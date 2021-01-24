« previous next »
Author Topic: Awesome documentaries thread

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1800 on: January 24, 2021, 01:33:32 pm »
Don't know anything about NFL still but Last Chance U was enjoyable.
Offline just redk84 will do

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1801 on: January 26, 2021, 11:49:11 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 20, 2021, 03:46:58 pm
I'll look out for that one

Have you watched The Keepers on Netflix?

Netflix's latest docuseries tackles the unsolved murder of Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore. After disappearing on Nov. 7, 1969, Cesnik's body was found nearly two months later -- but to this day, the killer remains unnamed.

This is the hardest one I've watched in this genre...really disturbed me
Intro music is beautiful tho
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1802 on: January 29, 2021, 05:57:57 pm »
The Act of Killing. Documentary about Indonesian paramilitaries who talk about their actions during the military dictatorship. It's incredible the thrill they get when they re-enact their genocidal crimes.

One of the most insane fucking things I've ever seen.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1803 on: January 29, 2021, 07:32:07 pm »
Winter on Fire. Netflix.

About the Ukraine uprising. Absolutely superb and harrowing.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1804 on: January 30, 2021, 09:40:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 29, 2021, 05:57:57 pm
The Act of Killing. Documentary about Indonesian paramilitaries who talk about their actions during the military dictatorship. It's incredible the thrill they get when they re-enact their genocidal crimes.

One of the most insane fucking things I've ever seen.

Amazing what the West thought of those massacres at the time (from Wiki)

Quote
Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt commented in The New York Times, "With 500,000 to 1 million Communist sympathizers knocked off, I think it is safe to assume a reorientation has taken place."

Quote
The right-wing oilman H. L. Hunt proclaimed Indonesia the sole bright spot for the United States in the Cold War and called the ouster of Sukarno the "greatest victory for freedom since the last decisive battle of World War II."

Quote
Time described the suppression of the PKI as "The West's best news for years in Asia," and praised Suharto's regime as "scrupulously constitutional."

Quote
In recalling the attitudes of US government officials regarding the killings, State Department intelligence officer Howard Federspiel said that "no one cared, as long as they were Communists, that they were being butchered."

unbelievable

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1805 on: January 30, 2021, 11:19:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 29, 2021, 05:57:57 pm
The Act of Killing. Documentary about Indonesian paramilitaries who talk about their actions during the military dictatorship. It's incredible the thrill they get when they re-enact their genocidal crimes.

One of the most insane fucking things I've ever seen.

Mentioned this here a while back. Incredible documentary and so interesting seeing the different long term effects on the perpetrators.
Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1806 on: January 31, 2021, 02:02:04 pm »
"The End of the Storm" now available on Sky. ;D
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1807 on: February 1, 2021, 03:27:02 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January 31, 2021, 02:02:04 pm
"The End of the Storm" now available on Sky. ;D

Watched it after the game yesterday.  Pissed the wife right off although she does like Jurgen.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1808 on: February 2, 2021, 02:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on February  1, 2021, 03:27:02 pm
Watched it after the game yesterday.  Pissed the wife right off although she does like Jurgen.

Very enjoyable doc. :D
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1809 on: February 2, 2021, 02:20:30 pm »
The Man Who Fell Out of The Sky.

Channel 4 on Catch Up.

Incredible story.

Big Liverpool link too.

Offline Zeb

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1810 on: February 7, 2021, 09:29:01 am »
Wholesome documentary series covering indie computer game developers Supergiant Games over a couple of years as they make a game called Hades. Last episode was just released a couple of days back.

First episode here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzyE9hi912c
Offline RF

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1811 on: February 7, 2021, 12:47:12 pm »
End of the Storm on sky documentaries is superb.
Offline stara

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1812 on: February 11, 2021, 05:11:05 pm »
Adam Curtis / BBC - Cant Get You Out of My Head: An Emotional History of the Modern World

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thd5bBUNEw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thd5bBUNEw8</a>

Quote
The six hour-and-bit long documentaries set out to tell no more and no less than how we got from there to here. We being largely the west, both under our own political, industrial and sociocultural steam and as influenced and inextricably linked to China and Russia, there being roughly the mid-20th century and here being the polarised, tech-crunched, fragile, teetering edifice we call now.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1813 on: February 11, 2021, 09:53:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 24, 2021, 01:33:32 pm
Don't know anything about NFL still but Last Chance U was enjoyable.

