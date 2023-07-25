« previous next »
Author Topic: Awesome documentaries thread

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 25, 2023, 10:43:24 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 25, 2023, 10:24:41 am
Watched the first 3 episodes of "11 Minutes" last night.   4-part doc chronicling the Las Vegas massacre in 2017.

Interviews with survivors, Police, SWAT, and EMS.

Extremely shocking as you would imagine.  Some brave members of Joe Public were out in force that day.

Showed you bodycam footage of when the SWAT team breached the shooter's room in Mandalay Bay.  Literally dozens of semi-automatic rifles scattered all over.  Gun laws in the USA are a massive topic but simply the notion of how anyone outside of the military could get hold of an arsenal of weapons such as the one he had, is purely mind-boggling.

Will watch the final episode tonight when I assume it will analyze the aftermath.

Good documentary.  Jason Aldean is in the news as we type for a controversial song which has divided the Country music community and got praise from Trump and the right wing gobshites.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 25, 2023, 11:53:56 am
Chris Packham's 'Earth' on BBC is pretty good.

(Rise of the Continents, on a year or so ago I think but still available on iPlayer I believe, was very good, on a similar theme)
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 26, 2023, 08:26:49 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 25, 2023, 10:43:24 am
Good documentary.  Jason Aldean is in the news as we type for a controversial song which has divided the Country music community and got praise from Trump and the right wing gobshites.

I watched this all last night, was a really good documentary - and shocking in equal parts.  And even after all that had happened, most of the talking heads still in favour of gun ownership, absolutely bonkers.

Thoughts the fireman and the meat head cop were strange characters.

58 dead and 868 wounded in 12 bursts of firing. 
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 31, 2023, 02:00:39 am
Asking here, as I'm sure someone can direct me as it kind of falls under the same media umbrella, but is there a thread to discuss or direct people to niche YouTube channels that represent a subject you would ordinarily have no interest in?

If there is, then please introduce me to it.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
July 31, 2023, 06:34:03 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 31, 2023, 02:00:39 am
Asking here, as I'm sure someone can direct me as it kind of falls under the same media umbrella, but is there a thread to discuss or direct people to niche YouTube channels that represent a subject you would ordinarily have no interest in?

If there is, then please introduce me to it.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=142292.msg18880852#msg18880852
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 18, 2023, 09:28:54 pm
The Barkley Marathons. A documentary about an insane race in Tennessee that most years, no-one even finishes. 40 people compete each year (selected from 100s by the guy who organises it). It's been going since 1986 and fewer than 20 people have finished the race in that entire time. Really enjoyed the documentary.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 21, 2023, 03:26:33 pm
Watched Navalny at the weekend. Absolute must see. Just incredible the situations they were able to capture on camera. The ending was pretty upsetting though.

Quote from: Rhi on August 18, 2023, 09:28:54 pm
The Barkley Marathons. A documentary about an insane race in Tennessee that most years, no-one even finishes. 40 people compete each year (selected from 100s by the guy who organises it). It's been going since 1986 and fewer than 20 people have finished the race in that entire time. Really enjoyed the documentary.

I need a bit of running inspiration so I'll give that one a go!
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 21, 2023, 04:13:18 pm
Quote from: damomad on August 21, 2023, 03:26:33 pm

I need a bit of running inspiration so I'll give that one a go!

You won't when you've watched it, it's fucking ridiculous
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
August 29, 2023, 09:15:41 am
Murder Trial - The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae

2-parter now on BBC.  Really good.  Watched both back-to-back last night.

A look into the heart of the long-awaited murder trial related to one of Scotlands most notorious unsolved mysteries - the sudden, unexpected disappearance of Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew, and the Scottish criminal justice systems 46-year quest for justice. Nearly half a century on, William MacDowell, a senior member of staff at Renees husbands construction firm, stands accused of killing the young mother and son, disposing of their bodies, and concealing these crimes for decades.

Loads of archive footage and interviews from back in 1976 mixed with extensive courtroom footage from the actual trial in 2022.

Really sad story but interesting nonetheless. Wouldnt surprise me if there's a drama or movie out soon.

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 13, 2023, 09:58:12 am
Last night I finally got around to watching the SkyArts MusicBox doc; Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, And Rage: The Story of Woodstock ''99

Very similar to the Netflix 3-parter Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, which I watched last year.

Both are equally as shocking and they use much of the same footage, but I think the SkyArts one edged it for content and interviews with band members/concertgoers.

Either of these docs is well worth a watch.

All I can say is, what an absolute shit-show it was. Literally!

 
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 21, 2023, 09:53:18 pm
Trying to find BBC video diary about two Scouse wrestlers.

Also one about an Iraqi interpreter who was a massive Liverpool fan.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 22, 2023, 11:18:36 am
Quote from: only6times on September 21, 2023, 09:53:18 pm
Trying to find BBC video diary about two Scouse wrestlers.

Also one about an Iraqi interpreter who was a massive Liverpool fan.

This one for the wrestling?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg</a>
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 22, 2023, 03:12:09 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 22, 2023, 11:18:36 am
This one for the wrestling?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_7IQWzAQKvg</a>
That's The one, Ian "The Doc" Dean was a mate from Garston. Sadly passed away in America a few years back.

