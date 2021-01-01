« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Isle of Man TT tragedy  (Read 3753 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,799
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:56:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
You are just explaining how this should not be legal. My point was that the entrants pretty much know that someone is going to die. Its not 50/50 like the example I gave and neither of them wanted to die either.

You cannot live other people's lives for them, just because you don't want to do it doesn't mean they can't. Yes it's dangerous, yes you risk your life, yes it takes a certain type of nutter to do it, but they want to do it. I risk my life everytime I wheel my bike out of the garage and ride on the roads, but I refuse to stop as its a part of me (in fact most racers will tell you they don't ride on the road as its too dangerous,). Bikers, both road and race are a strange bunch, we don't like being told what to do by people too scared to do what we do. The racers at the TT missed the event during covid, they couldn't wait to get back, it's the pinnacle of the sport for them.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • NS
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:33:21 am »
Its a terrible cliche, but its true - those that have lost their lives to road racing died doing what they loved. You have to love it to keep coming back. Michael Dunlop has lost three family members but continues to race.

If they banned it, Im not sure what would happen, but Ive a fair idea that people would still race the circuit in some unregulated/unofficial format.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:51:46 am »
Just to echo everyone else in here, of course its horrible when people die, but things like the TT are a purely personal choice. As SoS said it is not like the Grand National where horses who have no real choice are getting put down every year from broken legs. Everyone involved in the TT, from the riders down to the medical teams who have to recover them, are there by choice because they love the event.

Otherwise you might as well ban mountain climbing, sky diving, wing suits, free climbing, base jumping, big wave surfing, and all the other crazy and dangerous stuff that people do and always have done entirely of their own accord - if only for the thrill of knowing its danger and the pushing of human limits. Yet these things also represent some of the most incredible and inspiring human feats.

People die. It´s the saddest and yet also most inevitable part of life. But people die daily from all sorts of mundane things, or things they have no choice in. These people are doing this entirely of their own free will, fully knowing all of the risks. You can´t ban the possibility of death. And if you tried, these people would still get their kicks doing some other legal or illegal dangerous activity.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:13 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:41:01 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm
You also have Bathurst in Australia but that's something very different. Much shorter.

Yeah Bathurst is nothing like the IOM course really.  They say it's a public road but really it's a race course where a few people live.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 