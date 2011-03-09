just finished watching the ken burns documentary muhammed ali - coming in at around 6 hours minus adverts - on the freeview channel pbs america



no need to tell you lot how great he was - certainly the greatest - but if it wasn't for his deep belief in his muslim faith he could have held more titles and therefore could have had an even greater boxing legacy (would that be possible?)



i know we have to separate the man from the art but i was disappointed that contrary to his commitment to his faith on a political ethical and racial stage, his commitment to the faithfulness of marriage and relationships wasn't as big as concern as he was a serial womaniser with many affairs, children to other women and even seeing 2 or 3 women at a time - that's shameful



how can you hold such a pious office yet behave sexually and immorally basically like an infidel to his faith



the documentary shows how beautiful and majestic boxing can be - yet also how brutal and violent it is in its purest form



of course it also goes into detail about his faith, his philosophy and his wit and intelligence



yes, he was a showman (influenced by a wrestler) and craved publicity but he was also a figurehead of both the black community and the muslim faith - though his allegiance to the nation of islam is problematic and possibly misplaced



cracking documentary and i'm watching the movie 'ali' (with will smith) next but i'm starting to think it may not live up to the actual real life of 'the greatest'

