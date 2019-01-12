Just been to Talisker distillery on Skye. I got a tot of bog standard whiskey at the bar. The nerdy barmaid (a bit of a boffin type, reading a book while serving) said, "Try two or three sips to get your mouth used to the flavour and then I'll amaze you". (This isn't what she said, it's just an artistic device to shorten the story.)



Anyway she then picks up a pipette tube thingy from a small jug of water and adds three minuscule drops of water into my remaining whisky and swirls it around. "Now try it", she says. I can honestly not describe the transformation that had taken place. I actually didn't much care for it initially but it became a quite beautiful drink after that insignificant addition. I was totally flabbergasted, and I don't flabbergast easily. She just said, "It's not magic it's just chemistry - it will work with any whiskey. You see people with massive jugs of water tipping half of it into their glass but they are just diluting it. You don't need to do that.



Probably you whiskey buffs know all this already but it was certainly news to me. I will be trying the same trick with some cheapo stuff later. Apparently you can buy fancy pipette/eye-dropper thingies for said purpose.



Apologies if you lot already know this stuff.