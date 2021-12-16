I'm talking the last 20-30yrs,waste of money imo but it's not our money so who are we to judge.



Wasn't the coke price drop because of the rise of the Albanians gangs in the UK taking control of the Coke trade, they decided the best way to get a foothold was selling it a lot cheaper and better quality.



Such relationship-building has left Liverpool as the only part of England not routinely selling Albanian-sourced cocaine. Not only has the Merseyside port its own direct access to South America, Saggers says that its turf is jealously guarded by the citys own criminal gangs.

I mean obviously hard drugs have been massive since the 90´s. But I would say coke is bigger then its ever beenAs for use - I agree to an extent. Although since having a South American fiance, my eyes have been more open to the damage that it does at source, and it sits more uncomfortably. Again though, that is the fault of prohibition as much as anything.I think it´s basically what´s happened all over Europe. Higher end criminals have stopped competing and started actively collaborating to bring in bigger-then-ever shipments from South America. At the customer end, demand is higher then ever, as is the supply. Which has led to prices not only dropping as lower-level dealers try to undercut each other, but also purity increasing as it is going through less middemen.As for the Albanian Mafia - apparently the one place in the whole of the UK they have been unable to break into is Liverpool, because the gangs here have their own direct connections and shipments from the Americas, whereas everyone else depends on Albanian controlled routes through Rotterdam and Antwerp.