Not posted until now, like all reds absolutely gutted, not really sunk in yet, I keep going through all the ifs and buts syndrome.
The Ref was pure shite, kaka did nothing and the kitten did fuck all but ponce about and moan. For us, Masch was superb, as was Reina, they all did well, bar Gerrard and Alonso, and When 2 of your best players are having an off day, the team as a whole are going to struggle.
Alonso in particular was poor, his passing was not up to scratch, and he gave away too many needless free kicks.
Gerrard seemed off the boil as well, when he was clean through he seemed to lack the conviction of old, and it was no surprise that he hit a tame shot right at the keeper.
As flukey as their goal was though, at the end of the day it our season long problem that beat us, unable to score while on top. There was one occasion Kuyt was the lone striker and crossed from the left, to who exactly, certainly not another recognised striker ( he was still on the bench )
Other times, crossing was delayed into the box cos there nobody there, our midfielders just don't show up in the danger areas enough, it's happened all season.
We were narrowly beaten by the favourites in a close game, so no disgrace in that, we definately had no luck on the night, but there's nothing you can do about luck. With 2 or 3 more quality players ( including that elusive out and out goalscorer ) we could play Milan in the C/L next season, and take them to the cleaners, no problem.
This will make us all the stronger for next season, number 6 might not be as far away as you think.......maybe just another 12 months.