Author Topic: War on Drugs  (Read 82613 times)

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #760 on: April 13, 2021, 03:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on April 13, 2021, 11:50:22 am
New York recently legalised weed, and now New Mexico has.

https://www.vox.com/2021/4/12/22360467/new-mexico-marijuana-legalization-law-michelle-lujan-grisham

And Virginia. 40% of the population in legal states now   :D. Come on Joe, make it federal.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #761 on: April 14, 2021, 11:52:10 am »
Sadiq Khan with a divisive decision -

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/05/mayor-of-london-sadiq-khan-cannabis-legalisation-drugs-commission

He wants - should he get re-elected - to examine the benefits of decriminalising cannabis in the Capital. A surprising 2/3 of Londoners apparently support legalisation.

Should this prove positive visa decriminalisation, it could be a stepping stone to future legalisation across the UK.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #762 on: April 14, 2021, 12:18:41 pm »
We be burning, might as well legalise it.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #763 on: April 14, 2021, 12:31:48 pm »
Decriminalisation is IMO not ideal.

It still leaves supply in the hands of (higher up the chain) organised crime. It still doesn't attract a tax/duty so all the profits are made by criminals, who then obviously don't pay income tax on the profits they make.

Also, whilst I appreciate the 'baby steps' tactic, the real harm in the drugs trade is through harder drugs. I know the study by ACPO was a few years ago now, but that concluded that two-thirds of theft-crime is committed to fund a drug addiction.

Treatment/rehabilitation for drug addiction is chronically underfunded.

Prohibition does not work. It doesn't stop people using the prohibited substance (whatever the intoxicant). It creates a massive income source for organised crime. It leads people to commit crime to fund their addiction. It leads to the state missing out of £billions in taxes. The variations in strength/purity and questionable manufacturing processes causes the deaths of users.

All it does is pander to the moralising idiocy of an albeit depressingly large section of the population.

By legalising and regulating the entire drug market, selling recreational drugs through licenced premises with a duty attached, and using the duties raised to fund an addiction register (supply of drugs to registered addicts on prescription) and proper programme of rehab/treatment, you address all of the tangible negatives of the drug trade that I have listed.

There would be inevitable outrage from the moralising section of the population - but most of these would rage as they slurp their 4th G&T or open a second bottle of Shiraz, without any notion of irony.

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #764 on: April 14, 2021, 12:39:19 pm »
Is it not the case these days that the vast majority of weed in the UK is from small, basically home grown operations? I'm not sure it is a massive income for organised crime anymore.

Still I do agree that decriminalisation is not as good as legalisation.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #765 on: April 14, 2021, 12:48:50 pm »
The ideal approach is arguably legalisation of stuff like cannabis - allowing coffee shops and dispensaries that pay tax and business rates etc and not decriminalising things like heroin, but using the additional income from the cannabis trade to make more robust healthcare and social care processes around those caught up in it. Countries that treat addiction as a mental illness seem to be getting good results in terms of massively reducing drug-related recidivism.

Ultimately decriminalising something like heroin potentially just increases/sustains the amount of crime that goes on directly and residually from it anyway - but with less interference from policing which will then cause a cascade of other issues.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #766 on: April 14, 2021, 01:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 14, 2021, 12:48:50 pm
The ideal approach is arguably legalisation of stuff like cannabis - allowing coffee shops and dispensaries that pay tax and business rates etc and not decriminalising things like heroin, but using the additional income from the cannabis trade to make more robust healthcare and social care processes around those caught up in it. Countries that treat addiction as a mental illness seem to be getting good results in terms of massively reducing drug-related recidivism.

Ultimately decriminalising something like heroin potentially just increases/sustains the amount of crime that goes on directly and residually from it anyway - but with less interference from policing which will then cause a cascade of other issues.


Not just decriminalise it, but supply it for free to registered addicts on prescription.

Legalise and regulate sales of cannabis, coke, 'e', lsd, shrooms, etc.

