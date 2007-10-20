« previous next »
I wonder when we can see the little bit of trickery that alonso displayed again. thought it was one of the highlights of the game, and masch winning most of the tackles.....
Quote from: mulane on May 24, 2007, 08:02:35 pm
I wonder when we can see the little bit of trickery that alonso displayed again. thought it was one of the highlights of the game, and masch winning most of the tackles.....

That little piece of skill, we (me, an Arsenal fan and a Man U fan) decided, was better than Kaka's similar effort. At first I thought it wasn't all that- Xabi does it all the time- but when they showed the close up, the deft flick with his heel and turn was actually so graceful it should be called ballet. Fuckin' ponce  :P.
Still can't believe it, will take ages to sink in! Feel proper ill.

We just didnt do enough to win the game  :(.  Bring on the big shake up in the summer.
us LOSING the European Cup Final has coincided with me developing a tooth ache :(
Independent noramlly quite decent.  If i'm not mistaken ManUre had 180 minutes in which to beat Milan, and only got on top of them when Gatusso & Maldini went off at Old Trafford.

To say what another team would have done in the final of a competition they were knocked out of is rediculous...they werent good enough to get there.  But to say that ManUre would have finished Milan off just a few weeks after they were played well & truly off the pitch by them is just ...well...idiodic.

Same as for a lot of the times we've played against top teams, especially in the premiership.

Matching Chelsea away in all areas of the game but not putting the ball in the back of the net.
Same as against ManUre a few times at Old Trafford & certainly at home this season.

When we're on top of a team we've got to turn that into real chances and goals.  Against lesser teams like Charlton or Blackburn or whoever, we usually can come up with the goods, but nopt always. 

I know this is something impossible to quantify, but if we're really on top like we were against Milan (for 45 mins), we've got to score....we've got to lower the amount of time it takes for us to be on top of a game to score, especially so we actually have a chance of scoring 1,2 or 3 goals against quality sides when we're on top, because we will be on top, we've proved we will.

Say it takes us controlling, dominating, whatever word you use...the game for 30 minutes befor we usually score, thats got to be 15- 20 mins, so when we control a half of football against a quality team we know can hurt us with one chance, or we know will get on top of us at some stage, they do so when they're 1 or 2-0 down
About the Arbeloa sub, you dont simply chase the game by bringing on a striker for a defender or midfielder.  There's plenty of reasons why Arbeloa came on.  Maybe he was told to fly up and down one of the wings from the back, enable someone else to be released furhter forward without defensive responsibilities.

Also, Masch was brilliant, but it was him that probably had to come off.  Xabi woulkd be more of a threat when you know you've got 10 mins to score 2 goals.  Masch was & is immense.

As I said earlier, I'd have brough Kewell on about 5 mins into the 2nd half, then Crouch for Pennant after 60 mins if we hadnt scored.  Pennant was doing well, but we needed two strikers to hand around the box and trouble Nest & Maldini a little more.  With Kewell on the left, Gerrard on the right, and Crouch & Kuyt up front there defence would have had a little more to worry about for longer than just a non-existant Zenden, Pennant looking good but no end-product, Gerrard doing it on his own & an ineffective and slightly isolated Kuyt.
Not posted until now, like all reds absolutely gutted, not really sunk in yet, I keep going through all the ifs and buts syndrome.

The Ref was pure shite, kaka did nothing and the kitten did fuck all but ponce about and moan. For us, Masch was superb, as was Reina, they all did well, bar Gerrard and Alonso, and When 2 of your best players are having an off day, the team as a whole are going to struggle.

Alonso in particular was poor, his passing was not up to scratch, and he gave away too many needless free kicks.
Gerrard seemed off the boil as well, when he was clean through he seemed to lack the conviction of old, and it was no surprise that he hit a tame shot right at the keeper.

As flukey as their goal was though, at the end of the day it our season long problem that beat us, unable to score while on top. There was one occasion Kuyt was the lone striker and crossed from the left, to who exactly, certainly not another recognised striker ( he was still on the bench )

Other times, crossing was delayed into the box cos there nobody there, our midfielders just don't show up in the danger areas enough, it's happened all season.

We were narrowly beaten by the favourites in a close game, so no disgrace in that, we definately had no luck on the night, but there's nothing you can do about luck. With 2 or 3 more quality players ( including that elusive out and out goalscorer ) we could play Milan in the C/L next season, and take them to the cleaners, no problem.

This will make us all the stronger for next season, number 6 might not be as far away as you think.......maybe just another 12 months. 
OH MY GOD, that was freakin bullshit, that game was bullshit!!!! :no,

dat bloody rep, is blind and corrupt!!!  :rash, ok, we didnt do as well as we could have but:
giving uncalled for yellow cards to alonso, carragher and merascheno??? and just ignoring so many fouls is just BULLSHIT :no and gattuso? a kitten? my ass!!! :moon

but hu cares, the past is the past and there's  always a big possibility that we'll win our sixth, next season :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ
:scarf:scarf
I'm not going to quote your post Ozbird, I think my retinas might spontaneously combust if I did, but I can't agree with you about Alonso.

His yellow card was just. He committed lots of petty fouls all night, and I think a harsher referee might have sent him off. They weren't cynical fouls, but he was unfortunately off his game and was mis-timing challenges all over the field. That in the end was the inherent difference between him and Mascherano.

