These would be horrendous with money.
I work with a load of Leeds fans, sound lads but very arrogant and cocky when it comes to Leeds Utd. All season they have been swaggering around, talking about how they are going to take the prem by storm, looking forward to twatting the reds at Elland road next season etc they have disappeared since they fell apart towards the end of the season.
They were exactly the same a couple of years ago when Gary Monk had them playing well and almost made the play offs.
Every defeat has always been about the ref, opposition players / managers and apparently there`s a conspiracy to keep them in the Championship as it would fall apart without them because they are so big and attract a lot of interest.