It's up to people to what they put into their bodies. And people are going to take this stuff anyway. It's not like the state is 'winning the war on drugs'.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #767 on: April 14, 2021, 01:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 14, 2021, 12:39:19 pm
Is it not the case these days that the vast majority of weed in the UK is from small, basically home grown operations? I'm not sure it is a massive income for organised crime anymore.


Home-grown isn't anything like that prevalent. Less is imported now, but the vast majority of green grown in this country is still done by operations with links to organised crime.

Cannabis was never the most profitable recreational drug anyway, though. Coke is - and still controlled by organised crime.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #768 on: April 14, 2021, 01:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 14, 2021, 12:31:48 pm
Decriminalisation is IMO not ideal.

It still leaves supply in the hands of (higher up the chain) organised crime. It still doesn't attract a tax/duty so all the profits are made by criminals, who then obviously don't pay income tax on the profits they make.

Also, whilst I appreciate the 'baby steps' tactic, the real harm in the drugs trade is through harder drugs. I know the study by ACPO was a few years ago now, but that concluded that two-thirds of theft-crime is committed to fund a drug addiction.

Treatment/rehabilitation for drug addiction is chronically underfunded.

Prohibition does not work. It doesn't stop people using the prohibited substance (whatever the intoxicant). It creates a massive income source for organised crime. It leads people to commit crime to fund their addiction. It leads to the state missing out of £billions in taxes. The variations in strength/purity and questionable manufacturing processes causes the deaths of users.

All it does is pander to the moralising idiocy of an albeit depressingly large section of the population.

By legalising and regulating the entire drug market, selling recreational drugs through licenced premises with a duty attached, and using the duties raised to fund an addiction register (supply of drugs to registered addicts on prescription) and proper programme of rehab/treatment, you address all of the tangible negatives of the drug trade that I have listed.

There would be inevitable outrage from the moralising section of the population - but most of these would rage as they slurp their 4th G&T or open a second bottle of Shiraz, without any notion of irony.



The same Moralising section of the population, who are incidentally hoovering up most of South America up their nostril.

Joking aside, that entire section is why I believe all drugs need decriminalising, sold and then taxable. A percentage of all taxes paid from such drugs are then given to governments where the drug trade has caused untold misery in the past.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #769 on: April 14, 2021, 01:22:34 pm »
My dad always advocated controlling the manufacture and selling of all drugs so it could be taxed and that was back in the 70s when drug abuse wasn't that prevalent. 

As a teenager at the time I was surprised as he would quite happily have still chopped the hands off thieves 🙄
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #770 on: September 10, 2021, 02:40:35 pm »
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #771 on: September 10, 2021, 05:52:14 pm »
What's the point of legalising cannabis but enforcing prohibition on all the others?

Its not pot that dealers are killing each other over and is making millions for organised crime. Pot still damages the brain though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #772 on: September 10, 2021, 06:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2021, 05:52:14 pm
What's the point of legalising cannabis but enforcing prohibition on all the others?

Its not pot that dealers are killing each other over and is making millions for organised crime. Pot still damages the brain though.

Cannabis is huge, its the second largest market of illegal drugs in the UK behind opiates, they estimate cocaine is the third largest. Dealers make more in dealing cannabis than they would selling cocaine due to the fact that there is three to four times as many people using cannabis than there is the likes of cocaine.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #773 on: September 10, 2021, 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 10, 2021, 06:02:11 pm
Cannabis is huge, its the second largest market of illegal drugs in the UK behind opiates, they estimate cocaine is the third largest. Dealers make more in dealing cannabis than they would selling cocaine due to the fact that there is three to four times as many people using cannabis than there is the likes of cocaine.

True, it's still a money maker, and legalising it would take it out the hands of organised crime. But it's the Cocaine trade that always causes so much violence on top of that (as well as heroin).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #774 on: September 10, 2021, 08:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2021, 07:05:28 pm
True, it's still a money maker, and legalising it would take it out the hands of organised crime. But it's the Cocaine trade that always causes so much violence on top of that (as well as heroin).

Outside of the UK ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #775 on: September 14, 2021, 05:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2021, 07:05:28 pm
True, it's still a money maker, and legalising it would take it out the hands of organised crime. But it's the Cocaine trade that always causes so much violence on top of that (as well as heroin).

