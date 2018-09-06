« previous next »
Leeds United

Offline Scarlet`

Re: Leeds United
September 6, 2018, 08:43:41 am
He's doing quite well with them :o might see them back in the prem next year :o
Quote from: Tepid water on April 22, 2011, 12:10:17 am
If Ayre got £25m out of them he's willing to fuck all the female members of my family on Sunday's.

Vinay

Re: Leeds United
September 6, 2018, 12:04:56 pm
More importantly, he is still there after a month.
I enjoy watching his team, though I thought 'Boro were solid enough to hold them scoreless last week.
nfletcher23

Re: Leeds United
September 6, 2018, 01:15:01 pm
Some of my best mates are Leeds fans and they still aren't getting too excited over him yet, i guess it's due to the last 15 years at the club but can't deny they look really strong this season,

Just question whether his style of play is sustainable over the championship season...
Ziltoid

Re: Leeds United
September 6, 2018, 01:59:28 pm
Mate of mine thinks they way they play might be a struggle for the whole season; love to see them go up though
Fitzy.

Re: Leeds United
September 8, 2018, 07:40:56 am
Leeds were a team I really loved beating in the late 90s early 00s - they were excellent at times and I considered them hate-able rivals. I was pleased to see them relegated and suffer.

However, I kind of miss them. Think they're a club that belongs in the top flight.
Son of Spion

Re: Leeds United
September 8, 2018, 03:47:05 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  8, 2018, 07:40:56 am
Leeds were a team I really loved beating in the late 90s early 00s - they were excellent at times and I considered them hate-able rivals. I was pleased to see them relegated and suffer.

However, I kind of miss them. Think they're a club that belongs in the top flight.

They were always big rivals when I was growing up. I loved matches against them. Leeds scarves burning on the Spion Kop, We all hate Leeds and Leeds and Leeds... ringing out all around.

They also inspired the immortal line in LFC graffiti on Litherland Tannery wall back in the day - 'Get a skinhead and fuck Leeds'.  :)
Not that Gareth

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 02:26:44 pm
Apparently Qatar in talks to buy a stake in Leeds: https://www.ft.com/content/6e42c740-7f1e-11e9-b592-5fe435b57a3b

Is it not time to stop country backed ownership of clubs? This might come to nothing but if they are sniffing around leeds it wont be long before they do purchase a club here.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 06:18:18 pm
Quote from: Not that Gareth on May 26, 2019, 02:26:44 pm
Apparently Qatar in talks to buy a stake in Leeds: https://www.ft.com/content/6e42c740-7f1e-11e9-b592-5fe435b57a3b

Is it not time to stop country backed ownership of clubs? This might come to nothing but if they are sniffing around leeds it wont be long before they do purchase a club here.
Why Leeds of all teams, seems a strange choice. On a side note, that is a shocking website, £1 for 4 weeks? :wanker
elsewhere

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 06:26:22 pm
Still can't believe how the hell they choked this year after such an advantage
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:01:07 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May 26, 2019, 06:26:22 pm
Still can't believe how the hell they choked this year after such an advantage

Apparently its all a big FA conspiracy to keep them in the football league, they are the Everton of the championship 😂
Ziltoid

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:04:37 pm
Quote from: King.Keita on May 26, 2019, 06:18:18 pm
Why Leeds of all teams, seems a strange choice. On a side note, that is a shocking website, £1 for 4 weeks? :wanker

Big city with quite a bit of corporate investment at the moment , a large fanbase. Probably potential development of ground.
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:07:29 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 26, 2019, 07:04:37 pm
Big city with quite a bit of corporate investment at the moment , a large fanbase. Probably potential development of ground.

To be fair, Bell-end Road doesn't really need redevelopment, but the rest of your reasoning is sound.
They also have that 'one club city' thing that Newcastle also have.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:11:33 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on May 26, 2019, 07:07:29 pm
To be fair, Bell-end Road doesn't really need redevelopment, but the rest of your reasoning is sound.
They also have that 'one club city' thing that Newcastle also have.

Has it been done since they went down then ?
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:14:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 26, 2019, 07:11:33 pm
Has it been done since they went down then ?

