.

.

Momo Sissoko

Some articles on Momo Sissoko...

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohamed_Sissoko LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/players/player/profile/1130 Liverpool Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Momo_Sissoko Momo Sissoko info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/mohamed-sissoko/profil/spieler/6119 Official social media pages: https://twitter.com/sissokomomo ' - 10 minute highlights:-' - 12 minute highlights; everyone remembers Gerrard's goal - but Momo got us through it that day:-' - thematch vs Chelsea; a 70 second video of Momo running the midfield and introducing himself to Ballack...' - 7 minute highlights:-' - 7 minute highlights; another immense game from Momo:-':-' - song from Athens in 2007 (for the Champions League Final vs Milan); post-match:-' song:-:-' - from 2007; a 5 minute video:-If anyone knows of a link to the '' video, please post it up here, or let me know - thanks' - a 75 second video:-You'll never get past Sissoko! - comparison with Alonso: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1979 Interview with Momo Sissoko by Shakir Ahmed: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1912 Rock-solid Malian may prove to be Rafa's superman: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1201 Eye for danger (pre-2006 FA Cup Final): www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1113 Sissoko the constant at the centre of rotation: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1278 How Sissoko became Everton's missing link: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1002 Sissoko: “I rejected Barcelona’s offer - I was happy at Liverpool”: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/mohamed-sissoko-exclusive-i-rejected-barcelonas-offer-i-was-happy-at-liverpool Liverpool allay Sissoko fears (re his eye injury): www.skysports.com/football/news/2368247/liverpool-allay-sissoko-fears Momo Sissoko interview: ‘My career could have been even better if not for eye injury’: https://thekopite.org/2020/04/24/momo-sissoko-eye-injury-liverpool-benfica Sissoko: ‘I was never quite the same after hurting my eye’: https://theathletic.com/1811970/2020/05/18/momo-sissoko-liverpool-eye-benitez-gerrard-mother-house Liverpool 'refused to accept Sissoko diagnosis': www.irishexaminer.com/sport/soccer/arid-30250300.html Liverpool After Momo: Sissoko Bound for Juventus: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/6133-liverpool-after-momo-sissoko-bound-for-juventus Momo recalls incredible speech Steven Gerrard would give before derbies: https://punditarena.com/football/darraghmurphy/mohamed-sissoko-liverpool-steven-gerrard-speech Momo Sissoko on Alonso, Gerrard & why Rafa was a 'second dad' at Liverpool: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/momo-sissoko-xabi-alonso-steven-16814446 'We're on the Lebanon-Syria border tackling child poverty and helping to give refugee children their childhood back. Alongside ex-footballer Momo Sissoko and The FA, we're distributing kits and running training sessions.' - https://twitter.com/SyriaRelief/status/1479483939941232640 (with 1 minute video; January 2022)Momo Sissoko announces retirement from football: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/382714-momo-sissoko-announces-retirement-from-football 'Thanks for everything' - Momo Sissoko's message to LFC supporters: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/382724-momo-sissoko-message-to-lfc-fans Momo Sissoko on LFC fans' support, singing 'best midfield' song: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/363947-momo-sissoko-interview-liverpool-support-makes-me-emotional Sissoko's reaction to fans praising him was heartwarming: www.givemesport.com/1825319-liverpool-mohamed-sissokos-reaction-to-fans-praising-him-was-heartwarming Momo getting emotional after hearing Liverpool fans eulogising about his time at Anfield: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1217032389282627584 (75 second video)