Thanks.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
September 22, 2023, 03:33:38 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 23, 2023, 08:55:23 pm
Hearing good things about "The Deepest Breath" on Netflix.

This gave me very high anxiety! Brilliant watch - but wow!
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
October 16, 2023, 05:46:20 pm
Really enjoyed the Beckham documentary by Fischer Stevens, was very well made.

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
October 18, 2023, 12:29:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 16, 2023, 05:46:20 pm
Really enjoyed the Beckham documentary by Fischer Stevens, was very well made.



I'm half way through that now, agreed, its really enjoyable. Got to admit, Glen Hoddle comes across as a right twat.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
October 18, 2023, 12:53:42 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 18, 2023, 12:29:07 pm
I'm half way through that now, agreed, its really enjoyable. Got to admit, Glen Hoddle comes across as a right twat.
I wouldn't have to watch this to come to the conclusion that Glen Hoddle always was and always will be a massive twat.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
October 18, 2023, 04:10:41 pm
Quote from: only6times on September 21, 2023, 09:53:18 pm
Trying to find BBC video diary about two Scouse wrestlers.

Also one about an Iraqi interpreter who was a massive Liverpool fan.

Was it made about 30 years ago and he was praising Kevin Keegan?
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
October 18, 2023, 06:58:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2023, 12:53:42 pm
I wouldn't have to watch this to come to the conclusion that Glen Hoddle always was and always will be a massive twat.

Wonder if he'll be reincarnated as a twat.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
November 2, 2023, 07:36:31 pm
Recently watched A bunch of amateurs on a friends recommendation.

Superb documentary about Britains oldest amateur film making club.

Its funny, poignant, sad, interesting, and a fantastic watch. Cant recommend it enough.

Also rewatched Street Art Boy about the life of Keith Haring.

Utterly brilliant story of a pop art icon. Fantastic.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
November 3, 2023, 04:15:37 am
does this pass as a documentary? i think so

anyway, just watched a two-parter on the making of Alien (1979) on youtube, it's old but i hadn't seen that particular one and probably the best i've seen, was pretty awesome if you have a love for the movie

also a superb docu on the rise of the mongol empire, fascinating stuff with lots of details that are contrary to common perception

oh and The Phenomenon (2020) on UFOs - it's not woo-woo, lots of content from high ranking officials etc, it's definitely the best i've seen in that it doesn't resort at all to side many find off putting (tales of abductions etc) but sticks totally to the official reports of phenomenon that couldn't be explained at the time and to this day. Whatever you believe in this arena, it's an intriguing watch.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
November 3, 2023, 12:28:40 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on November  3, 2023, 04:15:37 am


also a superb docu on the rise of the mongol empire, fascinating stuff with lots of details that are contrary to common perception



Sounds very interesting, title?
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
November 4, 2023, 05:03:28 pm
here you go mate

Title
Was Genghis Khan Really As Barbaric As We Think?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/shOB2sUtEXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/shOB2sUtEXA</a>

Synopsis
"The Mongol Conquests marked one of the most pivotal periods in medieval history, with one man at the center. Emperor Genghis Khan famously united the Mongol tribes and led them on a path of bloodthirsty conquest that spanned a century. He is known as a monster who massacred millions. The true legacy of Genghis Khan is much more complex. His strategic prowess, psychological warfare, and unique battlefield tactics enabled the Mongols to conquest much of 13th-century Asia with ease. The Mongol Empire's vast expansion was fueled by Genghis Khan's brilliant leadership. "

i've always had an interest in the man and i found this docu interesting in not just focusing on what we typically see portrayed but shows nuance to his character, which is mainly done by not looking at him per se but how this is reflected in his armies and expectations laid on those armies. I'm not saying he was someone to aspire to but the typical view of him sells him short in just being a brutal killing machine - the element of terrifying brutality in his armies is certainly true but there is nuance...

Sitting Bull is more the kind of historical figure i have a certain admiration for but Genghis Khan merits an understanding at least that he wasn't a genocidal maniac in the mould of Mao, Hitler and Stalin, who i naturally despise.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
November 4, 2023, 07:57:52 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on November  4, 2023, 05:03:28 pm
here you go mate

Title
Was Genghis Khan Really As Barbaric As We Think?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/shOB2sUtEXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/shOB2sUtEXA</a>

Synopsis
"The Mongol Conquests marked one of the most pivotal periods in medieval history, with one man at the center. Emperor Genghis Khan famously united the Mongol tribes and led them on a path of bloodthirsty conquest that spanned a century. He is known as a monster who massacred millions. The true legacy of Genghis Khan is much more complex. His strategic prowess, psychological warfare, and unique battlefield tactics enabled the Mongols to conquest much of 13th-century Asia with ease. The Mongol Empire's vast expansion was fueled by Genghis Khan's brilliant leadership. "

i've always had an interest in the man and i found this docu interesting in not just focusing on what we typically see portrayed but shows nuance to his character, which is mainly done by not looking at him per se but how this is reflected in his armies and expectations laid on those armies. I'm not saying he was someone to aspire to but the typical view of him sells him short in just being a brutal killing machine - the element of terrifying brutality in his armies is certainly true but there is nuance...

