Author Topic: Whisky Drinkers  (Read 127601 times)

Offline bradders1011

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1040 on: January 12, 2019, 08:55:12 pm »
Came across this Strathisla 12yo on offer on Amazon so decided to give it a go:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00B7MNB2O/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00__o00_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Must admit, it's not a distillery I'd heard of, but I believe it's the base of Chivas, which I like. I'm always up for trying something new scotch-wise.

Anyway: I'm looking to expand my horizons beyond the supermarket brands in bourbon and to understand more about brandy. Any recommendations for a beginner?

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1041 on: January 20, 2019, 12:40:41 am »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on January 12, 2019, 03:38:05 am
Big fan of that one, they do a cask strength 12 that is also quality.

If you have never had it, find Green Spot or Yellow Spot. Also great iriah drams.

Bought some Green Spot over Christmas. Would recommend for a nice bright Irish whiskey. Reminds me a bit of Suntory Toki.

Also bought Bruichladdich's Islay Barley 2009. Love their unpeated (and peated) stuff. Nice salty, "sea wash" smell on the nose.
Offline hixxstar

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1042 on: February 26, 2019, 01:59:37 pm »
Online MrGrumpy

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1043 on: February 26, 2019, 02:17:59 pm »
Online stara

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1044 on: October 5, 2019, 03:37:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/theglenlivet/status/1179447297807147009

Bob: No kidding. I can think of no situation where I would say, "boy am I glad we have these seaweed pods of scotch."
Charlie: Space?
Bob: Ok, fine.

 ;D
Offline kavah

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1045 on: October 7, 2019, 08:11:05 am »
^ ha ha - gee whiz :D
Offline planet-terror

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1046 on: October 25, 2019, 08:13:11 pm »
I like a drop of Haig Club.
Plus the bonus of a nicely coloured bottle when empty.

On offer £22 litre. Tesco.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1047 on: October 25, 2019, 08:46:48 pm »
Just been to Talisker distillery on Skye. I got a tot of bog standard whiskey at the bar. The nerdy barmaid (a bit of a boffin type, reading a book while serving) said, "Try two or three sips to get your mouth used to the flavour and then I'll amaze you". (This isn't what she said, it's just an artistic device to shorten the story.)

Anyway she then picks up a pipette tube thingy from a small jug of water and adds three minuscule drops of water into my remaining whisky and swirls it around. "Now try it", she says. I can honestly not describe the transformation that had taken place. I actually didn't much care for it initially but it became a quite beautiful drink after that insignificant addition. I was totally flabbergasted, and I don't flabbergast easily. She just said, "It's not magic  it's just chemistry - it will work with any whiskey. You see people with massive jugs of water tipping half of it into their glass but they are just diluting it. You don't need to do that.

Probably you whiskey buffs know all this already but it was certainly news to me. I will be trying the same trick with some cheapo stuff later. Apparently you can buy fancy pipette/eye-dropper thingies for said purpose.

Apologies if you lot already know this stuff.
Offline planet-terror

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1048 on: October 25, 2019, 10:07:52 pm »
Pipette.  Beaker.
Are you sure it wasn't lsd
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1049 on: October 25, 2019, 10:25:06 pm »
Quote from: planet-terror on October 25, 2019, 10:07:52 pm
Pipette.  Beaker.
Are you sure it wasn't lsd
It was a natural high, man.
Offline planet-terror

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1050 on: October 25, 2019, 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 25, 2019, 10:25:06 pm
It was a natural high, man.
[emoji16][emoji16]
Offline Pheeny

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1051 on: October 26, 2019, 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 25, 2019, 08:46:48 pm
Just been to Talisker distillery on Skye.
Been there myself one of my favourite tours.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1052 on: October 27, 2019, 01:21:45 am »
Just got into the Whiskeys in the last year - bought some Balvenie as a gift to an old boss and at the same time thought to myself "I really ought to give it a go".

Started with an Aberlour (nice), then Dalwhinnie Winters Gold (bloody gorgeous and current favourite), Glenfiddich 12, Tallisker Storm (yak, have to say peaty is not for me) and then a neighbour bought me a bottle of Monkey Shoulder as a gift for flipping me the bird when he thought I was just someone using our street as a "rat-run"   :D :D. Pleasantly surprised by that one as I had been under the impression that Single Malts were the only ones worth buying - it's delicious.  Helps that the local Asda often drops the price to £22 a bottle!!

Have to recommend Asda by the way as I'm often able to get all the above named for around £26 a litre - bargain prices.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1053 on: October 27, 2019, 11:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 25, 2019, 08:46:48 pm
Snip


Did my first whisky tasting in Edinburgh a couple of months ago and was similarly dismissive of a drop from a pipette making a difference but it absolutely does. Really makes you aware of how fragile the taste of a good whisky is. I've just got in an Aberfeldy 12yo and it's very tasty neat, but a drop of water or ice absolutely kills it.

RE: the Haig Club shout above - that's a nice blended you can pick up for good value in supermarkets. Regularly pick it up.

Gentleman Jack is on offer again in Tesco at the moment for £25, another very nice, value bottle when it's that price.
Offline Jagdip

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1054 on: November 11, 2019, 01:47:21 pm »
Someone recently introduced me to the Queen Margot 8 year blended whiskey from Lidl, found it quite smooth!

https://www.lidl.co.uk/en/p/product-recommendation/queen-margot-8yo-blend-scotch-whisky/p15795
Offline Elmo!