Just another note on the ref; We've all been to games where the ref has been indifferent to say the least. On wednesday he had a poor game, but he didn't COST us the game. We can't let the refovershadow what was a below par performance by us. It makes us all feel good (me included) to find a scapegoat in these instances, but when we look back, we'll see that we were a team running out of energy and luck. The ref simply highlighted our failings.

YNWA, Mission to Moscow.
Got back from Athens last night and to be honest, I'm not arsed at all by the result after some bad stuff happened to a few people who were with us, like my dad was one of the people who didn't get in, despite having a genuine ticket and one of the lads we were with lost his wallet in the ground with all his Euros and his credit cards in but here's my two cents:

1. If we are going to play 4-4-1-1, have Crouch as the lone striker. He is far better at holding the ball up than Kuyt and has a far better first touch than him. It helps when the ball can stick to someone in the final third and although Kuyt is a decent player, he is not a target man. Personally, I think Kuyt and Crouch both should have started with Kuyt playing further forward and on the shoulder of the last defender. Too many times (especially in the second half) we lacked a lot going forward and I would say this was partly down to the formation as Kuyt doesn't have the intelligence to play as a lone striker and when the ball was in wide positions, we would often only have Gerrard on his own in the box looking to get on the end of the cross.

2. Mascherano shouldn't have been subbed off. As soon as he left the pitch, I said to my mate that they'd get another goal. Mascherano was doing a class job on Kaka, not only when the Brazilian had the ball, but off it as well as he denied him space in the final third. Sure enough, Kaka started to play then and set up Inzaghi's second. I would have thought that Rafa would have learned from two years ago when Gerrard and Alonso were together in the centre for the first half and Kaka ran the show. Xabi should have been the one to make way for Crouch. Even though he was having a fairly decent game, he should have made way for the good of the team.

3. Bolo really shouldn't have started but I suppose that's a sign of how week we are down that left hand side.

4. Anybody who says Jermaine Pennant is shite or should leave is either making a judgement on his personality off the pitch or hasn't watched us at all this season. The lad has actually had a decent season and should be kept on next year, even if it is as a squad player.
Quote from: Mr. Brightside on May 25, 2007, 12:35:21 pm
4. Anybody who says Jermaine Pennant is shite or should leave is either making a judgement on his personality off the pitch or hasn't watched us at all this season. The lad has actually had a decent season and should be kept on next year, even if it is as a squad player.

well said...fully agree 100%

those who said Pennant was shite in Athens should fuck off....go support mancs instead....
Quote from: ozbird on May 25, 2007, 08:06:33 am
OH MY GOD, that was freakin bullshit, that game was bullshit!!!! :no,

dat bloody rep, is blind and corrupt!!!  :rash, ok, we didnt do as well as we could have but:
giving uncalled for yellow cards to alonso, carragher and merascheno??? and just ignoring so many fouls is just BULLSHIT :no and gattuso? a kitten? my ass!!! :moon

but hu cares, the past is the past and there's  always a big possibility that we'll win our sixth, next season :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ
:scarf:scarf


Feking hell,.. My monitor exploded with all that shite!
Lol, I think my eyes have gone a little cross eyed
yeah, ok alonso's yellow card was just but carragher? and merascheno? that was bull

sorry for exploding your monitors but see im a young female fan of liverpool living in australia, so expect me to go abit overboard sometimes :P :D, but i was born in liverpool hospital (in Australia) so yeah
Quote from: ozbird on May 26, 2007, 12:55:57 am
yeah, ok alonso's yellow card was just but carragher? and merascheno? that was bull

sorry for exploding your monitors but see im a young female fan of liverpool living in australia, so expect me to go abit overboard sometimes :P :D, but i was born in liverpool hospital (in Australia) so yeah
:wave

welcome sport

ref did card gattuso first , just a shame the luck was with them with that free kick
????????? I guess we all see different things. Carragher's was a clear professional foul after he'd screwed up royally and almost let them in on goal. Even his protests didn't carry any conviction. It was symptomatic of the off-key game he had.

Sure the refereeing was poor but he wasn't responsible for us not being able to find the back of the net.
Quote from: kcbworth on May 23, 2007, 09:38:18 pm
FUCKING CHEATING REF! He blew about 1:30 early!
The referee blew the whistle earlier. Fuck it. I am still bitter about that.

Really thought we could be the Champions.



Ancelotti: "We went to Athens in the group against AEK and I let myself say something which might have appeared presumptuous:
We came here to get a measure of the pitch for the final.
And I believed it. Because everyones objective, from the President to the warehouse workers, was that: another Champions League.
The 3-0 against Manchester United in the semi-finals was magnificent, the perfect game. I knew that win would give us more security for Athens."

« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:14 am by NarutoReds »
Mad when you look at them two pictures , out of  ten players on show only three of them played in the final two years previously
Probably the 'easiest' CL Final loss to get over, for me. Remember watching it at Uni in whatever the big club was on Concert Square (Fusion....?). Sometimes you sort of know that you're going to be on the end of another clubs 'revenge' and I dont really begrudge Milan that considering what happened two years earlier. Ironically think the teams were a lot closer in terms of ability compared to 2005 (they'd lost Shevchenko and Stam, Cafu was pretty done) and had 'more' of the game. Always easy to say we should have done this in terms of line-ups....but taking Masch off was a bit of a killer.
