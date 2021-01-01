Just to echo everyone else in here, of course its horrible when people die, but things like the TT are a purely personal choice. As SoS said it is not like the Grand National where horses who have no real choice are getting put down every year from broken legs. Everyone involved in the TT, from the riders down to the medical teams who have to recover them, are there by choice because they love the event.



Otherwise you might as well ban mountain climbing, sky diving, wing suits, free climbing, base jumping, big wave surfing, and all the other crazy and dangerous stuff that people do and always have done entirely of their own accord - if only for the thrill of knowing its danger and the pushing of human limits. Yet these things also represent some of the most incredible and inspiring human feats.



People die. It´s the saddest and yet also most inevitable part of life. But people die daily from all sorts of mundane things, or things they have no choice in. These people are doing this entirely of their own free will, fully knowing all of the risks. You can´t ban the possibility of death. And if you tried, these people would still get their kicks doing some other legal or illegal dangerous activity.