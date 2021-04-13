Decriminalisation is IMO not ideal.



It still leaves supply in the hands of (higher up the chain) organised crime. It still doesn't attract a tax/duty so all the profits are made by criminals, who then obviously don't pay income tax on the profits they make.



Also, whilst I appreciate the 'baby steps' tactic, the real harm in the drugs trade is through harder drugs. I know the study by ACPO was a few years ago now, but that concluded that two-thirds of theft-crime is committed to fund a drug addiction.



Treatment/rehabilitation for drug addiction is chronically underfunded.



Prohibition does not work. It doesn't stop people using the prohibited substance (whatever the intoxicant). It creates a massive income source for organised crime. It leads people to commit crime to fund their addiction. It leads to the state missing out of £billions in taxes. The variations in strength/purity and questionable manufacturing processes causes the deaths of users.



All it does is pander to the moralising idiocy of an albeit depressingly large section of the population.



By legalising and regulating the entire drug market, selling recreational drugs through licenced premises with a duty attached, and using the duties raised to fund an addiction register (supply of drugs to registered addicts on prescription) and proper programme of rehab/treatment, you address all of the tangible negatives of the drug trade that I have listed.



There would be inevitable outrage from the moralising section of the population - but most of these would rage as they slurp their 4th G&T or open a second bottle of Shiraz, without any notion of irony.



