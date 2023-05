Allardyce is a weird one. He played vaguely attacking football at Bolton and while most of his other teams were functional and not much else, he also had a habit of choosing clubs that were dysfunctional or broke. And at least some of the criticisms are based on how he looks and sounds.



And if course, you can compare him to Rafa in that respect. I'd almost be able to have some sympathy for him if I forgot the England farrago, the corrupt Mark Curtis connection, the illegal payments for signing players and the Richard Keys-level xenophobia.



I do find the ludicrous arrogance quite endearing though. It makes a change from the fake humility and passive aggression so many managers display.