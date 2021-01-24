Recently finished A Moon of Nickel and Ice. About the city Norilsk, way the fuck up in arctic nowhere Russia. A city that wouldn't been there if it weren't for minerals. Foundations built on prisoners and people forcefully moved there.
I really like those docs about 'normal people'. See how their lives turn out in really weird places. They're just like you and me - trying to cobble a life together. Ultimately I think they [the docs] can serve a purpose to build down walls and boundaries. "Hey, they're just like me.."