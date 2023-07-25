does this pass as a documentary? i think so



anyway, just watched a two-parter on the making of Alien (1979) on youtube, it's old but i hadn't seen that particular one and probably the best i've seen, was pretty awesome if you have a love for the movie



also a superb docu on the rise of the mongol empire, fascinating stuff with lots of details that are contrary to common perception



oh and The Phenomenon (2020) on UFOs - it's not woo-woo, lots of content from high ranking officials etc, it's definitely the best i've seen in that it doesn't resort at all to side many find off putting (tales of abductions etc) but sticks totally to the official reports of phenomenon that couldn't be explained at the time and to this day. Whatever you believe in this arena, it's an intriguing watch.