No, nothing major anyway. Could probably do with updating, especially the West and South stands which are pretty old.
Probably should have made my original post a bit clearer
Ziltoid

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:23:35 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on May 26, 2019, 07:07:29 pm
To be fair, Bell-end Road doesn't really need redevelopment, but the rest of your reasoning is sound.
They also have that 'one club city' thing that Newcastle also have.

Opportunity to increase capacity like Anfield. Also even though I've not been it might need a lick of paint and a spruce up here and there.
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:47:09 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 26, 2019, 07:23:35 pm
Opportunity to increase capacity like Anfield. Also even though I've not been it might need a lick of paint and a spruce up here and there.

It has the potential for an increased capacity on two sides as its pretty much in the middle of nowhere, could definitely do with a lick of paint as you say.
When I last went about 5/6 years ago it didn't seem too bad, except for the fact that it's in Leeds and was full of Leeds fans 😬
kasperoff

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 07:57:39 pm
I live in  Leeds and Im shocked its not been taken over sooner. One club City, strong fan base, decent history/back story, buoyant city and great city centre, decent ground in the middle of an industrial estate with the ability to develop in anyway youd want.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
Red Berry

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 09:56:42 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 26, 2019, 07:04:37 pm
Big city with quite a bit of corporate investment at the moment , a large fanbase. Probably potential development of ground.

How are they sorted for FFP?  I'd say they're a bigger brand than Man City ever were, and doesn't the PL's FFP rules only kick in under certain circumstances?
I've been a good boy.

Re: Leeds United
May 26, 2019, 10:05:31 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 26, 2019, 07:04:37 pm
Big city with quite a bit of corporate investment at the moment , a large fanbase. Probably potential development of ground.
True but end of the day they're still lingering in the Championship. Thought that would have put the Qataris off, unless they're genuinely looking for a project. As for Elland Road, it could do with some major refurbishment. Drive past it most weeks and it really does look like a dump at times.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Leeds United
May 27, 2019, 12:14:36 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 26, 2019, 07:04:37 pm
Big city with quite a bit of corporate investment at the moment , a large fanbase. Probably potential development of ground.
and like with city success starved enough theyll let the other stuff go
FiSh77

Re: Leeds United
May 27, 2019, 09:25:04 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May 26, 2019, 09:56:42 pm
How are they sorted for FFP?  I'd say they're a bigger brand than Man City ever were, and doesn't the PL's FFP rules only kick in under certain circumstances?

Think the premier league FFP rules allow losses up to £105m over a 3 year period but if they're over £15m then the owners have to prove they can cover them, for the past 3 seasons there has been an allowed wage increase of £7m per year (think a new FFP period starts next season?) this season the max wage bill allowed was £81m and anything over that has to come out of transfer profit and club revenue (can't be inflated revenue either arf!) that's where they SHOULD be fucked if they were taken over and managed to get up, there's no way they'd be able to increase their commercial revenue that quick to cover something like £150m on top of the permitted wages, don't think the  premier league are arsed about financial doping though and only have the bollocks to kick shite out of clubs who have genuine financial problems

TheTeflonJohn

Re: Leeds United
May 27, 2019, 09:44:45 am
These would be horrendous with money.

I work with a load of Leeds fans, sound lads but very arrogant and cocky when it comes to Leeds Utd. All season they have been swaggering around, talking about how they are going to take the prem by storm, looking forward to twatting the reds at Elland road next season etc they have disappeared since they fell apart towards the end of the season.

They were exactly the same a couple of years ago when Gary Monk had them playing well and almost made the play offs.

Every defeat has always been about the ref, opposition players / managers and apparently there`s a conspiracy to keep them in the Championship as it would fall apart without them because they are so big and attract a lot of interest.
TheTeflonJohn

Re: Leeds United
May 27, 2019, 09:55:12 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K-gMAEvY24o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K-gMAEvY24o</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TILt78v_zRU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TILt78v_zRU</a>
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds United
May 27, 2019, 12:00:02 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on May 27, 2019, 09:44:45 am
These would be horrendous with money.

