New York... have you been?

Re: New York... have you been?
August 25, 2023, 08:04:33 am
Were going the first week of December this year.

I want to do a match of some sort - my preference was NFL but none of the Giants, Jets or Bills are playing at home that weekend. Id love to have seen the Yankees but its off season at that time so I guess its Basketball or Hockey.

Were having to fly from Manchester to Heathrow, then on to JFK. Got the flights at a reasonable price though, around £600.
Re: New York... have you been?
August 26, 2023, 04:49:33 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 24, 2023, 09:04:23 am
When are you going?

We got tickets to see the Knicks at MSG in 2021, bought them a month before the game on SeatGeek and $85 for 2 - that included all the fees too. Think the tickets themselves were $27 each.

That seems really reasonable.

I find sport tickets here ridiculous. Charlotte is a new team in the MLS. Nose bleed tickets are $46 each, tickets near the half way line are up to $350.

The same same half way line tickets for the NFL are about $2,000 each. It's insane.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 17, 2023, 08:22:04 pm
The rest of the family didn't want to take any chances, so that's me bought tickets for Rangers v Red Wings on 7th November, reservations for Carmines on the 8th and I think I'll not be feeling well on the 9th and might have to stay in my room in the afternoon. I'll have to see what is on the TV that day I think.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 17, 2023, 08:31:39 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 17, 2023, 08:22:04 pm
The rest of the family didn't want to take any chances, so that's me bought tickets for Rangers v Red Wings on 7th November, reservations for Carmines on the 8th and I think I'll not be feeling well on the 9th and might have to stay in my room in the afternoon. I'll have to see what is on the TV that day I think.

Lots and lots of adverts would be my guess.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 17, 2023, 08:35:31 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2023, 08:31:39 pm
Lots and lots of adverts would be my guess.

Toulouse game. ;)
Re: New York... have you been?
September 17, 2023, 08:39:20 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 17, 2023, 08:35:31 pm
Toulouse game. ;)

 :duh

With lot and lots of adverts (he persists)  ;D
Re: New York... have you been?
September 17, 2023, 08:45:25 pm
 
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2023, 08:39:20 pm
:duh

With lot and lots of adverts (he persists)  ;D

To be honest, I'll be gutted if the strike isn't over by the time I go. I always love sitting drinking a couple of beers watching Stephen Colbert and Seth Myers in my room and waking up at about 3am. It's like a tradition now. ;D
Re: New York... have you been?
September 18, 2023, 02:35:02 am
Love NYC. It's one of the few cities in the world that I'd gladly move to. Fortunately, I'm now in a career where it's not so far-fetched although my girlfriend is a country-girl, and might feel otherwise.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 18, 2023, 06:35:24 pm
24/7 here last night.

Doing well, sends regards.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 18, 2023, 06:38:32 pm
As someone who lives close enough to NYC to visit frequently, Ive long come to the conclusion its a far better a place to visit very occasionally!

I go there very rarely these days.

Re: New York... have you been?
September 19, 2023, 01:56:54 pm
Back again over thanksgiving, might skip the parade though....
Re: New York... have you been?
September 20, 2023, 02:50:03 pm
THE WORLDS UNFAIR
September 15-October 15, 2023
 
Location:
24-17 Jackson Ave.
Long Island City, Queens
Between 23rd St and 45th Ave
 
Open Hours:
Thursday-Saturday 12:00  8:00 PM
Sundays 10:00  6:00 PM
 
Across an immersive spectacle of animatronics, large-scale sculptures, video installations, and powwow grounds, The Worlds UnFair invites you to play a part in a decolonized future. Brought to you by New Red Order (NRO), a public secret society of informants and collaborators dedicated to rechannelling desires for indigeneity towards the expansion of Indigenous futures, The Worlds UnFair offers a practical solution to growing calls for the return of Indigenous land: Give It Back.
 
The Future is Here
NROs largest public project to date takes place in an empty lot in Long Island City, Queens. A meaningful location for the fair-cum-encampment, as the borough hosted both the 1939 and 1964 New York Worlds Fairs. NRO reappropriates the format of these past international exhibitions or expos, where Indigenous people were often dehumanized or romanticized in exhibits used to dispossess them of their lands and legitimize colonial plunder. At The Worlds UnFair, settlers are invited to reverse these nation building models and become accomplices in the process of decolonizationa new world order that NRO describes as liberatory pathways of border-less, property-less, nation-less imaginings. While it has taken over 500 years to colonize Turtle Island, and therefore may take 500 more to decolonize it, The Worlds UnFair reminds us that we are living in the future, today!
 
