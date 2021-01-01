<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI</a>

To be honest, it's a bit of a miracle there aren't more deaths. These guys seriously know what they're doing out there. This is a very clean lap from John McGuinness in 2015.Don't watch if you've any issues with motion sicknessThis kind of road racing would be a lot safer on more technical roads where the speeds don't get so high. Even with narrower roads sometimes, I've pictured some courses in my local area that would be a lot safer than this.