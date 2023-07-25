here you go mate



Title

Was Genghis Khan Really As Barbaric As We Think?



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/shOB2sUtEXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/shOB2sUtEXA</a>



Synopsis

"The Mongol Conquests marked one of the most pivotal periods in medieval history, with one man at the center. Emperor Genghis Khan famously united the Mongol tribes and led them on a path of bloodthirsty conquest that spanned a century. He is known as a monster who massacred millions. The true legacy of Genghis Khan is much more complex. His strategic prowess, psychological warfare, and unique battlefield tactics enabled the Mongols to conquest much of 13th-century Asia with ease. The Mongol Empire's vast expansion was fueled by Genghis Khan's brilliant leadership. "



i've always had an interest in the man and i found this docu interesting in not just focusing on what we typically see portrayed but shows nuance to his character, which is mainly done by not looking at him per se but how this is reflected in his armies and expectations laid on those armies. I'm not saying he was someone to aspire to but the typical view of him sells him short in just being a brutal killing machine - the element of terrifying brutality in his armies is certainly true but there is nuance...



Sitting Bull is more the kind of historical figure i have a certain admiration for but Genghis Khan merits an understanding at least that he wasn't a genocidal maniac in the mould of Mao, Hitler and Stalin, who i naturally despise.