Sitting Bull is more the kind of historical figure i have a certain admiration for but Genghis Khan merits an understanding at least that he wasn't a genocidal maniac in the mould of Mao, Hitler and Stalin, who i naturally despise.

Outstanding, looking forward to this...
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
November 4, 2023, 10:23:18 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 25, 2023, 10:24:41 am
Watched the first 3 episodes of "11 Minutes" last night.   4-part doc chronicling the Las Vegas massacre in 2017.

Interviews with survivors, Police, SWAT, and EMS.

Extremely shocking as you would imagine.  Some brave members of Joe Public were out in force that day.

Showed you bodycam footage of when the SWAT team breached the shooter's room in Mandalay Bay.  Literally dozens of semi-automatic rifles scattered all over.  Gun laws in the USA are a massive topic but simply the notion of how anyone outside of the military could get hold of an arsenal of weapons such as the one he had, is purely mind-boggling.

Will watch the final episode tonight when I assume it will analyze the aftermath.

i live in an area some consider rough, i dont but i'd conceed it's a poorer area

a number of years ago a news item pops up and it's the biggest haul of weapons ever seized in my country, in a dude's house that's a 15 minute walk from me. It could rightly be described as an arsenal of considerable size tho i can't recall the actual numbers (i recall pictures and it's just guns guns guns, iirc there was even a rocket launcher in there)

i live in somerset

in the uk

and you're right, how anyone outside of the military could get hold of an arsenal of weapons such as the one he had, is purely mind-boggling.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
December 17, 2023, 03:33:23 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EFvQbWRxajc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EFvQbWRxajc</a>

Better than "the killer", imo.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
December 18, 2023, 08:25:35 am
Part of a fantastic series of docos called 'The Turning Point' by Trevor Noah.

Shouting Down Midnight

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G6ZXnI7VKbU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G6ZXnI7VKbU</a>

Should be available on MSNBC
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
December 22, 2023, 08:19:47 am
Stasi FC on Sky.

Documents the East German states involvement in sport focussing on football. Turns out Dynamo Berlin were the works team of the Stasi whose main rivals, Dynamo Dresden, were advised to let Berlin become the top East German team.

Weirdly, bearing in mind the repression in E Germany, football was the great release valve and the State wary of intervening too much in the fans singing unpatriotic songs - and the crowd look and dress exactly the same as we did in the same era.

One thing about our history is that its no surprise we played and beat both teams. ;D
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Yesterday at 07:10:32 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 28, 2022, 12:06:58 pm
Watched the new 2-part BBC documentary on Glasgow's infamous "Ice Cream Wars".

Shocking stuff.  Monumental fuck up by the 80's police yet again, but i cant help thinking they may have had the right blokes but just went about proving it in totally the wrong way.

Christ, some parts of Glasgow looked absolutely brutal to live in back then.  If Thatcher had got her way and took Liverpool into a manged decline then I am sure Glasgow wouldn't have been far behind in her sights.

Watching it on the iplayer, 1st episode is a tough watch, but you can see why some thought ice cream vans were perfect for selling illicit goods & stuff, but yeah, it's one thing knowing who did the crime, it's getting the proof that's the issue.

Yeah, Glasgow looked quite brutal back then, i can't believe town planners decided building these new housing schemes but didn't have any amenities such as shops, pubs ecc built to go with them too, in Liverpool terms, it's areas the likes of Netherley, Speke being built with just houses, no shops & stuff.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:10:32 pm
Watching it on the iplayer, 1st episode is a tough watch, but you can see why some thought ice cream vans were perfect for selling illicit goods & stuff, but yeah, it's one thing knowing who did the crime, it's getting the proof that's the issue.

Yeah, Glasgow looked quite brutal back then, i can't believe town planners decided building these new housing schemes but didn't have any amenities such as shops, pubs ecc built to go with them too, in Liverpool terms, it's areas the likes of Netherley, Speke being built with just houses, no shops & stuff.

If its the same series I watched a year ago the cops were swearing blind that the ice cream vans were drug running but they either never searched the vans or they never found any drugs if they did.

All seemed to based on hearsay and gossip.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
If its the same series I watched a year ago the cops were swearing blind that the ice cream vans were drug running but they either never searched the vans or they never found any drugs if they did.

All seemed to based on hearsay and gossip.

It's a 2 parter.

One of the comments on the ice cream van drivers selling drugs on their rounds was, why didn't police stop any vans, as a search of the vans would have found any drugs stashed inside them

I found i changed my mind on the convictions after watching part 2, it's noticeable another case were a conviction relying mostly on a confession when the suspect was in the back of a police car was later overturned on appeal, the same leading police officer was involved in that case too, & the 4 police statements with the exactly the same words too.

Yeah, the evidence, & trial was based on hearsay and gossip,.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
Today at 02:13:43 am
More travelogue than dockumentary but i did enjoy Ricky & Ralf's Very Northern Road Trip, all the episodes are on the bbc iplayer
