Isle of Man TT tragedy

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #40 on: Today at 12:52:26 pm
To be honest, it's a bit of a miracle there aren't more deaths. These guys seriously know what they're doing out there. This is a very clean lap from John McGuinness in 2015.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI</a>

Don't watch if you've any issues with motion sickness  :-X

This kind of road racing would be a lot safer on more technical roads where the speeds don't get so high. Even with narrower roads sometimes, I've pictured some courses in my local area that would be a lot safer than this.
Last Edit: Today at 12:56:01 pm by Linudden
Linudden.

Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm
Wow.  I theoretically knew it would be that way, but I honestly can hardly believe it, seeing it like that.  You dont appreciate what risk a simple unguarded kerb poses til you see it from that speed and angle.  Even being a spectator looks dangerous.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #42 on: Today at 02:44:18 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:52:23 pm
Wow.  I theoretically knew it would be that way, but I honestly can hardly believe it, seeing it like that.  You dont appreciate what risk a simple unguarded kerb poses til you see it from that speed and angle.  Even being a spectator looks dangerous.

Even then, this is only about 15 mph faster than the fastest recent Grand Prix course. It really speaks volumes about what a narrow road with no runoff does to the perception of speed.

This is the closed-course world record for the fastest lap in a Grand Prix series. Since they've built a chicane on that track it will stand for the foreseeable future. 117 mph by Jorge Martín compared to about 130 mph at Isle of Man. Looks like he's standing still in comparison.

Youtube doesn't allow embedding on that video but here's the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PT77YqIwTKg

At Monza, Tom Sykes almost reached Isle of Man speeds in 2013 before that event got ditched because of not enough runoffs. If they'd build proper runoffs in the forest section and ran MotoGP on that circuit, they'd beat Isle of Man easily for average mph but it would look completely safe in comparison!
Last Edit: Today at 02:56:54 pm by Linudden
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #43 on: Today at 02:55:44 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:42:04 am
I don't think that the event should be banned by any stretch but I think there should be an inquiry as to why five people have died this year. By any accounts it's a pretty high number and if five people were killed during any other event or in almost any other circumstances, that fact alone would be national news and questions would be asked.

There's certainly no harm in asking whether any more could or should have been done to ensure riders' safety, or whether anything has been done differently this year that has led to these issues.

Whether or not you like motorcycle racing (and I'm entirely neutral on it having no interest whatsoever) is largely irrelevant.

I've not looked into the deaths in detail this year, but it can be anything from a component failure, to rider error, to the weather. Thing is with the IOM, you get it wrong and there is so much solid stuff to hit.

Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:54:40 am
On what planet is a sport allowed to continue which averages 2.3 deaths per event?

More people have died trying to climb Everest, there are still over 100 bodies that have never been recovered and the mountain is littered with shite that climbers have left, but no-one ever kicks off about it. As I have said, its a personal choice, no-one is forced to go, they do it, both Men and Women, for the thrill and they do get off on the danger.

I ride very quick bikes, I've done freefall skydiving, parasailing with the lad and today I was hammering a Lamborghini and a Ferrari around Elvington, I love the thrill of speed, in this sanitised world, some people just need to push it. I find the kids who climb buildings far more scary, that's a step too far for me, but I'd never ban them.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:02:19 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:52:26 pm
To be honest, it's a bit of a miracle there aren't more deaths. These guys seriously know what they're doing out there. This is a very clean lap from John McGuinness in 2015.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI</a>

Don't watch if you've any issues with motion sickness  :-X

This kind of road racing would be a lot safer on more technical roads where the speeds don't get so high. Even with narrower roads sometimes, I've pictured some courses in my local area that would be a lot safer than this.

McGuinness is brilliant. I had the on bike TT from 1994, when Steve Hislop did a 122mph lap, (sadly he died in a helicopter crash), Peter Hickman now holds the record at 135.452mph

This is what a full lap looks like with Hickman

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ABIrUrNZ9HY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ABIrUrNZ9HY</a>

Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:52:23 pm
Wow.  I theoretically knew it would be that way, but I honestly can hardly believe it, seeing it like that.  You dont appreciate what risk a simple unguarded kerb poses til you see it from that speed and angle.  Even being a spectator looks dangerous.