Meet Your Guides
At the fairs center sits Dexter and Sinister (2023), an animatronic talking tree and giant beaver engaging in a philosophical and occasionally humorous dialogue about land and the origins of private property. Here, the tree calls on the anthropomorphized wise old tree representative of nature archetype. The beaver is the animal, besides humans, that perhaps most profoundly alters its environment, and which early settlers saw as a means to capital and property, including New Yorks pioneer fur trade dealer turned early real estate mogul John Jay Astor. As a result, beavers were nearly hunted to extinction, yet still hold a prominent place on the New York City Seal.
 
In contrast, in Anishinaabe culture, beavers represent wisdom, because they are world builders. Beaver dams alter the lived environment in a way that creates new ecosystems and worlds for hundreds of different species, a behavior NRO wants to model for others in The Worlds UnFair.
 
The Fairground
Upon entry, visitors encounter the 5-channel video installation Give It Back (2023), introducing the Give It Backers, a group of elected officials, non-profit leaders, foundation representatives, and individual settlers who have voluntarily given land back to Indigenous people and groups through multiple pathwaysa trend with incredible potential to return land as it was taken over time, parcel by parcel. Across the fair, hundreds of tribal flags establish the present-day sovereign Indigenous presence within the borders of the so-called United States.
 
From multimedia installations and interactive exhibits to a line-up of experimental programs, The Worlds UnFair exposes the ultimate public secrethidden in plain sight across public seals, monuments, mascots, city, town and street namesthe United States is an ongoing occupation of stolen Indigenous land. Through The Worlds UnFair, NRO also presents the remedy to this disastrous reality: In a time where the future appears bleak or non-existent, giving it back offers a bright path forward, a way for us to survive an apocalypse together. The landmass here is enormous. And its ecological capacity to sustain life is immense if we care for these resources correctly. You can have a place. But first things first: Give it Back.
 
A Call to Action
Ultimately, The Worlds UnFair moves beyond the symbolic: it serves as a call to action to rematriate land in so-called New York City.
 
Weaving between public assembly, academic symposium, experimental music performances, and film screenings, The Worlds UnFair will feature the first ever Give It Back Gathering, bringing settlers who have gone through the process of land return in conversation with each other alongside a breadth of artists and thinkers. New York City is home to the largest urban Indigenous population in what is currently referred to as the United States. Noticeably absent are its original stewards, the Lenape, who were forcibly relocated several times with diasporic communities located mostly in Oklahoma, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada, today. The festival platforms the right of return for the Lenape diaspora in international solidarity with the right of all forcibly displaced people to return to their ancestral lands.
 

PROJECT SUPPORT
Lead project support for The Worlds UnFair is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, The Teiger Foundation, Arts, Equity, & Education Fund, Becky Gochman, and an Anonymous Donor.
 
We are also grateful for the support of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature; and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) in partnership with the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams.

https://creativetime.org/new-red-order-worlds-unfair/


MAGA: Give Texas back to Mexico.
Give Florida back to the Seminoles.
Citizenship by DNA (© jambutty 2011)
Re: New York... have you been?
September 27, 2023, 12:58:38 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 17, 2023, 08:45:25 pm

To be honest, I'll be gutted if the strike isn't over by the time I go. I always love sitting drinking a couple of beers watching Stephen Colbert and Seth Myers in my room and waking up at about 3am. It's like a tradition now. ;D

Strike over. Time to get Jimmy Fallon out of cold storage.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 14, 2024, 09:54:46 am
Thinking of going to NYC for a 3rd time in November, only for 4 days, The missus has never been and we can't afford a week so 4 days is ideal we think

Last time i went was 2018 and i can't actually remember what hotel i stayed in, Any recommendations? i've been looking at Moxy hotel in lower East side
Re: New York... have you been?
September 15, 2024, 09:02:35 am
Quote from: LiamG on September 14, 2024, 09:54:46 am
Thinking of going to NYC for a 3rd time in November, only for 4 days, The missus has never been and we can't afford a week so 4 days is ideal we think

Last time i went was 2018 and i can't actually remember what hotel i stayed in, Any recommendations? i've been looking at Moxy hotel in lower East side

