Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Isle of Man TT tragedy
Topic: Isle of Man TT tragedy (Read 2395 times)
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,366
Linudden.
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
To be honest, it's a bit of a miracle there aren't more deaths. These guys seriously know what they're doing out there. This is a very clean lap from John McGuinness in 2015.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI</a>
Don't watch if you've any issues with motion sickness
This kind of road racing would be a lot safer on more technical roads where the speeds don't get so high. Even with narrower roads sometimes, I've pictured some courses in my local area that would be a lot safer than this.
Linudden.
Iska
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,132
The only club that matters
Re: Isle of Man TT tragedy
Wow. I theoretically knew it would be that way, but I honestly can hardly believe it, seeing it like that. You dont appreciate what risk a simple unguarded kerb poses til you see it from that speed and angle. Even being a spectator looks dangerous.