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1055 on: November 11, 2019, 02:02:25 pm »
It's Whisky FFS, not Whiskey (in the context of the particular drinks being discussed).  :no ;D
Offline Jagdip

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1056 on: November 11, 2019, 02:20:31 pm »
A bit of an overreaction 

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1057 on: February 10, 2020, 09:57:46 am »
Looking for a bit of guidance here.

My dads got an old bottle of Jameson Marconi - 100 Years of Radio still in the box that I'd like to sell for him. It's from 1999 and is in a commemorative bottle with box.

I've seen some for sale for an average of 500. Does anybody know if there's a marketplace I could sell it through?

Sláinte
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1058 on: February 10, 2020, 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on October 27, 2019, 01:21:45 am
....Monkey Shoulder....

Got bought a bottle for Xmas. I'm only a part-time whisky drinker and certainly no expert, but I find this to be absolutely gorgeous. So smooth.

I was inspired to read up on it and, as you say, it's a 'blended malt'. Apparently these are becoming a big thing; the idea is that by using malts from different distilleries, the makers can shape the taste better. I'm a convert.

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1059 on: February 10, 2020, 11:02:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 10, 2020, 09:57:46 am
Looking for a bit of guidance here.

My dads got an old bottle of Jameson Marconi - 100 Years of Radio still in the box that I'd like to sell for him. It's from 1999 and is in a commemorative bottle with box.

I've seen some for sale for an average of 500. Does anybody know if there's a marketplace I could sell it through?

Sláinte

I found a boxed bottle of Rosebank 1983 (bottled 1995) Single Lowland Malt in our cupboard recently.  It was given to my dad by a now deceased relative

Its from the Gordon & MacPhail 'Connoisseur's choice' range.

Anyhow,  I got in touch with whiskyauctioneer.com and they valued it at around £300 and I think their commission is quite low when it sells.  Worth dropping them an email and get a feel for the valuation.  They aren't pushy or anything and never mithered me after.

Decided I'm keeping the bottle for a few years and see what happens with the price.

Probably end up coming in pissed one night and drinking it with some flat Tesco lemonade :)

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1060 on: February 10, 2020, 11:05:04 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 10, 2020, 11:02:38 am
I found a boxed bottle of Rosebank 1983 (bottled 1995) Single Lowland Malt in our cupboard recently.  It was given to my dad by a now deceased relative

Its from the Gordon & MacPhail 'Connoisseur's choice' range.

Anyhow,  I got in touch with whiskyauctioneer.com and they valued it at around £300 and I think their commission is quite low when it sells.  Worth dropping them an email and get a feel for the valuation.  They aren't pushy or anything and never mithered me after.

Decided I'm keeping the bottle for a few years and see what happens with the price.

Probably end up coming in pissed one night and drinking it with some flat Tesco lemonade :)

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com

That's magic. Thanks.
Offline Claire.

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1061 on: February 11, 2020, 10:09:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 10, 2020, 11:05:04 am
That's magic. Thanks.

can get a quote here as well https://www.thewhiskyexchange.com/wanted

I think they're the ones that have high street shops


Just seen you're in Aus and the fact they have shops is fairly irrelevant
Offline nuts100

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1062 on: February 12, 2020, 12:45:20 am »
Not really a scotch drinker, find it harsh

However, this from Ireland is just sublime



Offline bradders1011

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1063 on: February 13, 2020, 12:55:10 am »
Got a book of "101 Whiskies To Try Before You Die" for Christmas and decided to pick a couple of affordable ones at random. One was Suntory Toki, which is lovely in its signature highball mix but a bit flat alone.

The other was this, really nice, vanilla smooth Irish whiskey to taste but with a long burn. It's a decent price on Amazon.

Offline Raul!

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1064 on: February 18, 2020, 12:02:37 pm »
I came across a Swedish malt called Mackmyra late last year, lovely. They make a delicious winter version, which has overtones of mulled wine flavours. Not something that I thought I would have liked but turned out to be amazing.

https://mackmyra.com/vinterglod/

Offline bradders1011

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1065 on: December 31, 2020, 09:32:08 pm »
Not had any yet, just preparing for Sturgeon closing the border.

Plus Filey is a beautiful part of the world.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1066 on: January 10, 2021, 11:55:22 pm »
Just giving a 10 year old Jura a nice road test. Really lovely. Not the wildest whisky out there but perfect for a Sunday night fuck it session (Im off work tomorrow :))
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1067 on: April 5, 2023, 06:32:22 pm »
I'm not a Whiskey drinker but i ran into the owner of this place after the City defeat on Saturday. So if ya in the Cambridge/Somerville area,it's a nice spot.https://ansibin.net/

They serve a fine Pint as well.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1068 on: April 5, 2023, 06:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 10, 2021, 11:55:22 pm
Just giving a 10 year old Jura a nice road test. Really lovely. Not the wildest whisky out there but perfect for a Sunday night fuck it session (Im off work tomorrow :))
Tried Jura once. Never again.
Online MrGrumpy

Re: Whisky Drinkers
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 08:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Raul! on February 18, 2020, 12:02:37 pm
I came across a Swedish malt called Mackmyra late last year, lovely. They make a delicious winter version, which has overtones of mulled wine flavours. Not something that I thought I would have liked but turned out to be amazing.

https://mackmyra.com/vinterglod/



I tried Mackmyra Intelligens at a friends house today. Its a seriously good dram with just a tiny hint of smoke at the end.

https://www.masterofmalt.com/whiskies/mackmyra-svensk-whisky/mackmyra-intelligens-ai02-whisky/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIpOro9bWZggMV2eTtCh0u3goNEAAYASAAEgKj6_D_BwE

At home, I am working my way though the Ardbeg 10.
