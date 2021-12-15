« previous next »
Author Topic: War on Drugs  (Read 83280 times)

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on December 15, 2021, 10:24:52 pm
Used to smoke a lot of weed, from too young an age. But for the last 8 years or so I have only ever smoked it on the very odd occasion (basically when I am already drunk and out with other people). Smoking it any other time basically just makes me socially anxious and paranoid. Most of the people I knew who grew up smoking it religiously have stopped it completely for similar reasons, or at least massively cut down

I am fully on board with the legalisation of cannabis. But I remember growing up smoking it, and I would argue until the cows came home that there is no, or very few, negative side-effects as to why it should not be legalised. I realise now that is just not the case. For all those who did end up giving up smoking or falling into a more moderate smoking pattern, I know other people who have basically wasted their lives sitting around smoking away, and become recluses with very little going for them. Of course that is not just down to smoking weed - these are probably people that way inclined anyway, but the weed definitely hasn´t helped.

But I also know people for whom excessive cannabis consumption has definitely helped trigger some serious underlying mental conditions.

As for me, I have experienced noticiable memory loss in recent years. I do wander how all my years of adolescent smoking might have effected that? And who knows in what other ways my developing brain may have been affected?

Now I would argue one of the strongest reasons for legalising it, aside from all the reasons that apply to all other drugs (regulation to make safer, taking money away from criminals, the difficulty of arguing for prohibition on a moral level when alcohol remains one of the worst drugs...), is to make it harder for adolescents to get a hold of. I remember growing up it was always easier buying a bag of weed, then finding someone with an ID to get served for alcohol (which also involved walking to the shops - whereas ordering weed involved sitting on your arse!).

Almost as if dealers are not known for being scrupulous and will see to anyone!

I tend to agree with legalisation of weed as it is low risk in terms of how it generally affects people but that there should be limits on how much one can purchase and so on.

It would potentially also take away some of the "cool factor" that surrounds it and hopefully lead to fewer people abusing it in the way that have been noted.
so many young ones coked out their heads everywhere . and not shy snorting it  . in pub toilets
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 11:45:51 am
so many young ones coked out their heads everywhere . and not shy snorting it  . in pub toilets

I've seen loads of this at festivals and wondered how the hell they afford it. Anything worth having is £100 a gram. I then found out a lot of them are actually snorting ketamine.
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 11:45:51 am
so many young ones coked out their heads everywhere . and not shy snorting it  . in pub toilets


That's not exactly a new phenomenon is it.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:18:22 pm
I've seen loads of this at festivals and wondered how the hell they afford it. Anything worth having is £100 a gram. I then found out a lot of them are actually snorting ketamine.

Not nowadays. Coke is cheaper and purer then ever. In fact the Port of Liverpool is one of the few in Europe that ships directly from South American Cartels. Less middlemen = purer drugs. Long gone are the days of it being the rich mans drug. Literally everyone is snorting it now. Which makes the Tories whole "combatting Middle Class drug users" bollocks even more laughable.

Ketamine is a whole different thing, and also been popular (especially amongst students and festival goers) for about 10-12 years now.

Generally speaking though, and I have realised this more since moving abroad, is that the UK has a real attraction to drugs (i.e. basically anything that will get people off their heads) far and away above anywhere else I have been. Prohibition has done absolutely nothing whatsoever to affect this scenario. Perhaps it has even made it worse.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:31:40 pm
That's not exactly a new phenomenon is it.

I would say the extent and accessibility of it is, if we are talking about the last 5-8 years. It´s crazy how prevalent and accepted it is now, even amongst people who traditionally would balk at the idea of doing illegal drugs.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:22:23 pm


I would say the extent and accessibility of it is, if we are talking about the last 5-8 years. It´s crazy how prevalent and accepted it is now, even amongst people who traditionally would balk at the idea of doing illegal drugs.

I'm talking the last 20-30yrs,waste of money imo but it's not our money so who are we to judge.
Wasn't the coke price drop because of the rise of the Albanians gangs in the UK taking control of the Coke trade, they decided the best way to get a foothold was selling it a lot cheaper and better quality.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:31:40 pm

That's not exactly a new phenomenon is it.

15-20 years ago coke was certainly prevalent, it was everywhere in pubs/bars/clubs/house parties and the like. Early 90s it was pills.

I'd say a difference now is you'll get lads at the match openly doing coke and other social settings like that. Part of it is lads do it so they can last the day out (away trip for example) as you can consume more alcohol.

By all accounts it's cheaper these days. Previously if lads were taking coke on a day/night out it'd likely be at the expense of hammering the ale as they couldn't afford to do both. Now they take coke so they can drink all day.



Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:24:24 pm
I'm talking the last 20-30yrs,waste of money imo but it's not our money so who are we to judge.

I mean obviously hard drugs have been massive since the 90´s. But I would say coke is bigger then its ever been

As for use - I agree to an extent. Although since having a South American fiance, my eyes have been more open to the damage that it does at source, and it sits more uncomfortably. Again though, that is the fault of prohibition as much as anything.


Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:28:04 pm
Wasn't the coke price drop because of the rise of the Albanians gangs in the UK taking control of the Coke trade, they decided the best way to get a foothold was selling it a lot cheaper and better quality.

I think it´s basically what´s happened all over Europe. Higher end criminals have stopped competing and started actively collaborating to bring in bigger-then-ever shipments from South America. At the customer end, demand is higher then ever, as is the supply. Which has led to prices not only dropping as lower-level dealers try to undercut each other, but also purity increasing as it is going through less middemen.

As for the Albanian Mafia - apparently the one place in the whole of the UK they have been unable to break into is Liverpool, because the gangs here have their own direct connections and shipments from the Americas, whereas everyone else depends on Albanian controlled routes through Rotterdam and Antwerp.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/13/kings-of-cocaine-albanian-mafia-uk-drugs-crime

Quote
Such relationship-building has left Liverpool as the only part of England not routinely selling Albanian-sourced cocaine. Not only has the Merseyside port its own direct access to South America, Saggers says that its turf is jealously guarded by the citys own criminal gangs.
