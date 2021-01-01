Id have no problem with those mountains and other dangerous ones being banned and Im pretty sure it is talked about. Also that more and more inexperienced climbers are putting others at risk.



There are a lot of people out there who would pay to watch a fight to the death and there are people who would happily take part. It doesnt mean it should be allowed just because they know the risks. An extreme example I know but this is basically what you are saying.



Fights to the death can't be compared. None of the riders goes looking to die or to kill anyone, they all want to live, they just happened to choose a job, in the case of the pro riders, or a hobby, in the case of the amateurs, that is dangerous. To actually race at the TT, you need a National Licence that you must have held for 12 months, or an FIM International licence, so these aren't newbies, these are riders who race at a very high standard already.Just because some people can't deal with the thoughts of the riders/climbers/whatever dying doesn't mean they have the right to stop them doing what they love. Most would absolutely hate the sanitised life that the rest live. They have to choice to race on nice, safe, close circuits such as Donington, Castle Coombe, but they choose not to, real road racing is in their blood. Michael Dunlop has just won his 21st TT, his uncle was the great Joey Dunlop who died racing in Estonia, his Dad Robert, Joeys brother, survived an horrific accident at the 1994 TT when a wheel collapsed that kept him out of the 1995 season, only to be killed at the NW200 in 2008 and his brother William died in a race in Dublin in 2015, yet he continues to race.