First few series of Last Chance U are brilliant. Really focuses on 'the other players', the ones who are immature and really need to get their shit together. The immaturity of some of those kids is staggering. I can't remember how many series there are, but its also interesting what happens to the coaches at the end of the series. Also the staggeringly small and shit nature of the town that produces the winning team is unreal.
Offline Mag Hull

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1814 on: February 12, 2021, 02:55:35 pm »
Quote from: stara on February 11, 2021, 05:11:05 pm
Adam Curtis / BBC - Cant Get You Out of My Head: An Emotional History of the Modern World

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/thd5bBUNEw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/thd5bBUNEw8</a>

Up to Episode 5 - wow just wow - essential viewing whether you believe in Adam Curtiss thesis or not. Essentially an expanded version of Hypernormalisation, but none the worse for it - the connections he makes are mind blowing
Offline Jshooters

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1815 on: February 15, 2021, 08:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Mag Hull on February 12, 2021, 02:55:35 pm
Up to Episode 5 - wow just wow - essential viewing whether you believe in Adam Curtiss thesis or not. Essentially an expanded version of Hypernormalisation, but none the worse for it - the connections he makes are mind blowing

Yeah Im about to start episode 4 and couldnt recommend it highly enough.  Such an interesting look at why/how the world is what it is right now
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1816 on: February 18, 2021, 08:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Mag Hull on February 12, 2021, 02:55:35 pm
Up to Episode 5 - wow just wow - essential viewing whether you believe in Adam Curtiss thesis or not. Essentially an expanded version of Hypernormalisation, but none the worse for it - the connections he makes are mind blowing

I'm 45 minutes into Episode 1 and have to say "Wow".

Wow, I haven't a clue what's going on! It's way over my head. As always I like the way he puts music over archive film and, in small doses, his own soothing voice is quite sonic too. I just don't know why he ruins it all by articulating words.  The strange juxtaposition of old film is enough to produce the effect he wants surely. At one point in the episode he references an obscure book that was written by an obscure person in a language that no-one understands. I'm thinking was the book real, or is it a clever auto-critique of the film? 
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1817 on: February 18, 2021, 10:26:35 pm »
Recently finished A Moon of Nickel and Ice. About the city Norilsk, way the fuck up in arctic nowhere Russia. A city that wouldn't been there if it weren't for minerals. Foundations built on prisoners and people forcefully moved there.

I really like those docs about 'normal people'. See how their lives turn out in really weird places. They're just like you and me - trying to cobble a life together. Ultimately I think they [the docs] can serve a purpose to build down walls and boundaries. "Hey, they're just like me.."
Offline Red Berry

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1818 on: February 19, 2021, 02:23:42 pm »
Stumbled across this little snipped by Simon Whistler.  Fascinating article.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5m7X-1V9nOs&amp;t=10s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5m7X-1V9nOs&amp;t=10s</a>
Offline quirkovski

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1819 on: February 24, 2021, 07:38:58 pm »
Watched The Dawn Wall and then Free Solo yesterday evening.

Superb viewing.
Offline keano7

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1820 on: February 24, 2021, 08:53:10 pm »
The Pele documentary on Netflix is quite good. A good insight into his life from a child to world superstar up to 1970 World Cup.
Offline Stevie-A

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1821 on: February 25, 2021, 09:13:43 am »
Quote from: quirkovski on February 24, 2021, 07:38:58 pm
Watched The Dawn Wall and then Free Solo yesterday evening.

Superb viewing.

If you are interested in the history of Yosemite climbing then try 'Valley Uprising'. Features Caldwell and Honnold though the intro from the 50's to 70's is awesome.
Offline quirkovski

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1822 on: February 26, 2021, 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Stevie-A on February 25, 2021, 09:13:43 am
If you are interested in the history of Yosemite climbing then try 'Valley Uprising'. Features Caldwell and Honnold though the intro from the 50's to 70's is awesome.

Thanks, that was also a great watch.
Online Roopy

Re: Awesome documentaries thread
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 02:26:18 am »
Came across this docuseries - Deep Space.

https://www.gaia.com/series/deep-space

Anyone know where I can watch this without having to sign up to Gaia?
