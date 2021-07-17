« previous next »
Author Topic: Anyone here play the Guitar?  (Read 102827 times)

ToneLa

  The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #880 on: July 17, 2021, 01:22:32 pm
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #881 on: August 13, 2021, 01:15:45 pm
Ziltoid

  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #882 on: August 13, 2021, 02:23:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aMjmjXHJoPg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aMjmjXHJoPg</a>

I've watched this recently given I've seen the bloke 3 times in concert but this went under my radar.  There is a tutorial about "hand health for the guitarist" for those who play the damn thing

On Dec 29, 2020, Steve had corrective surgery on his right shoulder. He believes that sitting while playing the guitar and hunching his shoulder for close to 50 years may have compromised the tendons, and then doing chest flies (work out exercise) and overextending did it in. He had two tendons that were torn all the way through, and a bicep tendon torn from the bone and shredded. Then he found Dr. Thomas Knapp, (Santa Monica) perhaps the leading cuff surgeon in the USA. Dr. Knapp fixed Steve up really nice and set him up in a sling that Dr. Knapp created called The Knappsack. Steve wore his Knappsack for 4 weeks, and it can be seen being worn in this video.

Months before the shoulder surgery, Steve developed trigger finger in his left thumb. This is a condition that is a form of carpal tunnel. His thumb eventually froze, and he was in need of corrective surgery. In January 2021, Steve underwent this surgery that was performed by Dr. David Kulber (Beverly Hills) for which Steve says, After all of the research I did, I believe he is considered the top hand surgeon out there.

Both surgeries were successful and Steve was on the mend. But during the recuperation process, while wearing his Knappsack and not able to use his right hand, he felt compelled to write and record this track and name it Knappsack. Because of Steves legato hammering style, performing with one hand was not so alien of an idea to him and when he set out to write and record this track, it flowed beautifully.

"This piece of music was written in a stream of consciousness type approach. The idea hit me and I knew I could do it. The guitar part was written/recorded and filmed first to a click track. I built the melody and chord structures and jotted them down, then I did perhaps 4-5 takes. When this was finished, I had the guitar part and a click. I then set out to decorate the track with all of the other instruments, and I really enjoyed doing this. Hearing a song come to life like this is my favorite aspect of being a musician.

For the most part, perhaps 80-90% of the song, I did not seem to need anything to dampen the strings, but there were a few riffs where I did. I placed a small but dense piece of cloth under the strings at the nut and this helped with some of the unwanted vibration. When editing the final take, the majority of the audio is in sync with the video, but there are some lines that came from alternate takes.

Jumping into something with blind faith will always result in the peak of inspiration when the faith is strong enough. You just have to not make any excuses in your head and all your inspirations will be met beautifully."
« Last Edit: August 13, 2021, 02:26:18 pm by Ziltoid »
Ziltoid

  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #883 on: August 13, 2021, 02:24:32 pm
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #884 on: August 13, 2021, 02:44:41 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on August 13, 2021, 02:24:32 pm
Terry's excellent video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IfJw62IH8Zk</a>
Ta mate. Ages since I embedded anything from youtube.  :thumbup
liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 06:00:31 pm


been playing and writing lately - mostly pop indie alt-folk alt-country (think i made some of them up) - and would just like to add to anyone thinking about learning to play the guitar (either electric or acoustic) think of your guitar as a friend not like some sort of chore that you have to do to attain some degree of skill

trust me - a good relationship with your 'mate' will help you to get further along the road

a put a dent in my guitar (nothing but a mere flesh wound) but i nearly cried - first thing i said was 'sorry about that mate'

yeh i am a bit odd but let he who isn't cast the first stone

Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:00:31 pm

been playing and writing lately - mostly pop indie alt-folk alt-country (think i made some of them up) - and would just like to add to anyone thinking about learning to play the guitar (either electric or acoustic) think of your guitar as a friend not like some sort of chore that you have to do to attain some degree of skill

trust me - a good relationship with your 'mate' will help you to get further along the road




Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.
tonysleft

Re: Anyone here play the Guitar?
Reply #887 on: Today at 12:34:10 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm
Good advice there, mate.

I have never had a single guitar lesson in all of the 50 years of playing. Do I regret that? No, because I wouldn't have the style of play that I have had for most of that 50 years.
Not saying anyone now starting out shouldn't have lessons, but I have no regrets.
Do you have a basic self taught music theory knowledge from videos etc? I've never had lessons but the likes of Justin Sandercoe basically taught me guitar anyway