Ive always stayed in the grand Hyatt at grand central , been about 6 times and alway found it to be a decent central location . Last time needed and extra bed in the room so booked a club room as that was what was offered and when we got there we were told it gave us all access to the club lounge .
This was on the 15th floor I think , with an out side area and inside was a nice setting with all fridges and coffee machines to help your self with hot and cold nibbles inc , at breakfast pastries , coffee etc were there . Instead of going out for breakfast wed end up in there . Not been for about 7 years but believe its crazy prices eveywhere now
Re: New York... have you been?
September 15, 2024, 10:11:06 am
Quote from: LiamG on September 14, 2024, 09:54:46 am
Thinking of going to NYC for a 3rd time in November, only for 4 days, The missus has never been and we can't afford a week so 4 days is ideal we think

Last time i went was 2018 and i can't actually remember what hotel i stayed in, Any recommendations? i've been looking at Moxy hotel in lower East side

We stayed at the Moxy Times Sq a couple of months ago and it was fine. I've stayed at Moxys in a few places now: Miami, London, Southampton and NYC. They're always decent but the room will be small with very little space for putting your luggage or unpacking clothes etc. Miami was also a party hotel and we were kept up a few nights by drunk people messing about in the corridors. It's a risk with the Moxy brand because they aim for a younger / party clientele. I'd always be happy to stay there if the price was competitive though. You spend so little time in your hotel room in somewhere like NYC, so the room size shouldn't be a huge issue (especially if you're on a budget). LES as an area to stay should be fine, depending on the stuff you want to do. A few subway stations within a few blocks so you should be able to get around fine.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 15, 2024, 10:56:29 am
Quote from: Rhi on September 15, 2024, 10:11:06 am
We stayed at the Moxy Times Sq a couple of months ago and it was fine. I've stayed at Moxys in a few places now: Miami, London, Southampton and NYC. They're always decent but the room will be small with very little space for putting your luggage or unpacking clothes etc. Miami was also a party hotel and we were kept up a few nights by drunk people messing about in the corridors. It's a risk with the Moxy brand because they aim for a younger / party clientele. I'd always be happy to stay there if the price was competitive though. You spend so little time in your hotel room in somewhere like NYC, so the room size shouldn't be a huge issue (especially if you're on a budget). LES as an area to stay should be fine, depending on the stuff you want to do. A few subway stations within a few blocks so you should be able to get around fine.

Old boss of mine who's wife is in the fashion industry rates the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn.
Re: New York... have you been?
September 15, 2024, 11:54:14 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on September 15, 2024, 09:02:35 am
Ive always stayed in the grand Hyatt at grand central , been about 6 times and alway found it to be a decent central location . Last time needed and extra bed in the room so booked a club room as that was what was offered and when we got there we were told it gave us all access to the club lounge .
This was on the 15th floor I think , with an out side area and inside was a nice setting with all fridges and coffee machines to help your self with hot and cold nibbles inc , at breakfast pastries , coffee etc were there . Instead of going out for breakfast wed end up in there . Not been for about 7 years but believe its crazy prices eveywhere now
Just had a look at that hotel, a bit over out budget, moxy east side is about £400 cheaper for the dates we are looking at, The Hyatt does look a really nice hotel though!

Quote from: Rhi on September 15, 2024, 10:11:06 am
We stayed at the Moxy Times Sq a couple of months ago and it was fine. I've stayed at Moxys in a few places now: Miami, London, Southampton and NYC. They're always decent but the room will be small with very little space for putting your luggage or unpacking clothes etc. Miami was also a party hotel and we were kept up a few nights by drunk people messing about in the corridors. It's a risk with the Moxy brand because they aim for a younger / party clientele. I'd always be happy to stay there if the price was competitive though. You spend so little time in your hotel room in somewhere like NYC, so the room size shouldn't be a huge issue (especially if you're on a budget). LES as an area to stay should be fine, depending on the stuff you want to do. A few subway stations within a few blocks so you should be able to get around fine.

I've stayed in the moxy in chester and thats about it, Room size doesn't really matter much because like you say you barely spend much time in the room anyway



Whats Brooklyn like to stay? i know its a bit out of the centre of NYC but surely must be easy to get round by subway etc
Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 01:09:00 am
Try to time your visit to the top of the Empire State Building at a half hour before sunset. Its an incredible experience to watch day turn to night from up there.
Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 04:03:25 am
