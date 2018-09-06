How are they sorted for FFP? I'd say they're a bigger brand than Man City ever were, and doesn't the PL's FFP rules only kick in under certain circumstances?



Think the premier league FFP rules allow losses up to £105m over a 3 year period but if they're over £15m then the owners have to prove they can cover them, for the past 3 seasons there has been an allowed wage increase of £7m per year (think a new FFP period starts next season?) this season the max wage bill allowed was £81m and anything over that has to come out of transfer profit and club revenue (can't be inflated revenue either arf!) that's where they SHOULD be fucked if they were taken over and managed to get up, there's no way they'd be able to increase their commercial revenue that quick to cover something like £150m on top of the permitted wages, don't think the premier league are arsed about financial doping though and only have the bollocks to kick shite out of clubs who have genuine financial problems