mile at 300mph on a bike. The fella who holds the record of 297mph died on a subsequent run.


That Guy Martin crash is mental,he's inches away from being snapped in two.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:05:40 pm »
Been a fan of the TT for years and have been over to the island twice for the races. Also own two road bikes an MT09 and a Honda Blackbird. I'm a bike nut but i do feel something has to be done about the number of deaths AND accidents at the TT and road races in general. What that is im not sure but inevitably unless they knock out a plan the powers that be will make the decision for them and pull the whole thing.

R.I.P to all the racers who've lost their lives these last few days.
Logged

Online MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • NS
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:34:16 pm »
Liam Beckett, who was Robert Dunlops mechanic, has suggested that sidecar racing should be stopped at the TT races, saying theyre not designed to handle the bumpy road surfaces.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:05:40 pm
Been a fan of the TT for years and have been over to the island twice for the races. Also own two road bikes an MT09 and a Honda Blackbird. I'm a bike nut but i do feel something has to be done about the number of deaths AND accidents at the TT and road races in general. What that is im not sure but inevitably unless they knock out a plan the powers that be will make the decision for them and pull the whole thing.

R.I.P to all the racers who've lost their lives these last few days.

Well our "powers that be" have zero say in decisions on the IOM
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:56:43 pm »
Quote from: MadErik on Today at 08:34:16 pm
Liam Beckett, who was Robert Dunlops mechanic, has suggested that sidecar racing should be stopped at the TT races, saying theyre not designed to handle the bumpy road surfaces.


Tell that to the Birchall brothers,they design and build their own kit
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,815
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:05:40 pm
Been a fan of the TT for years and have been over to the island twice for the races. Also own two road bikes an MT09 and a Honda Blackbird. I'm a bike nut but i do feel something has to be done about the number of deaths AND accidents at the TT and road races in general. What that is im not sure but inevitably unless they knock out a plan the powers that be will make the decision for them and pull the whole thing.

R.I.P to all the racers who've lost their lives these last few days.

As WhereAngelsPlay says, it's up to the Manx government and seeing as the TT is worth over £37 million to the economy over there, they won't be banning it any time soon.

Nice choice of bikes, I've ridden a Blackbird, and our kid owns an MT09 Tracer. I'm slowly refreshing my 92 Blade and I have a 99 R1.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:31:55 am
Yeah, with no thought for the medical teams that have to treat them  ::)

The vast majority of medics are volunteers, most have a love of the sport.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,378
  • Linudden.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:13:48 pm »
Sidecars in general is something I've never truly gotten. It just seems like a death trap.

I think the Manx government should build a permanent 3-mile circuit which could be a tourist attraction and also bear resemblance to the actual TT layout but with runoffs. Could be a good bedding in for riders to get used to the high speeds. With adequate runoffs they might even entice MotoGP to go there using a chicane or two since the island has such motorcycling pedigree.

There's not really any race track around anymore where it's all about pure speed and only fast corners. Nowadays everything is geared towards making passing possible in car racing and therefore it's very hard to replicate anything even resembling the TT under controlled conditions. At every single F1 circuit the cars go below 100 kph (62 mph) at least once, which says it all. Even Silverstone is extremely slow in two places.

Most of the British circuits have extremely fast motorcycle sections though and I think that helps ensuring that British riders usually are really adept at carrying corner speed, but instead struggle against the road racers from the continent on the slower circuits in mainland Europe. In some ways the TT takes the very fast sections of Silverstone, Donington, Brands Hatch, Oulton and Thruxton to the next level.

The original layout of Oulton Park in Cheshire is one of the hairiest I've ever driven in a video game. Rally Finland-esque crests, banked corners and blind stuff all round. No wonder they get well-prepared for countryside racing practicing in places like that.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:47 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • IFWT
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 11:12:35 pm
The vast majority of medics are volunteers, most have a love of the sport.

I mean't the Hospitals.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:18:42 pm
I mean't the Hospitals.


So people doing their jobs ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 