Got back from Athens last night and to be honest, I'm not arsed at all by the result after some bad stuff happened to a few people who were with us, like my dad was one of the people who didn't get in, despite having a genuine ticket and one of the lads we were with lost his wallet in the ground with all his Euros and his credit cards in but here's my two cents:



1. If we are going to play 4-4-1-1, have Crouch as the lone striker. He is far better at holding the ball up than Kuyt and has a far better first touch than him. It helps when the ball can stick to someone in the final third and although Kuyt is a decent player, he is not a target man. Personally, I think Kuyt and Crouch both should have started with Kuyt playing further forward and on the shoulder of the last defender. Too many times (especially in the second half) we lacked a lot going forward and I would say this was partly down to the formation as Kuyt doesn't have the intelligence to play as a lone striker and when the ball was in wide positions, we would often only have Gerrard on his own in the box looking to get on the end of the cross.



2. Mascherano shouldn't have been subbed off. As soon as he left the pitch, I said to my mate that they'd get another goal. Mascherano was doing a class job on Kaka, not only when the Brazilian had the ball, but off it as well as he denied him space in the final third. Sure enough, Kaka started to play then and set up Inzaghi's second. I would have thought that Rafa would have learned from two years ago when Gerrard and Alonso were together in the centre for the first half and Kaka ran the show. Xabi should have been the one to make way for Crouch. Even though he was having a fairly decent game, he should have made way for the good of the team.



3. Bolo really shouldn't have started but I suppose that's a sign of how week we are down that left hand side.



4. Anybody who says Jermaine Pennant is shite or should leave is either making a judgement on his personality off the pitch or hasn't watched us at all this season. The lad has actually had a decent season and should be kept on next year, even if it is as a squad player.