I work with a load of Leeds fans, sound lads but very arrogant and cocky when it comes to Leeds Utd. All season they have been swaggering around, talking about how they are going to take the prem by storm, looking forward to twatting the reds at Elland road next season etc they have disappeared since they fell apart towards the end of the season.

They were exactly the same a couple of years ago when Gary Monk had them playing well and almost made the play offs.

Every defeat has always been about the ref, opposition players / managers and apparently there`s a conspiracy to keep them in the Championship as it would fall apart without them because they are so big and attract a lot of interest.

I work with a Leeds fan who has been desperate to engage in 'banter' all season, funnily enough though its only been when Liverpool have drawn/lost and/or when Leeds have won. I don't engage with him though, as its not my thing, but I must admit that these last few weeks have been amusing to me watching other footy fans at work tearing chunks out of him. He has now threatened to report someone for bullying in the workplace, typical Leeds fan in that he can dish it out but not take it. He's in his 40s for fuck sake, the fella needs to grow up
sinnermichael

Re: Leeds United
May 28, 2019, 12:13:30 pm
Bielsa staying next season.
Morgana

Re: Leeds United
May 1, 2022, 11:40:43 pm
Is it just me that wants them to go down after that shockingly toothless display against City yesterday?
PeterTheRed

Re: Leeds United
May 1, 2022, 11:47:35 pm
Quote from: Morgana on May  1, 2022, 11:40:43 pm
Is it just me that wants them to go down after that shockingly toothless display against City yesterday?

Nah, they are a decent team, and they deserve to be in the Premier League much more than Everton or Burnley ...
The North Bank

Re: Leeds United
May 2, 2022, 08:01:20 am
Quote from: Morgana on May  1, 2022, 11:40:43 pm
Is it just me that wants them to go down after that shockingly toothless display against City yesterday?

Theyre a poor team , not sure why anyone thought theyd give city a game, but find the managers interview afterwards a bit odd, saying the performance was superb.
Son of Spion

Re: Leeds United
May 2, 2022, 09:43:13 am
Quote from: Morgana on May  1, 2022, 11:40:43 pm
Is it just me that wants them to go down after that shockingly toothless display against City yesterday?
Everton are far more repulsive for me, and thoroughly deserve to go down given the near £600,000,000 wasted thus far.

I didn't expect anything from Leeds against the sportswash. They've conceded nine goals in two games against an abject Man United this season, so unless all their stars aligned and the sportswash had an off day, they were always on a hiding the other day. If they'd wasted £600m to be in that state, I'd agree, but they haven't. For that money, the BS should be fighting for a CL place, not wallowing in the bottom three. They fully desert relegation. I'd much rather Leeds stayed up. I prefer Leeds anyway.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leeds United
May 2, 2022, 09:52:59 am
I genuinely can easily see all of Leeds, Burnley and Everton finishing on 39 points and these have the worst GD.
Geezer08

Re: Leeds United
May 2, 2022, 10:07:52 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2022, 11:47:35 pm
Nah, they are a decent team, and they deserve to be in the Premier League much more than Everton or Burnley ...

Agree - quite like the team and progressive approach the have. The appointment of Jesse March is much more forward thinking than going with the new Tony Pulis (Frank Lampard)
beardsleyismessimk1

Re: Leeds United
Today at 02:57:09 pm
Saw these at the hotel today. Sion Park hilton in Isleworth.  They looked worried.

Hopefully they go down and we can take raphinia off their hands.

I've been a good boy.

Re: Leeds United
Today at 04:50:59 pm
I hope they stay up, as shit as they are. Burnley can get in the bin.
PeterTheRed

Re: Leeds United
Today at 06:29:02 pm
Glad that they stayed up, and the Burnley turd got flushed ...
elsewhere

Re: Leeds United
Today at 06:29:51 pm
Glad they somehow stayed, i really didn't see Burnley fucking up today.
lobsterboy

Re: Leeds United
Today at 06:34:01 pm
Will we be glad they stayed up if Qatar buy them as is rumoured?
PeterTheRed

Re: Leeds United
Today at 07:07:39 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:34:01 pm
Will we be glad they stayed up if Qatar buy them as is rumoured?

Well, it would be better if Qatar buys them, instead of Everton ...