There's plenty of violence around the cannabis trade. If it's black market goods, in the hands of organized crime, with huge sums of cash moving around, and nobody involved can go to the police, then the substance is irrelevant.
Anyway reduction of violence isn't the only reason to change a law, is it?
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #776 on: December 6, 2021, 09:26:20 am »
Can't believe how backwards this is.

Quote
Middle-class drug users could lose UK passports under Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons plans
Campaigners say government going backwards by targeting lifestyle users of class A drugs with tough criminal sanctions

Middle-class drug users are to be targeted as part of a 10-year strategy to be announced by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons government with a heavy focus on war-on-drugs-era punishment.

So-called lifestyle users of class A drugs face losing their passports or driving licences under proposals designed to target wealthy professionals who the government will argue are driving exploitative practices with their demand.

Police officers will be handed powers to go through drug dealers phones and contact their clients with warnings about drug use in a bid to spook them into changing their behaviour.

The governments 10-year drugs strategy will be published on Monday with a heavy focus on targeting users and suppliers, including gangs behind the so-called county lines phenomenon, which often sees young, vulnerable people turned into cross-country mules.

But drug reform campaigners have criticised the UK government for going backwards by embracing a criminal sanction-led approach while other countries and federal states are adopting more progressive approaches, such as legalisation of cannabis in Canada.

Some of the measures to be presented in the drugs strategy include:

>Contacting clients based on drug dealers seized phones with a range of messages to discourage their drug use and direct them to getting support.
>A commitment to dismantling more than 2,000 county lines and making thousands more arrests.
>Investing up to £145m in the county lines programme, targeting the road and rail networks and protecting those exploited and supporting them to rebuild their lives.
>Expanding drug testing on arrest  supporting police forces to test more individuals.
>Developing out-of-court disposal projects to ensure those who misuse drugs face tougher consequences.
>The largest ever single increase in investment in treatment and recovery, which is understood to be made available to 50 local authorities.

The announcement comes as drug poisoning deaths are at a record high, having increased by almost 80% since 2012.

Niamh Eastwood, executive director of thinktank Release, said: While increased funding for drug treatment is welcomed, the focus on more punitive sentences for people who supply drugs is a continuation of a tired tough-on-drugs narrative, one that we have had in the UK for decades.

This failed policy will do little to address the high rates of drug-related deaths, which over the last decade have increased year on year, with some of the highest rates in Europe.

While New York announces the opening of drug consumption rooms, Germany moves to legalise cannabis, as many US states and Canada have already done, and over 30 countries have ended criminal sanctions for possession of drugs  Britain is going backwards, embracing a Nixon-style war on drugs approach.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said: Too often the government makes grand promises, but then fails to deliver or does the opposite. Drug use is up, serious violence is up, antisocial behaviour is up. More and more offenders are getting away with their crimes as overall prosecutions have plummeted. Any action from the government must be substantial enough to undo the damage they have caused.

The government said it will publish a white paper in due course which will look at new measures to reduce demand and deter people from illegal drug use through more meaningful consequences.

We need to look at new ways of penalising them. Things that will actually interfere with their lives, the prime minister told the Sun on Sunday. So we will look at taking away their passports and driving licences.

He added: What I want to see is a world in which we have penalties for lifestyle drug users that will seriously interfere with their enjoyment of their own lifestyles.

The civil penalties will be modelled on sanctions already used against parents who fail to pay child maintenance and banning orders for football hooligans, the Sun said.

The government announced in July it would establish a new unit to help end illegal drug-related illness and deaths, as the second part of Dame Carol Blacks independent review of drugs was released.

The first phase of the review, which was published in February, estimated there were 300,000 opiate or crack cocaine users in England, and about 1 million people had used cocaine in the past year.

Blacks review estimated that the illicit drug market in the UK was worth £9.4bn a year, but cost society more than double that figure in terms of health, crime and societal impacts.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/06/middle-class-drug-users-could-lose-uk-passports-under-boris-johnsons-plans
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #777 on: December 6, 2021, 09:32:27 am »
Just make drugs legal ffs.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #778 on: December 6, 2021, 09:59:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2021, 09:26:20 am
Can't believe how backwards this is.

