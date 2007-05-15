« previous next »
Author Topic: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.  (Read 1455 times)

Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« on: May 15, 2007, 10:18:38 am »
                          Foster

   Eboue  Ferdinand   Vidic    Shorey


     C. Ronaldo    Essien     Gerrard


          Tevez    Drogba   Berbatov


Well, not bad, but I don't think this team would work as a 4-3-3. Ronaldo is a winger, not a center mid. And I don't know who would play the proper center forward.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/6653937.stm

Re: Garth Croocks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #1 on: May 15, 2007, 10:19:12 am »
Gerrard? Seriously?
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #2 on: May 15, 2007, 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: stagger lee on May 15, 2007, 10:19:12 am
Gerrard? Seriously?

Yeah, he was full of praise for him too. ???
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #3 on: May 15, 2007, 10:22:23 am »
Eboue!
Gerrard!

No Reina!!!!
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #4 on: May 15, 2007, 10:23:51 am »
Boogle eyed c*nt(Crooks), Eboué has had a shit season, decent first few months until he got injured then came back and was awful

He is one of the biggest divers in the prem aswell
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #5 on: May 15, 2007, 10:25:16 am »
Quote from: Ephraim Longworth on May 15, 2007, 10:22:23 am
Eboue!
Gerrard!

No Reina!!!!

Reina had a crap start to the season, otherwise maybe he'd consider him... Gerrard didn't have a good season IMO, baffles me why he's in.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #6 on: May 15, 2007, 10:25:28 am »
Crooks is an all time, 5 star cretin.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #7 on: May 15, 2007, 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: Raul. on May 15, 2007, 10:25:28 am
Crooks is an all time, 5 star cretin.

I concur.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #8 on: May 15, 2007, 10:26:51 am »
Quote from: felix90 on May 15, 2007, 10:25:16 am
Reina had a crap start to the season, otherwise maybe he'd consider him... Gerrard didn't have a good season IMO, baffles me why he's in.

Do you not know??

Its because he single handedly wins all our games.....drags liverpool by the scruff of the neck to victory etc etc
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #9 on: May 15, 2007, 10:29:50 am »
Quote from: rednich85 on May 15, 2007, 10:26:51 am
Do you not know??

Its because he single handedly wins all our games.....drags liverpool by the scruff of the neck to victory etc etc

Yeah, but still I would think he'd put Scholes in. Crooks doesn't like us, but I think his love for ManU and Chelsea are bigger than his dislike of us.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #10 on: May 15, 2007, 10:35:43 am »
Quote from: felix90 on May 15, 2007, 10:25:16 am
Reina had a crap start to the season, otherwise maybe he'd consider him... Gerrard didn't have a good season IMO, baffles me why he's in.

Foster has made a lot of fuck ups this season, off course Reina or Cech should be in such a team.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #11 on: May 15, 2007, 10:37:27 am »
Quote from: Kaizer on May 15, 2007, 10:35:43 am
Foster has made a lot of fuck ups this season, off course Reina or Cech should be in such a team.

I'd put Carson or Cech in.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #12 on: May 15, 2007, 10:41:48 am »
Foster, Eboue, Shorey, Gerrard..The man's a comedian!!
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #13 on: May 15, 2007, 10:44:12 am »
that's the first time you'll see sex between 2 men live on the bbc
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #14 on: May 15, 2007, 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: felix90 on May 15, 2007, 10:37:27 am
I'd put Carson or Cech in.

Carson, the keeper who has conceded most goals in the Premier League this season?  ???
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #15 on: May 15, 2007, 10:48:53 am »
Quote from: Kaizer on May 15, 2007, 10:46:01 am
Carson, the keeper who has conceded most goals in the Premier League this season?  ???

He was voted Charlton's player of the year, he hasn't been that bad for them. With a better defence he'd concede a lot less.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #16 on: May 15, 2007, 11:23:23 am »
Quote from: felix90 on May 15, 2007, 10:48:53 am
He was voted Charlton's player of the year, he hasn't been that bad for them. With a better defence he'd concede a lot less.

Like I have said before, you should not judge a keeper from the saves he make, you should judge him from the saves he does not make.

Personally I think Carson`s positioning is a bit suspect and because of this a lot of the saves he make that looks good would be a ordinary catch for a keeper like Reina and Cech, while the saves Carson cant make because of poor positioning will be the good saves keepers like Reina and Cech makes because of their good positioning.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #17 on: May 15, 2007, 11:33:49 am »
Eboue? Fuck off?

How can Tevez possibly get into a team of the season based on two months max of good performances? Seriously FUCK OFF Gareth Crooks you absolute rotten minge.

Football journalism and punditry if a sewer and is unrecoverable from its self inflicted banal idiocy.

Football isn't THAT complicated but still there seems to be no end of fucking retards who just dont get it.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm »
 :lmao

Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:02:15 am »
Saka and Antonio and a midfielder out of position up front, ahead of Salah?

Really, Garth?

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:08:35 am »
He fucking hates Mo Salah  ;D
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:14:46 am »
Just read his trash at the bottom of the article. What an absolute c*nt of a man
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:15:58 am »
Dont know why anyone pays attention to him anymore... this is the man who once put Monreal in his 'Team of the week'... when Monreal hadn't fucking played
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:25:21 am »
 This c*nt gets paid out of our licence fee money  :butt
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:26:02 am »
Hes literally only hired to come across as the thickest man in football. Its sad in a way
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:30:16 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 08:26:02 am
Hes literally only hired to come across as the thickest man in football. Its sad in a way
Exactly that, he knows the square root of fuck all. Half of the rest of the team is wrong as well. Ramsdale, De Gea, Alisson all deserve to be in ahead of Ederson.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:34:26 am »
I remember when one of his teams had 11 outfield players. Said he wants to go with a 4-4-3 formation. What a tool.
Re: Garth Crooks' Team of the Season.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:36:18 am »
He always has it out for Salah, even when he includes him in his weekly teams he cant help having multiple digs. Hes a thick c*nt.
