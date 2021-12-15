I've seen loads of this at festivals and wondered how the hell they afford it. Anything worth having is £100 a gram. I then found out a lot of them are actually snorting ketamine.



That's not exactly a new phenomenon is it.



Not nowadays. Coke is cheaper and purer then ever. In fact the Port of Liverpool is one of the few in Europe that ships directly from South American Cartels. Less middlemen = purer drugs. Long gone are the days of it being the rich mans drug. Literally everyone is snorting it now. Which makes the Tories whole "combatting Middle Class drug users" bollocks even more laughable.Ketamine is a whole different thing, and also been popular (especially amongst students and festival goers) for about 10-12 years now.Generally speaking though, and I have realised this more since moving abroad, is that the UK has a real attraction to drugs (i.e. basically anything that will get people off their heads) far and away above anywhere else I have been. Prohibition has done absolutely nothing whatsoever to affect this scenario. Perhaps it has even made it worse.I would say the extent and accessibility of it is, if we are talking about the last 5-8 years. It´s crazy how prevalent and accepted it is now, even amongst people who traditionally would balk at the idea of doing illegal drugs.