I hope some of you good Heads went to Mick's show at LIMF yesterday, it was amazing.



The best version of Comedy you could ever hear, absolutely spellbinding - I'd go as far to say it was one of the best live performances of any song I've ever seen, and I've seen a fair few gigs. Majestic.



Fair play to him, there've been some dark days and some false starts but nobody who saw that could deny he's turned it around in fine style and is right now as good as he's ever been, if not better.