The place where you most get the impression of speed is Kirk Michael village - the houses don't have gardens, its front door onto a narrow path and they go through there at 160mph or more, mere feet from the houses
Last Edit: Today at 03:05:30 pm by rob1966
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #45 on: Today at 03:14:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
Why, because you don't like it? Its the riders choice to go, most spend their lives dreaming of doing the TT. They all know the risks and they choose to do it, its their life to do with as they please.

Maybe we should ban sky diving, paragliding and all other extreme sports too?
I have nothing against bikes but road racing is far to dangerous. Maybe it can be made safer in someways but if not it should be banned.

As far as those other sports are concerned I dont think they are anywhere near as dangerous?
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #46 on: Today at 03:25:12 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:14:39 pm
I have nothing against bikes but road racing is far to dangerous. Maybe it can be made safer in someways but if not it should be banned.

As far as those other sports are concerned I dont think they are anywhere near as dangerous?

It is dangerous, but they choose to do it and at the end of the day, its their lives to do with as they wish. Not a single TT rider would appreciate the race being banned, nor thank you for it. Racers travel from all over the world to compete and most come back year after year, even after friends have been killed.

Over 300 have died climbing Everest, 91 climbing K2, that's 1 death for every 4 climbers on K2, far more dangerous, never hear calls for that to be banned.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:41:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:25:12 pm
It is dangerous, but they choose to do it and at the end of the day, its their lives to do with as they wish. Not a single TT rider would appreciate the race being banned, nor thank you for it. Racers travel from all over the world to compete and most come back year after year, even after friends have been killed.

Over 300 have died climbing Everest, 91 climbing K2, that's 1 death for every 4 climbers on K2, far more dangerous, never hear calls for that to be banned.
Id have no problem with those mountains and other dangerous ones being banned and Im pretty sure it is talked about. Also that more and more inexperienced climbers are putting others at risk.

There are a lot of people out there who would pay to watch a fight to the death and there are people who would happily take part. It doesnt mean it should be allowed just because they know the risks. An extreme example I know but this is basically what you are saying.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:07:35 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:41:04 pm
Id have no problem with those mountains and other dangerous ones being banned and Im pretty sure it is talked about. Also that more and more inexperienced climbers are putting others at risk.

There are a lot of people out there who would pay to watch a fight to the death and there are people who would happily take part. It doesnt mean it should be allowed just because they know the risks. An extreme example I know but this is basically what you are saying.

Fights to the death can't be compared. None of the riders goes looking to die or to kill anyone, they all want to live, they just happened to choose a job, in the case of the pro riders, or a hobby, in the case of the amateurs, that is dangerous. To actually race at the TT, you need a National Licence that you must have held for 12 months, or an FIM International licence, so these aren't newbies, these are riders who race at a very high standard already.

Just because some people can't deal with the thoughts of the riders/climbers/whatever dying doesn't mean they have the right to stop them doing what they love. Most would absolutely hate the sanitised life that the rest live. They have to choice to race on nice, safe, close circuits such as Donington, Castle Coombe, but they choose not to, real road racing is in their blood. Michael Dunlop has just won his 21st TT, his uncle was the great Joey Dunlop who died racing in Estonia, his Dad Robert, Joeys brother, survived an horrific accident at the 1994 TT when a wheel collapsed that kept him out of the 1995 season, only to be killed at the NW200 in 2008 and his brother William died in a race in Dublin in 2015, yet he continues to race.
Last Edit: Today at 04:11:41 pm by rob1966
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:31:55 am
Yeah, with no thought for the medical teams that have to treat them  ::)

they deal with this stuff on a daily basis as part of their job? No doubt they probably volunteer to be the medical teams out of their ranks? It wont be pleasent dealing with it, nor for the families of the riders, but it is a choice