Panders to their base.

Fits in with the fascist mantra too.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #779 on: December 6, 2021, 10:00:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2021, 09:26:20 am
Can't believe how backwards this is.

Or hypocritical

Parliament drug use claims to be raised with police this week

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-59539589
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #780 on: December 6, 2021, 11:09:08 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  6, 2021, 09:59:30 am
Panders to their base.

Fits in with the fascist mantra too.


Spot on. The narrative of targeting 'middle class professionals' will have the 'flagshagging, working class Bozo fanclub' creaming themselves.
 

Of course, it's all a pile of crap. As an actual expert on the matter explains in the same article:


Quote
Niamh Eastwood, executive director of thinktank Release, said: While increased funding for drug treatment is welcomed, the focus on more punitive sentences for people who supply drugs is a continuation of a tired tough-on-drugs narrative, one that we have had in the UK for decades.

This failed policy will do little to address the high rates of drug-related deaths, which over the last decade have increased year on year, with some of the highest rates in Europe.

While New York announces the opening of drug consumption rooms, Germany moves to legalise cannabis, as many US states and Canada have already done, and over 30 countries have ended criminal sanctions for possession of drugs  Britain is going backwards, embracing a Nixon-style war on drugs approach.


But then, this corrupt government's thinking is that 'we've all had quite enough of experts'. Just pander to their 'base' to whip-up right-wing populism.


As AnyMuller says, just legalise them all (and sell them out of licenced stores, loaded with tax, which can be then used to fund proper rehab programmes)
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #781 on: December 6, 2021, 12:44:50 pm »
Wouldn't it be more beneficial to target big drug lords/dealers instead of middle class users  ::) ??? :o ::)

Or the best solution of all is to legalise all drugs through licensed professional stores/people
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #782 on: December 6, 2021, 04:55:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  6, 2021, 09:32:27 am
Just make drugs legal ffs.

How would organised crime and gangsters make their millions?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #783 on: December 6, 2021, 04:57:08 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on December  6, 2021, 12:44:50 pm
Wouldn't it be more beneficial to target big drug lords/dealers instead of middle class users  ::) ??? :o ::)

That makes no difference either. All the time, money and effort put into taking down a drug lord/dealer and there's someone else to take their place before he's been sentenced.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #784 on: December 6, 2021, 05:17:43 pm »

Can I have your recipe?    ;)
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #785 on: December 9, 2021, 01:46:16 pm »
NZ grandfathering tobacco out at age 14.

Streets ahead of the world.
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #786 on: December 9, 2021, 01:55:35 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December  9, 2021, 01:46:16 pm
NZ grandfathering tobacco out at age 14.

Streets ahead of the world.

And maybe creating a new black market
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #787 on: December 9, 2021, 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  9, 2021, 01:55:35 pm
And maybe creating a new black market

Possibly, but at least they're trying to do something about it.  I think more and more of teenagers seem to vape now, as oppose to smoking cigarettes anyway.  I would imagine vaping works out a lot cheaper than cigarettes, plus you don't get the horrible smell and stained fingers with vapes, so it would be much more appealing than taking up cigarettes for the younger generation.
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #788 on: December 9, 2021, 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  6, 2021, 09:26:20 am
Can't believe how backwards this is.

Who gets to determine the class of the cokhead?
Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #789 on: December 9, 2021, 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  9, 2021, 06:00:45 pm
Who gets to determine the class of the cokhead?

I don't like to brag, but .........

Mine's 1st class.  :wanker ;D
Yul never wore cologne.

Re: War on Drugs
« Reply #790 on: Today at 06:41:48 pm »
Malta has became the first European country to allow limited cultivation and possession of cannabis for personal use

https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/14/malta-set-to-be-first-eu-country-to-legalise-cannabis-for-personal-use

i mean it's one way of removing the illegal dealing, i don't know why countries are not following what some states in America have done, The U.S. cannabis industry is worth $61 billion!!!!
